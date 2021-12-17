Cities With the Most Reckless Drivers in Every State in 2021

Reckless driving is an unfortunately common practice in the U.S., especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. These are the cities in each state where drivers exhibit reckless behavior most often.

As drivers across the country travel to see friends and family during the holiday season, the roads become especially crowded. While the added congestion (and inclement weather) can be frustrating for many motorists, some use this as an excuse to drive aggressively and, in extreme cases, recklessly.

Reckless driving—defined as driving with deliberate disregard for the safety of other people or property—is one of the most severe moving violations a driver can receive, and for good reason. Traffic fatality rates have increased by over 25% in the past two years, which can be primarily attributed to the increased rates of reckless driving that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). To locate where the nation’s reckless drivers are most prevalent on the roads this year, the research team at Insurify turned to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications and identified the city in each state with the highest rate of reckless driving in 2021.