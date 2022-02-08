Los Angeles and Cincinnati’s NFL teams are about to face off in Super Bowl LVI. The players may be a fair match, but how about each city’s drivers?

This weekend, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will clash in what’s sure to be an exciting Super Bowl LVI. But while the central contest will take place on the football field, it’s no secret that Americans love competition of any kind, especially when it’s a way to claim regional supremacy. Los Angeles and Cincinnati have their own distinct cultures that fans of each are sure to disagree on: SoCal street tacos vs. Cincinnati’s Skyline Chili; sprawling megalopolis vs. small city atmosphere; endless sun vs. all four seasons; the list goes on.

One topic that Americans love to talk (and complain) about, however, is driving. Questions of which cities have the best, the worst, or the most aggressive drivers are constantly up for debate. In light of the coming Super Bowl between Los Angeles and Cincinnati, the data scientists at Insurify decided to declare the Super Bowl of Driving 2022 champion. Curious to see how motorists in these two cities stack up against each other, the research team at Insurify turned to their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications and determined the winner of 2022’s Super Bowl of Driving.