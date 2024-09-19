California Finalizes New Wildfire-Modeling Regulation to Mandate Coverage in High-Risk Areas

Reducing reliance on last-resort insurance

In June, the California Department of Insurance shared a map showing the large areas of the Golden State that have a higher concentration of FAIR Plan policies and wildfire risk.

The number of active dwelling and commercial FAIR Plan policies has steadily increased for years. California had 408,432 policies in force in June, according to California FAIR Plan property insurance data. Those policies amount to about $393 billion of total exposure.

“Climate change is affecting every part of our lives, making insurance harder to find and more costly for those at the greatest risk,” said Lara in a release. “With climate-driven mega-fires burning across the state, it is clear that relying on decades-old regulations only hurts our ability to prepare for the future.”

Due to its strict rate regulations, California’s home insurance costs have remained relatively low for a state facing significant climate catastrophes. The average annual premium for $300,000 of dwelling coverage is $1,782. That’s below the national average of $2,377, according to Insurify’s home insurance report.

Yet, while a standard home insurance policy covers all fire damage — including wildfire damage — policies sold in higher-risk areas of California may exclude that peril. That forces residents to turn to the FAIR Plan if they want a policy that covers wildfire damage.

The average annual cost of a basic FAIR Plan policy — which only covers fire damage — is about $2,709, according to Insurify’s analysis of FAIR Plan property insurance data.