California Insurers Approved to Pass Hefty FAIR Plan Loss Assessment Costs on to Policyholders

California homeowners and businesses could face hefty temporary property insurance fees if the state’s insurer of last resort ever suffers losses that push it to the brink of insolvency.

The state’s Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan provides coverage for residential and commercial properties that may not be able to get insurance through the standard market. California requires private home insurers who do business in the state to participate in the FAIR Plan.

If the plan ever faces a large volume of claims from a single event that threatens to overwhelm the insurer’s solvency, it can ask the state’s insurance commissioner to approve a special assessment on FAIR Plan member insurance companies.

“In the highly unlikely event that the Plan is substantially threatened with insolvency, the FAIR Plan may levy an assessment on its member insurers, with the insurance commissioner’s prior approval,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a Sept. 3 bulletin to FAIR Plan member insurance companies.

The Plan last levied such an assessment in 1994, according to the bulletin. FAIR Plan member companies can, in turn, ask the state for permission to pass some or all of the assessment costs on to policyholders in the form of temporary fees, Lara said.