>Car Insurance>News

Arizona Auto Thefts Decrease 6.6% in 2023

Statewide thefts drop as the national average rises.

Chris Schafer
Written byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Published February 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Good news for Arizona drivers, as auto thefts across the state decreased by 6.6% in 2023, according to the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority (ATA). This follows a multi-year period of rising thefts in the state and comes in contrast to national figures that show auto theft continuing to increase.

Arizona’s falling vehicle theft rate

A total of 20,255 auto-theft incidents were reported across Arizona in 2023, according to the ATA. That figure is down from the 21,694 reported in 2022 and 20,637 reported in 2021.

The report also shows that, of the 20,255 vehicles reported stolen in 2023, 16,733 were recovered, leading to a recovery rate of 83%. This recovery rate should increase as additional vehicles, stolen in 2023, are recovered in 2024.

National car theft rates continue to skyrocket

Rates of motor vehicle theft continue to skyrocket nationally. A report from the Council on Criminal Justice finds that incidents of auto theft increased by 29% in 2023. And the theft rate was also 105% higher in 2023 than in 2019.

These figures come from the council’s Crime Trends in U.S. Cities: Year-End 2023 Update, which reviewed the rate of motor vehicle theft in 34 American cities.

The report points to the prevalence of theft among Kia and Hyundai vehicles not fitted with new safety features as helping to swing the upward trend. Chevrolet pickups are also a common target for thieves, according to research from Insurify.

Vehicle theft and car insurance

An area’s vehicle theft rate is one of many factors car insurance companies consider when setting rates. Locations with higher numbers of vehicle thefts typically see higher car insurance rates.

Generally, Arizona’s rates are on the lower end of the car insurance cost spectrum, Insurify data shows. The average annual cost of full coverage in Arizona is $2,339, compared to the national average of $2,487.

“The drop in vehicle thefts doesn’t necessarily mean Arizona drivers will see their car insurance rates fall,” says Cassie Sheets, a data journalist with Insurify. “But the lower theft rate could help offset potential increases driven by other factors, like increasing repair costs that drive up the cost of claims for insurers.”

What’s next?

While the downward slide in vehicle theft across Arizona is encouraging, ATA officials still caution residents should practice smart car safety habits. This includes parking in well-lit areas, locking car doors, and taking the keys whenever leaving the vehicle.

Related articles


Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

Chris is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He’s a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make important information accessible to everyone. 

Chris began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators. 

Away from work, Chris is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota. 

Learn More
linkedin
MacKenzie Korris
Edited byMacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisInsurance Copy Editor

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with years of experience in print and digital media. He strives to craft actionable, inclusive copy that fosters smart decision-making through reader autonomy. He has a journalism degree from Saint Louis University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio