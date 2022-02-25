These Are the Best Cities for New Homebuyers in 2022

These cities have both the real estate markets and lifestyle amenities to satisfy buyers making the leap into first-time home ownership.

Many Americans dream of one day owning a home, and millions of people make that aspiration a reality every year. Over 6 million homes were sold across the country in 2021 alone, and U.S. housing markets are on track to remain hot throughout 2022. A first home is an exciting investment no matter the circumstances, but not all starter homes are created equal. Given the current booming real estate climate, recent economic fluctuations, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s lingering effects on work and everyday life, prospective homeowners have plenty of factors to consider.

Fortunately, some cities are making the choice easier for first-time homebuyers. While every city has something to offer prospective homeowners, ideal locations boast in-demand real estate with steadily increasing home values (indicative of upward-trending community goods and services), low unemployment rates, strong public school engagement, and safe environments for drivers and pedestrians. Curious to see which metropolitan areas across the U.S. provide these amenities, the data scientists at Insurify turned to their database of over 4.6 million insurance applications, as well as data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Realtor.com, to identify the best city for new homebuyers in every state in 2022.