These 20 Cities Have the Most Competitive Real Estate Markets in 2022

The U.S. housing climate is hotter than ever, and real estate markets in these twenty cities are on fire in 2022.
After competition across U.S. housing markets skyrocketed in 2020, many experts forecasted that the national real estate climate would stay hot in 2022.[1] Few, however, predicted just how high home prices would actually climb over the course of the year. The average home price jumped a record 18.8% year over year in 2022, with no immediate slowdown in sight.[2] Forecasters expect sales prices to grow by an additional 11% in 2022, even as the Federal Reserve raises mortgage rates more quickly than it has in decades.[2]
These nationwide trends all point to one simple reality for prospective homebuyers: securing a home in 2022 is more challenging than ever before. And if the national environment is hot, home markets in the country’s most competitive cities are absolutely scorching. Curious to see where home market heat has risen the most over the past year, data scientists at Insurify used national housing data from Zillow to identify the twenty cities with the most competitive real estate markets in 2022.
Methodology
The data scientists at Insurify, a home insurance comparison platform, referred to Zillow’s Housing Data to identify the metropolitan areas with the most competitive real estate markets in 2022. Cities were evaluated across three metrics: home value increase (the percent change in Zillow’s Home Value Index, a smoothed measure of the typical home value in a given market, between March 2022 and March 2022), share of homes sold above list price (percent of homes sales with a sale price greater than their final list price), and median days on Zillow (the number of days the typical home spends on Zillow.com between first sales listing and pending status, which indicates the start of sales contract negotiations).
Zillow compiles monthly data on these measures across all metropolitan areas in the United States. To calculate how competitive a city’s real estate market has been over the past year, the data scientists at Insurify took the average of each of the three metrics from March 2022-March 2022. These values were then used to create a standardized composite score out of 100 for each metropolitan area, where a higher score indicates a more competitive market. For this study, researchers evaluated the 268 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S.
The findings in this article represent statistical trends found in Insurify’s analysis of national real estate data. The findings of this study are not meant to imply the direction nor necessarily the existence of a causal relationship. Rather, this is a presentation of statistical correlations of public interest.
Where are the hottest real estate markets in the U.S.?
In the U.S., the South and West have particularly hot housing markets right now, seeing homes sell and home values rise more quickly than in other areas of the country. North Carolina has three of the five most competitive housing markets in the country, led by Raleigh, NC.
20 Cities with the Most Competitive Real Estate Markets (2022)
20. Nashville, TN
Competitive Market Score: 83.3 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 31.5%
Share of homes sold above list price: 52.6%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 6
19. Concord, NH
Competitive Market Score: 83.5 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 22.2%
Share of homes sold above list price: 71.1%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 7
18. Punta Gorda, FL
Competitive Market Score: 83.7 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 42.9%
Share of homes sold above list price: 34.6%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 7
17. San Diego, CA
Competitive Market Score: 84.2 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 27.8%
Share of homes sold above list price: 63.9%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 8
16. Denver, CO
Competitive Market Score: 84.9 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 24.3%
Share of homes sold above list price: 66.1%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 5
15. Charlotte, NC
Competitive Market Score: 85.2 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 29.6%
Share of homes sold above list price: 57.2%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 5
14. Provo, UT
Competitive Market Score: 85.5 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 28.9%
Share of homes sold above list price: 64.0%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 8
13. Bremerton, WA
Competitive Market Score: 85.9 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 21.9%
Share of homes sold above list price: 73.6%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 6
12. Naples, FL
Competitive Market Score: 86.9 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 47.2%
Share of homes sold above list price: 33.5%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 8
11. Manchester, NH
Competitive Market Score: 86.9 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 21.3%
Share of homes sold above list price: 76.3%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 6
10. Seattle, WA
Competitive Market Score: 87.6 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 24.8%
Share of homes sold above list price: 71.2%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 6
9. Killeen, TX
Competitive Market Score: 87.7 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 31.7%
Share of homes sold above list price: 57.2%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 5
8. Olympia, WA
Competitive Market Score: 87.8 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 23.3%
Share of homes sold above list price: 74.2%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 6
7. Salt Lake City, UT
Competitive Market Score: 88.1 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 28.8%
Share of homes sold above list price: 64.8%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 6
6. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
Competitive Market Score: 89.0 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 42.4%
Share of homes sold above list price: 42.1%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 6
5. Burlington, NC
Competitive Market Score: 90.7 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 30.9%
Share of homes sold above list price: 63.4%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 5
4. Austin, TX
Competitive Market Score: 92.5 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 42.7%
Share of homes sold above list price: 64.3%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 16
3. Ogden, UT
Competitive Market Score: 92.9 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 32.0%
Share of homes sold above list price: 66.7%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 6
2. Durham, NC
Competitive Market Score: 93.2 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 32.8%
Share of homes sold above list price: 65.7%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 6
1. Raleigh, NC
Competitive Market Score: 100.0 out of 100
Average home value increase (March 2021 - March 2022): 34.9%
Share of homes sold above list price: 70.9%
Median days on Zillow (from first listing to pending status): 5
