The Most Popular Cars in America (2021)

10 Most Popular Cars in America

10. Honda CR-V

MSRP (2021): $25,350

MPG city/highway: 28/34

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

The Honda CR-V holds the top spot in the second-most popular vehicles among all fifty states. This midsize SUV is sporty, spacious, and a solid choice for both city and highway driving. The CR-V was also named an IIHS Top Safety Pick for 2020, affirming its status as a safe and affordable model that has maintained its well-adored reputation.

Trending On Insurify Drivers in the Bluegrass State, save on your car insurance policy by comparing with Insurify and find cheap auto insurance in Kentucky. Finding cheap auto insurance in Utah, made easy – Insurify’s got the guide to finding the perfect rate that won’t break your bank.

9. Toyota Tacoma

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Hawaii

MSRP (2021): $26,150

MPG city/highway: 18/22

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The ninth vehicle on the list is proof that pickups rule the roads this year. The first of three pickups in the rankings, the Toyota Tacoma is the top pick for drivers in Hawaii, where it ranks as the number one vehicle in the state. Notably, the Tacoma is the only vehicle among the top 10 with a less-than-perfect safety rating. However, its affordable starting price, tailored capabilities for rough terrain, and brand reputability (Kelly Blue Book named Toyota the Best Truck Brand for 2020) are strong selling points that keep drivers coming back.

8. Chevrolet Impala

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Minnesota

MSRP (2020): $30,495

MPG city/highway: 19/28

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

While 2020 was the last manufacturing year for the Chevy Impala, this model did not exit the market unnoticed. With a plush and roomy interior, the Chevrolet Impala was named the Best Large Car for the Money Award in 2020 by US News. The primary concentration of Impala fans is in Minnesota, where this large car’s 4-wheel drive comes in clutch for those snowy Northern winters. Although this Land of 10,000 Lakes favorite has been discontinued following 2020, its longstanding reputation will certainly live on.

Trending On Insurify Look no further for the cheapest car insurance in Texas than Insurify. Lone Star State drivers can compare today to start saving on your rate. Make sure your car, and your wallet, are protected in that notorious Cali traffic! Get cheap auto insurance in California and find your best rate today. Great savings in the Great Lakes – Insurify wrote the guide to finding cheap auto insurance in Michigan.

7. Chevrolet Malibu

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Indiana

MSRP (2021): $22,140

MPG city/highway: 29/36

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

The second Chevy in the rankings, and the seventh overall most popular car in America, the Malibu has maintained a loyal following among its customers over its many years on the market. As of 2021, Malibus have been in production and on our roads for 57 years running. Touted as the “modern take on the sedan” by Chevrolet, the Malibu is a stylish yet still affordable model with a solid fuel economy and highly rated safety features. The Malibu has found an especially fervent fanbase in the Great Lakes region, particularly in Indiana, where it is the most popular vehicle in the state.

6. Chevrolet Silverado

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Maine, South Dakota

MSRP (2021): $28,900

MPG city/highway: 23/33

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

The Chevrolet Silverado, along with other pickup trucks, has certainly increased in popularity over the past year This pickup has grown its fan base over the past year for good reason; Silverados are not only roomy and powerful, with 89.1 cubic feet of cargo space and up to 13,300 lbs trailering capacity, but also affordable and relatively fuel-efficient for their class.

Trending On Insurify Sunny days in the sunshine state, especially when you’re saving on your car insurance premium. Insurify’s comparison platform can find you cheap auto insurance in Florida. Drivers in the Peach State, don’t overpay for your premium! Cheap auto insurance in GA is not hard to find when Insurify’s on your side. Insurify takes the legwork out of finding the cheapest auto insurance quotes for your ride. Compare with Insurify and start saving today!

5. Toyota Corolla

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Florida, Vermont

MSRP (2021): $19,925

MPG city/highway: 31/40

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

The Toyota Corolla is sleek, has a great fuel economy, and is the fifth-most popular car in the nation. This midsize sedan has maintained its acclaimed status in Insurify’s top ten rankings over the years, likely due to its longevity, reliability, and loyal customer base. Corolla fans can be found from the cold mountains of Vermont to the sunny beaches of Florida, demonstrating that this vehicle is adaptable and reliable, rightfully earning its place among the top five.

4. Nissan Altima

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Alabama, Delaware*, District of Columbia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee

MSRP (2021): $24,300

MPG city/highway: 28/39

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

While the Nissan Altima has fallen from its spot at number one in the nation in 2020, not much love for this vehicle has been lost. This midsize sedan nabbed a 2020 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, and continues to maintain its stronghold in the South. With a bold exterior, intelligent all-wheel drive, and advanced safety features, it’s no wonder why Altimas are the optimal pick for many drivers.

3. Honda Civic

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Arizona, California, Illinois, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, Wisconsin

MSRP (2021): $21,250

MPG city/highway: 30/38

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

This sporty sedan is a favorite on the West Coast and in the Great Lakes region in the United States. The Honda Civic moved up one spot from last year’s rankings, and it’s not hard to see why. With five models in the Civic family, ranging from the classic coupe to the Type R Limited Edition, fuel efficiency for days, and relatively low base prices, the Civic’s appeal is well-earned.

2. Honda Accord

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Connecticut, Delaware*, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia

MSRP (2021): $24,970

MPG city/highway: 30/38

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

The Honda Accord holds its spot from last year’s rankings at number two, speaking to this model’s consistent popularity. The Accord is widely beloved on the East Coast primarily, although it does have its share of loyal drivers out west in Nevada. This midsize sedan has a high safety rating, great mileage, and a sensible starting price, making the Accord a continual favorite in the nation.

1. Ford F-Series Pickup

States where this vehicle ranks #1: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming

MSRP (2021): $28,940

MPG city/highway: 24/24

NHTSA Overall Safety Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Ford F-Series Pickup trucks picked up steam this past year. This highly-rated, affordable and sturdy series of pickups made here in the USA is the vehicle of choice for 18 states. While Insurify identified the Ford F-Series as the most popular pickup truck in the United States, it’s also claimed the top spot as the overall most popular car in the nation.

*The Honda Accord and Nissan Altima tied in first place for Delaware.

Data Attribution The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have any questions or comments about this article or would like to request the data, please contact insights@insurify.com.