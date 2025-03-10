‘More Stuff’ Is Leading to More Insurance Problems

Growing cities face climate risk

A 2025 analysis from CoreLogic reviewed factors like new construction and changes in land-use designation to determine the top 10 fastest-growing U.S. cities. They are:

Lakeland, Florida Austin, Texas Raleigh, North Carolina Dallas, Texas Port St. Lucie, Florida San Antonio, Texas Wilmington, North Carolina Cape Coral, Florida Boise City, Idaho Las Vegas, Nevada

Florida and Texas had the second- and third-fastest population growth rates from 2023 to 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. They also feature prominently on CoreLogic’s list. And seven of those 10 cities are in counties with “relatively high” climate-related risks, per the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Risk Index.

Home insurance is already costly in most of those places. For example, the national average cost of home insurance is $2,584 per year, according to Insurify data. The current annual averages are $13,157 in Port St. Lucie, $8,961 in Cape Coral, $4,978 in Dallas, and $3,443 in San Antonio, per Insurify data.

Of course, several factors influence home insurance rates.

“Catastrophe loss costs incurred by property insurers from severe weather and climate events are among the factors that impact the cost of home insurance,” Mark Friedlander, chief communications officer for the Insurance Information Institute, told Insurify. “Other factors include the cost of reinsurance, rising replacement costs, and the volume of litigated claims.”

All of those, however, can affect how much insurance companies need to pay out for a home insurance claim. Friedlander noted that insurers base rate changes on local market data. So, any relatively frequent event that causes damage, from vandalism in an urban area to a hurricane along the coast, could raise regional rates.