The Most Dangerous States for Driving (2021)
Published October 28, 2021
Reading time: 4 minutes
Published October 28, 2021
Reading time: 4 minutes
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but also one of the most hazardous to be out on the roads. In 2021, these ten states are the most dangerous for drivers this holiday season.
As fall turns to winter, there’s more than just cold weather and holiday cheer on the horizon. As millions of Americans plan to make the trek to be with family and friends for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other celebrations — often racking up many miles along the way — the roads are bound to be even busier than normal. Unfortunately, the seasonal spike of drivers logging long hours on the road, plus the “spirited” nature of many holiday gatherings, leads to increased dangerous driving incidents like collisions, speeding, and intoxicated driving.
According to the National Safety Council, holiday driving has the highest fatality rate of any major form of transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile. The combination of winter weather conditions, higher overall traffic, and the greater likelihood of alcohol impairment and other driving distractions spells trouble on the roads during the holiday season. To help drivers prepare to hit the road this year, the research team at Insurify crunched the numbers to determine the most dangerous states for driving in 2021.
The researchers at Insurify, an auto insurance comparison site, referred to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to determine the most dangerous states for driving in 2021. When applying for car insurance, users disclose their state of residence and any prior moving violations on their driving record within the past seven years. Across all 50 states, Insurify’s research team calculated the proportion of drivers with one or more of the following violations: speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. The ten states with the greatest shares of drivers with these violations on record were selected as the most dangerous states to drive in.
The findings in this article represent statistical trends found in Insurify’s database of over 4 million car insurance applications. The findings of this study are not meant to imply the direction nor necessarily the existence of a causal relationship. Rather, this is a presentation of statistical correlations of public interest.
1. Ohio - Driving infraction rate: 29.66%
2. Iowa - Driving infraction rate: 27.95%
3. Nebraska - Driving infraction rate: 27.83%
4. Wisconsin - Driving infraction rate: 27.53%
5. Virginia - Driving infraction rate: 26.68%
6. South Carolina - Driving infraction rate: 26.33%
7. Maryland - Driving infraction rate: 25.63%
8. Alaska - Driving infraction rate: 25.60%
9. Colorado - Driving infraction rate: 25.35%
10. Wyoming - Driving infraction rate: 25.34%
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 25.34%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 12.36%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 10.03%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 4.18%
With Insurify, drivers can compare car insurance quotes from multiple providers in real-time and get the cheapest rates in just a few clicks.
Kentuckians can find the cheapest car insurance in KY with Insurify and save big on monthly premium costs.
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 25.35%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 12.99%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 10.60%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 2.62%
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 25.60%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 12.64%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 9.67%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 2.75%
Beehive State drivers can get the best rates for cheap insurance in Utah by comparing with Insurify, because the best car insurance does not have to break the bank.
Insurify’s experts wrote the guide to finding cheap car insurance in Texas so Lone Star drivers can stop overpaying for coverage ASAP.
Golden savings for Golden State drivers: Insurify’s guide to getting cheap auto insurance in California can help drivers save big-time on premium costs.
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 25.63%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 10.49%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 12.97%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 1.40%
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 26.33%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 13.26%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 12.90%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 1.32%
The one-stop shop to finding cheap auto insurance in Michigan, so drivers in the Great Lakes State can start saving on car insurance in just a few clicks.
Finding cheap car insurance in Florida is easier than you may think. Compare rates with Insurify and get the best quotes in minutes.
Saving money on car insurance? It’s as easy as (peach) pie! Peach State drivers can find the best rates for cheap insurance in GA by comparing quotes in real-time with Insurify.
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 26.68%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 14.34%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 11.11%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 1.95%
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 27.53%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 14.03%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 9.79%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 3.07%
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 27.83%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 12.25%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 13.03%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 3.95%
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 27.95%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 15.54%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 11.17%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 3.42%
Drivers with at least one dangerous infraction on record: 29.66%
Drivers with a speeding ticket: 16.0%
Drivers with an at-fault accident: 13.05%
Drivers with a DUI violation: 3.22%
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!
If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.