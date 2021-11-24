5 Pickup Trucks With the Most Aggressive Drivers

5. Chevrolet Silverado

Drivers cited for aggressive driving behavior: 12.56% (10% higher than the national average)

Most common non-speeding aggressive driving violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $29,300

The Chevrolet Silverado is one of the most popular pickup trucks in America, earning praise for its quality, reliability, and affordable price tag. It’s also one of the most popular trucks among motorists that demonstrate aggressive driving behavior too often: 12.56% of Silverado drivers have an aggressive driving violation on record, a share that’s 10% higher than the national average. Besides speeding, Silverado drivers most commonly report citations for failing to stop at a stop sign.

4. RAM 3500

Drivers cited for aggressive driving behavior: 12.78% (11% higher than the national average)

Most common non-speeding aggressive driving violation: Failure to yield to another driver

MSRP (base model): $38,565

With a 2022 MSRP starting at nearly $40,000, the RAM 3500 is one of the most expensive pickup trucks on the market, and for good reason—it comes standard with a 370 hp engine and a towing capacity over 13,000 pounds. It appears, however, that some RAM 3500 drivers have let all this power become too out of hand, as the model ranks fourth on the list of pickup trucks with the most aggressive drivers. The RAM 3500 is also the only pickup in the top five whose drivers’ most common non-speeding offense is failure to yield to another driver.

3. GMC Sierra

Drivers cited for aggressive driving behavior: 12.83% (12% higher than the national average)

Most common non-speeding aggressive driving violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $31,200

The GMC Sierra is the fifth-most popular pickup truck in America, according to Insurify’s analysis, but its owners actually demonstrate aggressive driving behavior at the third-highest rate of any pickup in the nation. 12.38% of Sierra drivers report an aggressive driving citation on record, a share that’s 12% higher than the national average among pickup truck owners.

2. RAM 2500

Drivers cited for aggressive driving behavior: 13.07% (14% higher than the national average)

Most common non-speeding aggressive driving violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $37,050

Though it lacks the same towing capacity as the 3500, the RAM 2500 still packs a punch compared to most full-size pickups, earning high praise for its ample horsepower and cargo space. Also like the 3500, RAM 2500 drivers exhibit aggressive driving behavior at elevated rates. In fact, RAM 2500 drivers report aggressive driving citations 14% more often than average, placing them second on the list of pickup truck drivers with the most aggressive driving violations.

1. Chevrolet C1500

Drivers cited for aggressive driving behavior: 13.15% (15% higher than the national average)

Most common non-speeding aggressive driving violation: Failure to stop at a stop sign

MSRP (base model): $15,655

The Chevrolet C1500 truly exemplifies “oldie but goodie.” Even though Chevrolet discontinued the C1500 line over two decades ago, plenty of C1500s are still going strong on the roads. Unfortunately, while Chevy C1500 drivers have clearly taken attentive care of their own vehicles, some have not demonstrated that same consideration towards their fellow motorists. 13.15% of C1500 drivers have an aggressive driving citation on record, ranking the Chevy C1500 first on the list of pickup trucks with the most aggressive drivers.

