Berwyn, an Illinois suburb with more than 55,000 residents, sits about 10 miles west of downtown Chicago.[1] Yet, in terms of car insurance costs, Berwyn drivers pay much less for coverage than their Cook County neighbors in Chicago. The average monthly cost of car insurance in Berwyn is $115, while Chicago drivers pay $140, on average.
Berwyn drivers also pay less on average than the overall national average of $154 per month and the state average of $116. Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Hugo offer the cheapest average quotes in Berwyn, but comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest coverage for your needs.
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Berwyn.
Quick Facts
Berwyn drivers pay $76 per month for liability coverage and $154 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Illinois auto insurers can consider your credit-based insurance score as one factor when determining insurance premiums.[2]
Illinois is an at-fault state, which means the driver who caused an accident is responsible for the cost of all injuries and damage resulting from the accident.[3]
Cheapest car insurance companies in Berwyn
Drivers in Berwyn enjoy a number of options for cheap car insurance, including liability-only coverage and full coverage. The right auto insurance company for you depends on your budget, insurance needs, and life circumstances. This means the cheapest insurer you find might not be your best option.
Learn more about three of the city’s top insurers below. Rates shown in the table are for the state of Illinois.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$51/mo
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability and full-coverage insurance in Berwyn. Policyholders have more than a dozen coverage options to choose from, including roadside service, loan or lease gap, and diminished value coverage. Customers can also save with at-fault accident forgiveness, collision coverage advantage, and common loss deductible coverage.
In addition to auto insurance, Auto-Owners also sells home, business, and life insurance. The company earned a higher-than-average satisfaction score of 833 out of 1,000 in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Lower-than-average number of customer complaints recorded by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Cons
Lower-than-average ranking in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Mobile app ratings need improvement
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$49/mo
Full Coverage
$84/mo
Though Erie doesn’t offer the cheapest car insurance in Berwyn, it has solid reviews among customers, which might make the extra cost worth it. In the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Erie earned the top ranking for customer satisfaction in the North Central region, which includes Illinois.
Erie offers standard auto coverage options, as well as pet coverage to protect your pet after a car accident; roadside and rental bundles; personal items; auto glass repair; and locksmith services coverage.
Pros
Several available discounts
Rates won’t increase after a claim with Rate Lock feature
Cons
Online policy purchasing and claim filing not available
Usage-based coverage not available
Over the years, they have always gone over and above what I would have expected. They are fair and prompt in customer service issues. They have always tailored my policy to meet my needs at a very fair price.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$32/mo
Full Coverage
$55/mo
State Farm has some of the cheapest auto insurance quotes in Berwyn. It also ranks as the country’s best large insurer for auto insurance shopping, earning the top spot in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.[4] State Farm is a great option for families due to its discounts for students, safe drivers, and customers who bundle coverage.
The company has a lower-than-average number of complaints filed with the NAIC. Customers can benefit from one or more of State Farm’s 10 available discounts.
Pros
High financial strength rating from AM Best
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Must contact an agent to complete the quote process
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
Look into discounts. Most auto insurers offer discounts for maintaining a clean driving record, completing an approved defensive driving course, having anti-theft devices, and more.
Reduce your mileage. You can potentially lower your car insurance rates if you decrease the annual number of miles you drive.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Berwyn, Illinois
Liability-only rates start at $30 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Berwyn: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance covers the bodily injuries and property damage you cause to others in a car accident. Like most states, Illinois requires motorists to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance. Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Berwyn, with an average cost of $30 per month.
The table below includes some of Berwyn’s cheapest liability-only insurance options.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Berwyn: Auto-Owners
Liability coverage only applies to bodily injuries and property damage you cause the other driver and their passengers in a car accident. As its name suggests, full-coverage car insurance extends this coverage further. It includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage.
Full-coverage insurance generally works well for drivers with new or high-value vehicles or people who must buy comprehensive and collision coverage to meet a lender’s or leasing company’s requirements.[6] On average, drivers in Berwyn pay $154 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Begin your search for the cheapest full-coverage insurance quotes in Berwyn in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
Illinois follows a fault-based system that requires the driver responsible for an auto accident to cover the other driver’s losses, including property damage and bodily injury.
The state requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of liability coverage and uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage to drive in Illinois legally.[7] This table below includes the state’s minimum car insurance requirements.
Optional coverage that an Illinois driver might consider for further protection includes the following:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers your vehicle damage caused by a collision with another car or an object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for repair or replacement costs for damage caused to your car by non-collision incidents, such as theft, fire, or severe weather.
Uninsured motorist property damage (UMPD)
UMPD covers damage to your vehicle caused by an at-fault driver who lacks insurance. If you don’t carry collision coverage, you can purchase UMPD with a maximum limit of $15,000, along with a $250 deductible.
Illinois Auto Insurance Plan
ILAIP
If your driving record prevents you from obtaining car insurance, you might qualify for coverage through the Illinois Auto Insurance Plan (ILAIP). Here are the four eligibility requirements for this coverage:
Other insurers must first reject you from buying coverage.
You must hold a valid driver’s license or have eligibility to get one.
You must not owe money for previous coverage dating back three years.
You must have a vehicle that’s safe to drive.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
On average, Berwyn drivers with an incident on their record pay $106 per month for liability-only car insurance.
Shop for Car Insurance in Berwyn, IL
Monthly rates start at $42 for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
A speeding ticket typically causes your car insurance premiums to increase because an insurer considers you more likely to have an accident and file a claim. The average cost of liability car insurance for a Berwyn driver with a speeding ticket is $113 per month.
Compare the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a past ticket in Berwyn.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you cause an accident, you’ll typically face increased premiums because insurers may see you as a high-risk driver. How much your premiums increase will depend on the severity of the accident and whether you have other offenses on your record. In Illinois, you can only collect money from an at-fault driver if you’re less than 50% responsible for the accident.[8]
Berwyn drivers with a past at-fault accident pay $115 per month for car insurance, on average. Below, you can compare the cheapest car insurance quotes for drivers with a past accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
A DUI conviction will lead to higher car insurance rates because of the risks associated with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The severity of the offense can lead to penalties, license suspension, and cancellation of coverage.
For drivers in Berwyn with a past DUI on their record, the average cost of liability car insurance is $130 per month. Here are the cheapest options for drivers with a past DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Your age affects how much you pay for auto coverage. In most states, drivers generally pay the lowest car insurance rates in their 50s and 60s. But premiums may increase for drivers 70 and older because older drivers have a greater risk of car accidents and serious injury due to aging-related factors.
On average, senior drivers in Berwyn pay $79 per month for car insurance. Here are some of the cheapest quotes for older drivers in Berwyn.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Car insurance for teen drivers tends to cost more than it does for adults. That’s because teens don’t have driving experience and have higher rates of car accidents. To help reduce the cost of your teen’s car insurance, you can add them to your insurance policy, encourage them to earn good grades for a good student discount, and have them drive a safe vehicle.
Teenagers in the city pay $203 per month for auto coverage on average. Find the cheapest available options below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Shop for Car Insurance in Berwyn
Liability rates start as low as $30 per month
Berwyn car insurance quotes by credit tier
Illinois is among the states that allow insurers to use credit-based insurance scores to help set rates. These scores rely on certain data from a driver’s credit history to predict the likelihood of the driver filing a car insurance claim. Generally, drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay less for coverage than drivers with poor credit scores.
The following table shows the average monthly car insurance rates for Berwyn drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Berwyn?
Car insurance in Berwyn costs $115 per month, which is less expensive than average monthly rates in nearby Chicago ($140) and nationwide ($154). On average, Illinois drivers pay $116 per month for car insurance, which resembles costs in Berwyn. However, Berwyn drivers pay more than people in some other Illinois cities, like Decatur, Elgin, and Naperville.
Because Berwyn is a suburb, fewer drivers on the road can lead to lower rates of car accidents or damage to parked cars. Drivers in rural or suburban locations typically pay lower car insurance rates.
More cities in Illinois
The average cost of car insurance in Berwyn is $154 per month for full coverage and $76 for liability. You can see what drivers in other Illinois cities are paying for car insurance in the table below.
Berwyn car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for coverage, you should decide how much car insurance you need. The information below should help you navigate finding the lowest rates for car insurance in Berwyn.
How much is car insurance in Berwyn, Illinois?
Berwyn drivers pay $76 per month for liability coverage and $154 for full-coverage insurance. The overall cost of car insurance in the city is $115. How much you end up paying for coverage depends on your driving record, credit history, age, ZIP code, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Berwyn?
With an average cost of $30 for liability coverage, Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Berwyn. The best way to find cheap car insurance for your insurance needs is to compare multiple quotes at once.
What are the best car insurance companies in Berwyn?
With an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), high levels of customer satisfaction, and an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Berwyn. Other top insurers include Erie and Auto-Owners.
What factors influence the cost of car insurance in Berwyn?
How much you pay for auto coverage in Berwyn depends on your driving record, vehicle type, age, and more. Drivers in suburban locations typically pay less for coverage than residents in urban areas. This may explain why Berwyn drivers typically pay less than people in Chicago.
What’s the minimum required insurance in Illinois?
Drivers in Illinois must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
John Egan is a freelance writer and content marketing strategist in Austin, Texas. His specialties include personal finance, real estate, and health and wellness. John’s work has been published by outlets such as CreditCard.com, Bankrate, Forbes Advisor, Experian, Capital One, The Balance and U.S. News & World Report. He is the author of The Stripped-Down Guide to Content Marketing.