Updated November 1, 2022
Less than 30 miles from the metropolis of Chicago, Naperville is Illinois’s third-largest city—and it’s growing fast. With about two cars per household on average, Naperville is a city where cars are the primary way people get from point A to point B. And you know what that means: good car insurance is key.
With O’Hare Airport nearby and plenty of major tollways passing through town, it’s no stretch to call Naperville a midwestern transportation hub. As you get around the city, be sure to invest in a car insurance policy that keeps you protected without putting a dent in your wallet.
Car Insurance in Naperville, IL
The average cost of Illinois car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Naperville, IL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Naperville is $135 per month, or $1620 annually.
Car insurance in Naperville is $8 less than the average cost of car insurance in Illinois.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Naperville on average is USH&C, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Naperville, IL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Naperville
|Quotes
|State Farm
|$87 /mo
|Nationwide
|$97 /mo
|Travelers
|$103 /mo
|Progressive
|$124 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$146 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Naperville, IL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Naperville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$107 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$137 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$142 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$141 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$145 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
$50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.
Naperville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Naperville drivers tend to see a decrease in their monthly premium rates as they get older. Teen drivers have the highest rates, averaging around $261.76, while drivers in their 70s have the lowest rates, at just under $100. Drivers in their 40s and 50s can expect average premiums of $159.30 and $136.11, respectively. Naperville and the state of Illinois tend to place more weight on age and experience behind the wheel when it comes to pricing.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$262
|20s
|$174
|30s
|$133
|40s
|$160
|50s
|$137
|60s
|$119
|70s
|$98
|80s
|N/A
Naperville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Many insurance companies in Naperville base their average premium rates on risk factors like driving and accident history. Having no violations on your record can have a huge impact on how much you pay each month. In fact, drivers without any instances or violations can expect to pay an average premium of $131.02. Conversely, drivers who have major violations, such as at-fault accidents, typically have higher premiums, with an average around $202.02.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$132
|Speeding Ticket
|$181
|At-Fault Accident
|$203
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$111
Naperville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Surprisingly, credit scores can have a huge impact on what your average premium rates are for your auto insurance. In Naperville, having a score other than a poor rating can have significant benefits. Those with an excellent rating will typically pay an average premium of $139. While those with good and average scores are only a few dollars higher, at $143.87 and $140.79, respectively. However, if you currently have a poor rating, you should expect a higher average premium of $208.03.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$139
|Good
|$144
|Average
|$141
|Poor
|$209
Find local Naperville agents
ClearPoint Insurance1807 W Diehl Rd Ste 105,
Naperville, IL 60563
Esser/Hayes Ins. Group, Inc1811 High Grove Ln,
Naperville, IL 60540
Trunnell Insurance Services, LLC1300 Iroquois Ave Ste 200,
Naperville, IL 60563
Wine Sergi Insurance1000 E Warrenville Rd.,
Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60563
Advantage Insurance Services, Inc.1730 Park Street,
Ste 218, Naperville, IL 60563
Brown & Brown of Illinois, Inc.263 Shuman Blvd,
Suite 110, Naperville, IL 60563
Atwood Insurance200 E 5th Ave Ste 117E,
Naperville, IL 60563-3173
Valley Insurance GroupValley Insurance Group,
Naperville, IL 60563
ChiHaven Insurance Group, Inc25W056 Setauket Ave,
Naperville, IL 60540-3404
Railside Citrus Insurance Agency, Inc.800 W 5Th Ave,
Naperville, IL 60563-8965
Naperville, IL DMV Information
Naperville residents can fulfill their driver services needs with a visit to the Secretary of State’s office at 931 W 75th St., Ste. 161, Naperville, IL 60565. Open five days a week, this facility offers driver’s license renewals, sticker replacements, and much more.
Public Transportation in Naperville, IL
With rail service provided by Metra and Amtrak, Naperville residents have no problem getting to Chicago and other surrounding regions. Plenty of bus lines also cross through Naperville, giving residents an easy alternative when they want to keep their car in the garage for the day.
For more detailed Illinois city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Naperville, IL
In Naperville, the car is king. With a couple of cars per household, the roads in Naperville are pretty busy. Look to Insurify if you want an easy way to compare 10+ free car insurance quotes side by side so that finding the right car insurance is a breeze.
FAQs - Naperville, IL Car Insurance
In Naperville, you have plentiful options. From Allstate to State Farm to Liberty Mutual, it seems like all the major insurance carriers have set up shop in Naperville. Additionally, plenty of regional carriers have locations in town as well, helping drivers find just the policy they want.
Illinois companies consider credit score when determining your car insurance rates. When shopping for car insurance in Naperville, remember that a less-than-perfect credit score could lead to higher insurance rates.
Many variables are at play when you’re browsing car insurance policies. To help you figure out which carriers offer the cheapest policies, use Insurify to easily compare quotes from a wide range of companies.
Insurify Insights
How Naperville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Naperville, Illinois below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Naperville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Illinois in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Naperville
#57
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Illinois
#60
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Illinois
#36
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Illinois
#105
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Illinois
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Naperville drivers rank 40 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Naperville with an accident: 9.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Naperville drivers rank 36 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Naperville with a DUI: 1.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Illinois, Naperville drivers rank 92 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #92
- Percent of drivers in Naperville with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Illinois, Naperville drivers rank 92 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #92
- Percent of drivers in Naperville with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Illinois, Naperville drivers rank 57 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Naperville with a speeding ticket: 8.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Naperville drivers rank 54 in clean driving records across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Naperville with clean record: 80.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Naperville drivers rank 3 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #3
- Percent of drivers in Naperville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 3.14%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
