Renters in California may see their rents spike as landlords transfer rising insurance costs onto their tenants.

Multiple major insurers, including Farmers, Allstate, and State Farm, are pulling back in the state, forcing homeowners and landlords to turn to expensive alternatives. State Farm recently dropped 42,000 landlord policies, largely in areas at risk for wildfires. Historically, landlords can pass their costs onto tenants by raising rents.

Renters make up 44% of California’s population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The median gross rent in California is $1,870 per month — 36% higher than the national median, Census data shows. About a third of California renters spend more than half their income on rent, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

“It’s still kind of an unknown how common it is” for landlords to pass insurance costs to tenants in the form of higher rents, Shanti Singh, legislative director for Tenants Together, told CalMatters. “Some are transparent; a lot of them aren’t.”