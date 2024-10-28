Best Car Insurance in Illinois (2024)

Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years in content creation and marketing
As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.
Featured in
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.
Updated October 28, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Table of contents
Shopping for car insurance can be difficult, as everyone has different coverage needs and priorities. Illinois drivers pay $79 per month for liability coverage, on average, but comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find a cheaper rate.
Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies based on various factors, like cost, coverage, and customer satisfaction, to find the cheapest car insurance in Illinois.
Best car insurance companies in Illinois
While plenty of good car insurance companies operate in Illinois, some stand out above the rest. Below are the five best car insurance companies in Illinois based on customer service, affordability, available coverages, discounts, J.D. Power and AM Best ratings, and the number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index.
State Farm: Best for customer service
|User Reviews
3.2
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.3/10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$31/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$56/mo
State Farm stands firmly as one of the best insurance companies in Illinois, offering affordable auto rates and excellent customer service. It has an extensive network of local agents in the state, making it easy for policyholders to get personalized coverage.
State Farm is also reliable, earning an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), indicating its strong ability to pay out claims.
Strong local agent network
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Below-average number of complaints on the NAIC
More expensive rates than some competitors
Accident forgiveness not available
Gap coverage not available
Okay
Customer Service
Raised My Car Insurance Rate Twice This Year, Not Satisfied
Auto-Owners: Best for affordability
|User Reviews
3.7
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.5/10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$29/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$52/mo
Auto-Owners is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois. It’s an excellent option for drivers looking to save money. Auto-Owners customers can also feel confident in the company’s ability to pay out claims, as it earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Cheapest rates in Illinois
Below-average number of complaints on the NAIC
Has local agents in Illinois
Quotes not available online
Only available in 26 U.S. states
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Honest Answers to Questions
Fair
Answer to Insurance Query
USAA: Best for military families
|User Reviews
3.7
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|9.4/10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$51/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$91/mo
USAA is the best car insurance company for military families in Illinois. It offers a variety of special coverages and discounts exclusively for military members and their families. USAA is an excellent car insurance option for the 7% of the Illinois population who are veterans.
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Usage-based insurance available
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Only available to active military members, veterans, and their families
Limited agent availability
Above-average number of complaints on the NAIC
USAA
Service Provided
Difficulty in Contacting USAA
Allstate: Best for discounts
|User Reviews
3.1
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.9/10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$78/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$139/mo
Allstate is one of the best car insurance companies for drivers looking to take advantage of discounts. The insurer offers many ways for drivers to save money, including discounts for anti-lock brakes, new vehicles, anti-theft devices, multiple policies, safe driving, smart student, and automatic payments.
Numerous available discounts
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Not the cheapest option available in Illinois
Above-average number of complaints on the NAIC
No customer loyalty discount
Fair
I am 84 years old and had been with Allstate for over 30 years. I moved to Canal Winchester, Ohio in April 2024. I drive an average of 30 miles a week. I needed to pay less for my insurance, so I transferred to State Farm when I moved in April because it was a little less expensive. I want to be with Allstate but I also want a fair price for my insurance.
Average
COUNTRY Financial: Best for local service
|User Reviews
3.1
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.8/10
|Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
|$44/mo
|Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
|$78/mo
COUNTRY Financial is one of the best options for Illinois drivers looking for local, homegrown, trustworthy coverage. Originating in 1925 in Illinois, COUNTRY Financial has an excellent customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, sitting 13 points above the region’s average. Drivers who care about customer experience should consider COUNTRY Financial.
Affordable rates in Illinois
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Various available car insurance discounts
Policies not available online
Only offers coverage in 19 states
Gap insurance not available
Unaffordable Rates That Increase Monthly
Insurance Cost
Goodbye, Country Financial
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Illinois to assess which offers the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Illinois
When shopping for the best car insurance in Illinois, keep a few key tips in mind:
Keep a clean driving record
Keeping a clean driving history is one of the best ways to get a cheap car insurance policy in Illinois. Not only can driving and traffic violations result in license suspension and points added to your driving record, but they can also result in higher premiums.
Insurers consider you a high-risk driver and more likely to submit a claim if you have incidents on your record. Good drivers almost always pay the cheapest rates. Drive safely and defensively to get the lowest rates and ensure you always have the best deal.[1]
Take advantage of discounts
Car insurance discounts are your friend when putting together the best car insurance policy. You might be surprised by how many discounts most Illinois insurers offer.
Make sure to research available discounts thoroughly and ask your insurer or insurance agent what you qualify for. Adding even one or two discounts to your policy could save you quite a bit.[2]
Compare car insurance quotes
Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurers is one of the best ways to get the cheapest car insurance in Illinois. Companies weigh driving factors like age, location, credit history, ZIP code, and driving history differently, meaning you may pay significantly less at certain insurers for the same policy. Always compare quotes from at least three insurers before buying a policy to find the cheapest options.
Bundle policies
Bundling your auto insurance with home insurance or another type of coverage often yields one of the biggest discounts available. Many Illinois car insurance companies offer bundling discounts, so it’s worth asking yours if it does. But only bundle policies if it makes sense. Don’t force it if the coverage level isn’t adequate.
Increase your deductible
If you don’t drive frequently and can afford to pay a little more out of pocket in the event of an accident, consider increasing your car insurance deductible. Your insurance premiums will decrease if you raise your deductible. Just make sure your new deductible won’t drain your wallet.
Average cost of car insurance in Illinois
The average cost of car insurance in Illinois is $131 per month, compared to the national average rate of $158. Drivers pay an average of $79 per month for liability coverage and $183 for a full-coverage policy.
The average annual cost of full coverage in Illinois increased by roughly 19%, and Insurify projects it will increase by a total of 31% by the end of the year. This is why it’s crucial to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.
Best car insurance in Illinois FAQs
If you still have questions about how to find the best car insurance in Illinois, check out the additional information below.
How much is car insurance in Illinois?
On average, Illinois drivers pay $79 per month for liability only and $183 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Illinois?
State Farm, Auto-Owners, USAA, Allstate, and COUNTRY Financial are the best car insurance companies in Illinois.
Each insurer excels in a different category, so while State Farm might be the best car insurance option for your neighbor, Allstate may be better suited to you. Always compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the cheapest companies.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Illinois?
The minimum requirements for auto insurance coverage in Illinois are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $20,000 per accident in property damage liability.[3]
Sources
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.