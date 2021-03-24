Ticket to (Bad) Ride: States with the Worst Drivers in 2021

States with the Worst Drivers

10. Utah

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 24.75%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 7.7 deaths

The Beehive State rounds out the rankings for having the tenth-worst drivers in the nation. Drivers in Utah are cited for illegal behavior on the roads at a rate that is 14 percent higher than the national average. While the rate of traffic fatalities is lower than average by 30 percent, it’s clear that Utahns could certainly exercise a bit more caution when behind the wheel.

9. Idaho

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 25.13%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 12.5 deaths

With a traffic incident rate that exceeds the national average by 16 percent, Idaho has the ninth-worst drivers in the nation. The Gem State has maintained a consistent spot in the rankings of the worst drivers in America since 2019: while the incidence rate of moving violations has decreased from 27.7 percent to 25.13 percent between 2019 and 2021, Idaho has remained in ninth place in the national rankings.

8. Colorado

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 25.77%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 10.3 deaths

With high altitudes and high rates of driving citations, the Mountain State has the eighth-worst drivers in the nation. In fact, drivers in Colorado are cited for illegal driving behavior at a rate that’s 18 percent higher than average. Traffic fatalities in Colorado are approximately on par with the national average. Unfortunately, dangerous driving is not an uncommon occurrence in Colorado.

7. South Carolina

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 26.14%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 19.4 deaths

Drivers are cited for traffic violations 19 percent more frequently than the national average in the Palmetto State. Not only that, but South Carolina is one of two states in the rankings that also is among the ten states in the nation with the most traffic-related deaths per capita. Indeed, with 19.4 traffic fatalities per 100,000 population, South Carolina ranks the fourth-highest in the nation by this metric. Staggeringly, traffic fatalities occur 44 percent more frequently in the state than the national average.

6. Wyoming

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 26.24%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 25.4 deaths

Wyoming drivers are the sixth worst in the nation. Not only do drivers in the Cowboy State have a traffic citation rate that’s 19 percent greater than the national average, but also, they have the second-highest DUI rate and fifth-highest rate of rude driving in the nation. On top of this, Wyoming is the state with the highest share of traffic fatalities in the nation, at 25.4 traffic fatalities per 100,000 population, a rate that’s 57 percent higher than the national average.

5. Wisconsin

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 26.30%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 9.7 deaths

The quintessential Midwestern charm certainly has its limits in Wisconsin, as drivers in the Badger State tend to engage in less-than-charming behavior on the roads: Wisconsin is fifth in the rankings for having the worst drivers in America. Wisconsinites are cited for breaking the rules of the road 19 percent more frequently than the average driver. Like Wyoming, Wisconsin has also made the rounds in the top ten rankings for states with the most DUIs and states with the rudest drivers in 2021, where the Badger State was ranked fourth and seventh, respectively.

4. Virginia

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 26.52%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 9.7 deaths

Virginia’s overall driving incident rate eclipses the national average by 20 percent, making its drivers the fourth-worst in America. The proportion of traffic fatalities in the Old Dominion is only marginally lower than the national average, and additionally, Virginia came first in the nation in Insurify’s report on rude drivers in the U.S. in 2021.

3. Nebraska

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 26.72%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 12.8 deaths

Nebraska has the third-worst drivers in the nation with a traffic incident rate that’s 21 percent higher than the national average. It’s clear that drivers in the Cornhusker State are no strangers to rule-breakers on the road. Nebraska also sees 15 percent more traffic fatalities than average. The data suggests that drivers in Nebraska err on the negligent side, which clearly has dangerous repercussions.

2. Iowa

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 26.74%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 10.6 deaths

Beating out Nebraska by a mere 0.02 percent, Iowa holds the second spot in the nation for having the worst drivers. With drivers racking up citations 21 percent more frequently than the national average, Iowa has moved up from third in the nation since Insurify’s 2019’s rankings. Iowa’s traffic fatalities rate is similar to the national average, indicating that Iowans would benefit from practicing more cautious driving.

1. Ohio

Share of drivers reporting a prior incident: 28.18%

Traffic fatalities per 100,000 population: 9.9 deaths

In 2021, the worst drivers in the nation can be found in the Buckeye State. Ohioans receive traffic citations 25 percent more frequently than the national average. While traffic fatalities in Ohio are slightly below the national average, Ohio drivers could benefit from using more tact when behind the wheel: not only are they the number one for overall citations, but they also hold the top spot in the nation for speeding tickets per capita, and the sixth in the nation for rude driving.

