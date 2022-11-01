4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Naperville, IL (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterIllinoisdelimiterNaperville
Car InsurancedelimiterIllinoisdelimiterNaperville

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Less than 30 miles from the metropolis of Chicago, Naperville is Illinois’s third-largest city—and it’s growing fast. With about two cars per household on average, Naperville is a city where cars are the primary way people get from point A to point B. And you know what that means: good car insurance is key.

With O’Hare Airport nearby and plenty of major tollways passing through town, it’s no stretch to call Naperville a midwestern transportation hub. As you get around the city, be sure to invest in a car insurance policy that keeps you protected without putting a dent in your wallet.

Car Insurance in Naperville, IL

The average cost of Illinois car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Naperville, IL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Naperville is $135 per month, or $1620 annually.

  • Car insurance in Naperville is $8 less than the average cost of car insurance in Illinois.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Naperville on average is USH&C, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

State Farm
$87
Nationwide
$97
Travelers
$103
Progressive
$124
Liberty Mutual
$146

See More:

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Naperville, IL

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in NapervilleQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
State Farm$87 /mo
Nationwide$97 /mo
Travelers$103 /mo
Progressive$124 /mo
Liberty Mutual$146 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Naperville, IL

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Naperville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Clearcover97$107 /mo
Nationwide89$137 /mo
American Family89$142 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$141 /mo
Mercury81$145 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Illinois Cities
Chicago$139/mo
Aurora$120/mo
Rockford$111/mo
Joliet$159/mo
Naperville$124/mo
Illinois$131/mo
Rockford
$111
Aurora
$120
Naperville
$124
Average for IL
$131
Chicago
$139
Joliet
$159

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage

  • $50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.

Naperville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Naperville drivers tend to see a decrease in their monthly premium rates as they get older. Teen drivers have the highest rates, averaging around $261.76, while drivers in their 70s have the lowest rates, at just under $100. Drivers in their 40s and 50s can expect average premiums of $159.30 and $136.11, respectively. Naperville and the state of Illinois tend to place more weight on age and experience behind the wheel when it comes to pricing.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
teens$262
20s$174
30s$133
40s$160
50s$137
60s$119
70s$98
80sN/A

Naperville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Many insurance companies in Naperville base their average premium rates on risk factors like driving and accident history. Having no violations on your record can have a huge impact on how much you pay each month. In fact, drivers without any instances or violations can expect to pay an average premium of $131.02. Conversely, drivers who have major violations, such as at-fault accidents, typically have higher premiums, with an average around $202.02.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$132
Speeding Ticket$181
At-Fault Accident$203
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$111

See More:

Naperville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Surprisingly, credit scores can have a huge impact on what your average premium rates are for your auto insurance. In Naperville, having a score other than a poor rating can have significant benefits. Those with an excellent rating will typically pay an average premium of $139. While those with good and average scores are only a few dollars higher, at $143.87 and $140.79, respectively. However, if you currently have a poor rating, you should expect a higher average premium of $208.03.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$139
Good$144
Average$141
Poor$209

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Illinois

Find local Naperville agents

  • ClearPoint Insurance

    1807 W Diehl Rd Ste 105,
    Naperville, IL 60563

  • Esser/Hayes Ins. Group, Inc

    1811 High Grove Ln,
    Naperville, IL 60540

  • Trunnell Insurance Services, LLC

    1300 Iroquois Ave Ste 200,
    Naperville, IL 60563

  • Wine Sergi Insurance

    1000 E Warrenville Rd.,
    Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60563

  • Advantage Insurance Services, Inc.

    1730 Park Street,
    Ste 218, Naperville, IL 60563

  • Brown & Brown of Illinois, Inc.

    263 Shuman Blvd,
    Suite 110, Naperville, IL 60563

  • Atwood Insurance

    200 E 5th Ave Ste 117E,
    Naperville, IL 60563-3173

  • Valley Insurance Group

    Valley Insurance Group,
    Naperville, IL 60563

  • ChiHaven Insurance Group, Inc

    25W056 Setauket Ave,
    Naperville, IL 60540-3404

  • Railside Citrus Insurance Agency, Inc.

    800 W 5Th Ave,
    Naperville, IL 60563-8965
View more

Naperville, IL DMV Information

Naperville residents can fulfill their driver services needs with a visit to the Secretary of State’s office at 931 W 75th St., Ste. 161, Naperville, IL 60565. Open five days a week, this facility offers driver’s license renewals, sticker replacements, and much more.

Public Transportation in Naperville, IL

With rail service provided by Metra and Amtrak, Naperville residents have no problem getting to Chicago and other surrounding regions. Plenty of bus lines also cross through Naperville, giving residents an easy alternative when they want to keep their car in the garage for the day.

For more detailed Illinois city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Naperville, IL

In Naperville, the car is king. With a couple of cars per household, the roads in Naperville are pretty busy. Look to Insurify if you want an easy way to compare 10+ free car insurance quotes side by side so that finding the right car insurance is a breeze.

FAQs - Naperville, IL Car Insurance

  • In Naperville, you have plentiful options. From Allstate to State Farm to Liberty Mutual, it seems like all the major insurance carriers have set up shop in Naperville. Additionally, plenty of regional carriers have locations in town as well, helping drivers find just the policy they want.

  • Illinois companies consider credit score when determining your car insurance rates. When shopping for car insurance in Naperville, remember that a less-than-perfect credit score could lead to higher insurance rates.

  • Many variables are at play when you’re browsing car insurance policies. To help you figure out which carriers offer the cheapest policies, use Insurify to easily compare quotes from a wide range of companies.

Insurify Insights

How Naperville Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Naperville, Illinois below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Naperville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Illinois in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Naperville

#57

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Illinois

#60

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Illinois

#36

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Illinois

#105

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Illinois

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Naperville drivers rank 40 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Illinois.

    • Rank within state: #40
    • Percent of drivers in Naperville with an accident: 9.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Naperville drivers rank 36 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Illinois.

    • Rank within state: #36
    • Percent of drivers in Naperville with a DUI: 1.5%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Illinois, Naperville drivers rank 92 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #92
    • Percent of drivers in Naperville with a reckless driving offense: 1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Illinois, Naperville drivers rank 92 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #92
    • Percent of drivers in Naperville with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Illinois, Naperville drivers rank 57 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #57
    • Percent of drivers in Naperville with a speeding ticket: 8.1%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Naperville drivers rank 54 in clean driving records across all cities in Illinois.

    • Rank within state: #54
    • Percent of drivers in Naperville with clean record: 80.8%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Naperville drivers rank 3 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Illinois.

    • Rank within state: #3
    • Percent of drivers in Naperville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 3.14%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Illinois

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
Tanveen Vohra
Written by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.

Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Learn More
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterIllinoisdelimiterNaperville