Iowa Homeowners Could See 19% Spike in Home Insurance Rates, Report Predicts

Hail is pounding Iowa’s insurance market

Iowa experienced 504 hail events in 2023, according to the NWS. This marked a 133% increase over 2022 activity.

Per Doug Ommen, Iowa’s insurance commissioner, five insurers stopped writing policies in the state in 2023. Severe weather and increased repair costs were the main reasons for the insurers’ withdrawal, according to Ommen.

To mitigate losses, some of Iowa’s remaining insurers have started offering actual cash value (ACV) coverage for roofs instead of replacement cost coverage.

“Replacement cost coverage replaces the item with a new product of the same value and quality,” said Buddy Parkhurst, an Insurify insurance agent. “Actual cash value is the replacement cost minus the depreciation.”

And factored depreciation leads to lower insurance policy payouts.

For example: “Say you have a roof that’s 15 years old and would cost $20,000 to replace. But the depreciation is 50%, so, with ACV, the homeowner would only receive $10,000, minus their deductible,” Parkhurst explained. “They’re on the hook for at least the remaining $10,000 [of the cost of a new roof].”

That said, homeowners can’t afford to let roof damage linger. Repairing a roof after damage is important to mitigate rate spikes. “The age and condition of the roof will be the driving factor for eligibility and pricing,” Parkhurst said.