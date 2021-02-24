Mind Your Manners: States with the Rudest Drivers (2021)

States with the Rudest Drivers

10. Alaska

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 33.53 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a red light (47% higher than the national average)

Given Alaska’s vast natural landscapes and sense of overall tranquility, one might assume that the roads in the Last Frontier are equally peaceful. However, this assumption would be wrong: drivers in Alaska are cited for rude behavior on the roads at a rate that exceeds the national average by 23 percent, making them the tenth-rudest drivers in the nation.

9. Iowa

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 34.80 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (32% higher than the national average)

Iowa has the ninth-highest rate of drivers cited for rude driving. Drivers in Iowa are caught engaging in uncivil and dangerous behavior on the roads 26 percent more than the average driver. The most frequent cause of Iowan drivers’ rude road habits? Running through stop signs 32 percent more frequently than the national average.

8. Nebraska

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 35.14 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (23% higher than the national average)

The eighth state in the rankings is Nebraska, where drivers are cited for rude behavior at a rate that’s 27 percent greater than the national average. Maybe it’s something in the maize, but drivers in the Cornhusker State are most often caught plowing through stop signs without braking 23 percent more often than the average driver.

7. Wisconsin

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 35.29 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (23% higher than the national average)

There’s nothing cheesy about exhibiting harmful driving behavior, but that hasn’t stopped drivers in America’s Dairyland from earning themselves the seventh spot in the rankings for the nation’s rudest drivers. Wisconsinites drive rudely at a rate that exceeds the national average by 27 percent. Their most common rude offense is running stop signs, for which they are found at fault 23 percent more frequently than average.

6. Ohio

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 37.67 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (34% higher than the national average)

Drivers in the Buckeye State are the sixth-rudest in the nation. In Ohio, wanton disregard for the rules of the road, demonstrated by rude driving behavior, is 32 percent higher than the national average. Failing to stop at a stop sign is the most common rude driving violation in Ohio, for which drivers are caught 34 percent more often than the average American driver.

5. Wyoming

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 38.35 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (37% higher than the national average)

It’s wilder out west, and at least in Wyoming, it’s ruder too. Drivers in Wyoming are fifth-worst in the nation when it comes to rude behavior on the roads, receiving rude driving citations 33 percent more frequently than the national average. Cowboy State drivers are especially prone to disregarding stop signs — their failure to stop rate for stop signs exceeds the national average by 37 percent.

4. Georgia

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 39.53 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (29% higher than the national average)

Being on the road with Peach State drivers is less sweet than you’d think, because they are the fourth-rudest in the nation. Drivers in Georgia are cited for rude behavior on the roads 35 percent more frequently than the national average. Additionally, they could benefit from a reminder of what to do at stop signs, as their failure to stop rate is 29 percent higher than the national average.

3. Idaho

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 39.97 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (29% higher than the national average)

Idaho is the state with the third-rudest drivers in the nation. Gem State drivers are cited for exhibiting less-than-kind behavior at a rate that’s 36 percent higher than the national average. Like many of the other states in the top ten, Idaho’s most prevalent rude citation is failure to stop at a stop sign. While Idaho has improved somewhat since last year(the state had the second-highest rate of rude drivers in the nation in 2020), it’s clear that there’s still plenty of room for improvement when it comes to safe driving in this state.

2. Delaware

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 41.25 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a red light (59 percent higher than the national average)

Delaware may be the first state to be established in America, but it’s also the second in the nation for its share of rude drivers. Drivers in Delaware rack up rude driving citations 38 percent more often than the average American driver. Interestingly, Delaware is one of two states on the list where the most common rude violation is failure to stop at a red light, which occurs at an alarmingly high rate: Delaware’s is more than double the national average.

1. Virginia

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 43.26 out of 1,000

Most common rude citation: Failure to stop at a stop sign (40% higher than the national average)

The rudest state of them all has maintained its number one spot over the past year. As it was in 2020, Virginia remains the state with the rudest drivers in the nation in 2021. Drivers in the Old Dominion are rude on the roads 41 percent more often than drivers in the rest of the country. Virginians are most prone to running stop signs, which they do 40 percent more frequently than average.

