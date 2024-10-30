Colorado Pushes Insurers to Incentivize Wildfire Mitigation Efforts

The crisis moving Colorado to act

A standard home insurance policy covers all fire damage, including damage from wildfires, unless named as a specific exclusion. Colorado residents have long faced the threat of wildfires, but changing climate conditions have increased the severity and risk to life and property in recent years.

Four of Colorado’s five largest wildfires occurred between 2018 and 2020, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The East Troublesome Fire destroyed 580 homes in 2020 — burning more than 193,000 acres — and the Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes the following year, according to the National Weather Service.

In the aftermath of these events, several home insurance companies have stopped renewing or selling new policies in Colorado counties with significant wildfire risk. Last year, Chubb cut coverage in parts of Boulder County, where many homeowners relied on the insurer. And Farmers Insurance subsidiary Foremost paused writing new policies in four Colorado counties this summer.

The four counties in question — Arapahoe, Douglas, El Paso, and Weld — have a lower wildfire risk and risk of intense wildfires than some other counties in Colorado, according to the State Forest Service’s Wildfire Risk Map. But each of the counties has areas with high wildland urban interface (WUI) risk, indicating the potential effect on people and their homes. Douglas and El Paso counties have the highest WUI risk, with 31% and 22% of the population with moderate to highest risk, respectively.

Foremost says it’ll continue writing new dwelling fire policies that cover properties in those areas where the owners don’t live most of the year.