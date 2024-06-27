Executive movement is common, but the state says no more

Authorities from the state’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) report they’ve found 19 instances of executives who previously worked for now-insolvent insurers holding similar posts in other companies, the newspaper says. This list includes one former CEO, three former chief financial officers, and one general counsel, among others.

Holding such a role is a violation of Florida law unless the parties are able to demonstrate their “personal actions or omissions were not a significant contributing cause to the insolvency.”

OIR Commissioner Mike Yaworsky and his department told the Bay Times that it remains “serious about enforcing the law.” His office has sent letters to each of the companies employing these executives, letting them know they’re in violation of Florida law.

The letters threaten to revoke each company’s ability to write policies in the state if the individuals in question don’t step down, according to the Bay Times.

Officials must submit a detailed written statement that explains their former company’s insolvency, their own responsibilities at the company, and how those responsibilities didn’t lead to the insolvency, in order to be cleared.

Insurers have filed 22 waiver requests with the OIR on behalf of the executives. The office has decided on just two.