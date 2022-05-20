These 20 Cities Have the Most Competitive Real Estate Markets in 2022

The U.S. housing climate is hotter than ever, and real estate markets in these twenty cities are on fire in 2022.

After competition across U.S. housing markets skyrocketed in 2020, many experts forecasted that the national real estate climate would stay hot in 2022.[1] Few, however, predicted just how high home prices would actually climb over the course of the year. The average home price jumped a record 18.8% year over year in 2022, with no immediate slowdown in sight.[2] Forecasters expect sales prices to grow by an additional 11% in 2022, even as the Federal Reserve raises mortgage rates more quickly than it has in decades.[2]

These nationwide trends all point to one simple reality for prospective homebuyers: securing a home in 2022 is more challenging than ever before. And if the national environment is hot, home markets in the country’s most competitive cities are absolutely scorching. Curious to see where home market heat has risen the most over the past year, data scientists at Insurify used national housing data from Zillow to identify the twenty cities with the most competitive real estate markets in 2022.