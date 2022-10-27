2022 Auto Insurance Trends Report

Where are drivers paying more for car insurance?

The cost of insurance is not uniform across the nation. Factors such as weather patterns, crime rates, population density, and state-specific coverage requirements contribute to regional variations in car insurance rates.

Michigan drivers spend a whopping $2,510 per year on car insurance, more than drivers in any other state. In fact, they pay $1,748 more per year than drivers in Hawaii, the cheapest state for car insurance.