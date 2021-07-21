Look Out Behind! States with the Most Tailgating Violations (2021)

States with the Most Tailgaters, 2021

10. Connecticut

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 12.3

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 15.8

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 40%

Watch your back in the Constitution State, because drivers there receive tailgating citations at a rate 38 percent higher than the national average. Motorists there seem otherwise to be quite friendly, however, as Connecticut is the only state on this list with a below-average rate of other aggressive driving violations. The state also has a relatively lower proportion of its traffic deaths stemming from multi- car accidents.

9. Colorado

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 12.6

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 27.1

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 47%

Beyond skiing, hiking, and cheering on Denver’s six professional sports teams, Colorado drivers apparently have a penchant for tailgating as well, since they receive citations for it at the ninth-highest rate in the country. The issues don’t stop there, as they also accumulate other aggressive driving violations at a rate 31 percent higher than the national average. Colorado lands right down the middle for multi-vehicle crashes, however, where their proportion of deaths stemming from such accidents is at exactly the nation’s average.

8. Oregon

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 12.6

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 24.6

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 41%

It’s hard to miss Oregon’s stunning natural attractions, from Crater Lake to Mount Hood. Unfortunately, it’s hard to miss tailgaters, too, as Beaver State drivers are cited for tailgating 42 percent more than the national average. On top of this, the state also ranks within the top 15 for other aggressive driving infractions. Its percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle incidents is, thankfully, below-average.

7. Utah

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 18.9

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 24.5

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 47%

Like Colorado, Utah is home to a bevy of beautiful skiing and hiking destinations. Unfortunately, it fares even worse than its fellow mountain state compatriot when it comes to tailgating, racking up citations at a 50 percent greater rate. Interestingly, Utah has a lower prevalence of other aggressive driving violations than Colorado, and the two states have the same proportion of crash deaths that result from multi-vehicle accidents.

6. Ohio

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 19.2

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 33.2

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 50%

Ohio may be first in flight, but the state is sixth in the prevalence of tailgaters. Though this isn’t a great result, it could be worse: drivers in the Buckeye state also have the third-highest rate of aggressive driving infractions. On the other hand, Ohio’s proportion of accident fatalities stemming from multi-vehicle crashes is within the range of average.

5. Washington

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 20.1

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 25.2

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 46%

The West Coast is known for its easygoing culture, but that certainly does not apply to all Washington drivers, who receive tailgating citations 125 percent more often than average. The state also has the 12th-highest rate of other rude driving violations. The percentage of crash deaths resulting from multiple vehicle accidents is, however, right around the national average.

4. Virginia

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 24.3

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 33.7

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 40%

Virginia is for lovers, but for some Virginians, that love does not extend to other drivers. Despite the welcoming slogan, drivers in the Old Dominion actually receive tailgating citations 172 percent more often than the national average. On top of that, the state ranks number one overall in violations for other aggressive driving behavior. On a more positive note, the proportion of accident deaths resulting from multi-vehicle incidents is relatively below average in Virginia.

3. Nebraska

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 26.4

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 28.5

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 57%

A high rate of Nebraskan drivers apparently are not too keen on leaving sufficient distance between them and the vehicle in front, as tailgating in Nebraska occurs at a rate nearly three times the national average. The state also ranks ninth in the country for its share of other aggressive driving violations. Additionally, Nebraska has the highest proportion of accident deaths stemming from multi-vehicle crashes of any state in the nation.

2. Georgia

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 32.0

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 33.3

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 51%

Georgia motorists may want to relax in some of the state’s beautiful coastal, mountain, or farmland terrain (or at least take a breather) before hopping back in the car, since Peach State drivers rank second in the nation in frequency of both tailgating citations and other aggressive driving violations. Beyond this, the state’s percentage of accident deaths resulting from multi-vehicle incidents exceeds the national average by 9 percent.

1. Idaho

Drivers cited for tailgating per 10,000 motorists: 33.3

Drivers with other aggressive infractions per 1,000 motorists: 32.6

Percentage of crash deaths resulting from multi-vehicle accidents: 48%

While Idaho has a lot going for it—picturesque mountain landscapes and vast swathes of protected wilderness—its motorists leave much to be desired when it comes to driving habits. Gem State drivers receive tailgating citations at a rate that’s a whopping 273 percent higher than average. Idaho also ranks fourth in the country for other aggressive driving violations. Fortunately, the proportion of the state’s crash fatalities stemming from multi-vehicle accidents is right about average.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.