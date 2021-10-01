Occupations with the Rudest Drivers in 2021

10 Occupations with the Rudest Drivers

10. Delivery Worker

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.77%

Number of people employed: 1,493,900

Average salary: $29,746

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Delivery drivers run on a tight schedule, so it is no wonder that they are more likely than the average commuter to run afoul of local traffic laws. With 4.77 percent of delivery workers having a rude driving citation on record, delivery drivers are 2.3 times ruder than the average motorist. Delivery workers have helped make shopping easier—and, during the pandemic, safer—than ever before, even if they do accumulate rude driving violations more often than the average driver.

9. Financial Trader

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.78%

Number of people employed: 492,100

Average salary: $96,630

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a red light

Financial traders are generally characterized in popular culture as brash, fast-paced, and perhaps not the most polite. While this is obviously not true of every Wall Street trader, the profession does rack up rude driving citations 2.3 times more often than average, and they also have by far the highest average salary of any occupation on this list. As such, it’s no surprise that financial traders have a less-than-positive perception in the public eye, though at least they are well equipped to cover the insurance hikes that follow any rude driving infraction.

8. Sales Representative

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.83%

Number of people employed: 8,929,800

Average salary: $45,750

Most common rude citation: Failure to yield to another driver

The most popular profession among the top ten occupations with the most rude driving violations, sales employees accrue rude driving citations at a rate 2.3 times greater than the national average. Though sales representatives always care for their customers, this care does not always come out while driving. Sales reps are one of just two occupations on this list whose most common rude citation is the failure to yield to another driver.

7. Broadcaster

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.03%

Number of people employed: 30,700

Average salary: $57,300

Most common rude citation: Failure to yield to another driver

Announcers and broadcasters, especially at the local level, often endear themselves to their community by providing a familiar presence on the morning news or narrating the ups and downs of a beloved sports team. This good will, however, does not seem to extend to the roads, as broadcasters rank seventh on the list of the rudest driving occupations. A full 5.03 percent of broadcasters have a prior citation for rude driving on record, making them 2.4 times more rude on the roads than the typical driver.

6. Valet

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.03%

Number of people employed: 59,600

Average salary: $23,260

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Valets handle important business: worrying about your car, so you don’t have to. While valets are great with other people’s vehicles, even with all that extra driving, they are more likely than the average driver to receive a citation for rude driving behavior. 5.03 percent of valet drivers have a rude driving citation on record, and they most commonly fail to stop at a stop sign.

5. Laborer

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.19%

Number of people employed: 4,633,200

Average salary: $34,720

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

With a rude driving citation rate of 5.19 percent, laborers—including farm, construction, and industrial workers—record a rude driving violation 2.6 times more often than the average driver. Working in a physically demanding profession may mean that laborers drive tired more often than the average motorist. It can be easier to forget or disregard basic traffic rules while fatigued, so this could contribute to laborers’ high rate of rude driving behavior.

4. Actor

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.37%

Number of people employed: 51,600

Average salary: $31.42 per hour

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

For anyone but the brightest of stars, acting is often a stressful profession. Constantly auditioning for new roles while working irregular hours can lead to many tired, apprehensive, or even downright angry commutes, and these factors might ultimately lead to increased rude driving behavior. Overall, 5.37 percent of actors have a rude driving violation on record, a proportion that is well over twice the national average.

3. Taxi/Limo Driver

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.45%

Number of people employed: 707,400

Average salary: $41,600

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Is anyone surprised to see taxi drivers near the top of the list for professions with the rudest drivers? More time spent out on busy city streets may account for some of their extra rude driving citations relative to other motorists, and taxi and limo drivers often have a financial incentive to provide a speedy ride, regardless of local traffic laws. That said, taxi and limo drivers are still the rudest of all professions who drive for a living. A full 5.45 percent of taxi and limo drivers have a rude driving citation on record, a rate 2.6 times greater than the national average.

2. Journalist

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 6.25%

Number of people employed: 46,700

Average salary: $66,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a red light

Journalists undeniably have high-pressure jobs with tight deadlines, unusual hours, and frequent travel. Understandably, the ensuing stress can lead to some regrettable behavior out on the road—journalists are cited for rude driving behavior 3.0 times more often than the national average. Fortunately, they also have the second-highest average annual wage of any occupation on this list, and so should be better able to cover any fines or insurance premium hikes that may ensue from their careless behavior.

1. Real Estate Appraiser

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 6.54%

Number of people employed: 78,700

Average salary: $65,630

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a red light

Who would have thought that real estate and property appraisers would accumulate the most citations for rude driving? 6.54 percent of property appraisers have a rude driving citation on record, a rate that is over 3.2 times greater than the national average. Appraisers have the important job of establishing a property’s value prior to sale. As such, real estate appraisers do spend a fair bit of time driving when commuting to various properties, which creates more opportunity to be cited for rude behavior. Their citation record does suggest, however, that they are less inclined to let the rules of the road keep them from where they are headed.

