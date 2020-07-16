American All-Stars: The Most Popular Pickup Trucks in the U.S. (2020)

The Most Popular Pickup Trucks in America

10. RAM 2500

Vehicles per 10k: 13

MSRP: $33,895

NHTSA safety rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 8.6/10

The first pickup to round out the top ten is the RAM 2500. With 410 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque, this heavy-duty truck is the stronger, more powerful cousin to the RAM 1500. As one of the only three trucks on the list awarded 5 out of 5 stars by the NHTSA, it’s also very safe. This is also the priciest pickup to make the list, and it’s also one of the most luxurious. It’s easy to see the appeal of the RAM 2500, for those who can afford it and who want that extra muscle.

Trending On Insurify Shop car insurance quotes with Insurify in just a few easy steps. See why Insurify is the top website to comparison shop for insurance, and shop for cheap car insurance quotes.

9. Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicles per 10k: 18

MSRP: $21,300

NHTSA safety rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 7.7/10

The Chevy Colorado is the ninth most popular pickup truck in the nation. Affordably priced and dependable, this pickup appeals to those looking for a more modestly-sized Chevy truck. The Chevy Colorado is one of the less-powerful trucks on this list. A baseline 2.5L 4-cylinder engine provides only 200 horsepower, 191 feet-pounds of torque, and 3,500 pounds of towing capacity.

8. Nissan Frontier

Vehicles per 10k: 24

MSRP: $20,300

NHTSA safety rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 6.6/10

The Nissan Frontier is the eighth-most popular pickup truck in the United States. With 6,720 lbs max towing capacity, 261 max horsepower, and 281 lb-ft of torque, this midsize pickup delivers the essentials, but nothing more. Aesthetically, not much has changed for the Nissan Frontier since 2005; it’s by far the least glamorous pickup on the list (and, frankly, on the market). Nonetheless, the Frontier remains a favorite among frugal pickup drivers, given its consistently high reliability ratings and relatively affordable price.

Trending On Insurify Check out our ultimate guide to car insurance without a license! Compare and save today. Our experts explain how to find affordable insurance quotes from top national and regional insurance companies.

7. Toyota Tundra

Vehicles per 10k: 32

MSRP: $33,575

NHTSA safety rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 5.9/10

Like the Nissan Frontier, newer model years of the Toyota Tundra are beginning to feel a bit “old” compared to the competition. Additionally, the Tundra’s towing capacity (10,000 pounds for the baseline 5.7L V8 engine) and fuel economy are among the lowest in its class. Nevertheless, this full-size pickup is still quite popular among truck owners and is prized for its consistent performance, smooth ride quality, and high resale value. The Tundra especially appeals to drivers who stray off the beaten path, with two trims designed specifically for offroading.

6. Toyota Tacoma

Vehicles per 10k: 45

MSRP: $26,050

NHTSA safety rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 7.2/10

It’s easy to see why the Toyota Tacoma ranks higher on this list than its closest competitors, the Nissan Frontier and Chevy Colorado. With a baseline engine offering only 159 horsepower, it’s certainly not the most brawny pickup on the list. Nevertheless, the Tacoma is a sensible choice for those drivers who don’t need to do a lot of heavy lifting. It’s a solid option that’s smaller than the Tundra and much more affordable, in terms of MSRP, fuel efficiency, and excellent resale value.

Trending On Insurify Unsure how much you’ll need to pay for car insurance? Use our car insurance estimator for a quick and accurate estimate. Good things do come in twos. Comparing home and auto insurance bundles is the best way to save time and money on your insurance.

5. GMC Sierra

Vehicles per 10k: 60

MSRP: $29,600

NHTSA safety rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 7.9/10

The GMC Sierra makes the top 5 most popular pickup trucks in America, and it’s easy to see why. The Sierra has received consistently high ratings and is well-known for its build quality and performance. Even the smaller of the GMC Sierra’s two engine options is quite powerful: the 4.3L V6 offers 285 horsepower, 305 lb-ft of torque, and a towing capacity of up to 7,900lbs. Often compared side-by-side with the nearly identical Chevy Silverado, the Sierra has more available features than its counterpart and is also marketed as the more luxurious vehicle of the two.

4. Ford Ranger

Vehicles per 10k: 61

MSRP: $24,410

NHTSA safety rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 7.1/10

The Ford Ranger is the fourth most popular pickup in the United States. It might be surprising to find this slightly smaller and less powerful pickup (at least when comparing base engine options) among the top five, especially in a country where it seems that bigger is always considered better. But the Ford Ranger, with its much more limited array of customizations and no-frills base trim, appeals to those who know exactly what they want and nothing more.

3. RAM 1500

Vehicles per 10k: 62

MSRP: $32,145

NHTSA safety rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 9.2/10

The RAM 1500 is one of the top three pickups to dominate the American car market. It’s also one of only three trucks on this list to be awarded five out of five stars for crashworthiness and rollover safety by the NHTSA. With a roomy, quiet cabin and a smooth ride, the RAM 1500 is also one of the more powerful light pickups on this list — its standard 3.6-liter V-6 engine boasts 305 horsepower, 269 pounds-feet of torque, and up to 7,730 pounds of towing capacity. Americans have loved RAM trucks since the first, which was released in 1980. And as “America’s Most Loyal,” RAM trucks are certainly here to stay.

2. Chevrolet Silverado

Vehicles per 10k: 158

MSRP: $28,095

NHTSA safety rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 8.0/10

The Chevy Silverado is America’s number two best-selling pickup truck, and for good reason. It’s nearly three times as popular as its more luxurious counterpart, the GMC Sierra. Like the Sierra, the Silverado is the ultimate combination of strength, dependability, and performance. But while the GMC Sierra may alienate some pickup drivers due to its reputation as a luxury truck, the Silverado is considered more accessible, selling for more than $1500 less at base price than the Sierra — and its resale value also depreciates less over time.

1. Ford F-Series

Vehicles per 10k: 250

MSRP: $28,745

NHTSA safety rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Insurify composite rating: 8.7/10

Ranking number one this year, the Ford F-series is the most popular pickup truck in America. This quintessential American pickup has been a perennial bestseller and American source of pride. Having debuted more than 100 years ago in 1917 as the Fort TT, the Ford F-series has consistently delivered on value and durability. With a wide variety of trim levels to fit every budget, superb towing and hauling capacity, excellent handling and superior build quality, and a comfortable interior (at higher trim levels, it’s downright luxurious), it’s easy to see why the modern Ford F-series continues to please.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.