Notorious Nine: The Most Notorious Driving States of 2022

Over the past year, drivers in these nine states have stood out in many noteworthy ways, but not necessarily for all the right reasons.

It’s no secret that drivers in certain parts of the U.S. have notorious reputations amongst their peers on the road. Decrying other states’ drivers as categorically the worst is an unofficial national pastime that even the most kindhearted motorists can admit to indulging in, whether the accused drivers deserve the flack or not.

Drivers in some states may be more heavy-footed on the gas pedal, while drivers in other states are more prone to collisions or driving under the influence. There are certain states, however, where drivers tend to find themselves at fault for a variety of driving infractions more frequently than most. To identify the most notorious driving states of 2022, the data scientists at Insurify looked back across their eight state-level rankings of various bad driving behaviors in 2021 to see which states made the biggest name for themselves.