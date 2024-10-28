Best Car Insurance in Illinois (2024)

State Farm, Auto-Owners, and USAA are some of the best insurers for Illinois drivers.

Danny Smith
Written byDanny Smith
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.

Updated October 28, 2024

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Shopping for car insurance can be difficult, as everyone has different coverage needs and priorities. Illinois drivers pay $79 per month for liability coverage, on average, but comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find a cheaper rate.

Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies based on various factors, like cost, coverage, and customer satisfaction, to find the cheapest car insurance in Illinois.

Best car insurance companies in Illinois

While plenty of good car insurance companies operate in Illinois, some stand out above the rest. Below are the five best car insurance companies in Illinois based on customer service, affordability, available coverages, discounts, J.D. Power and AM Best ratings, and the number of complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index.

State Farm: Best for customer service

User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$31/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo

State Farm stands firmly as one of the best insurance companies in Illinois, offering affordable auto rates and excellent customer service. It has an extensive network of local agents in the state, making it easy for policyholders to get personalized coverage.

State Farm is also reliable, earning an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), indicating its strong ability to pay out claims.

Pros

  • Strong local agent network

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Below-average number of complaints on the NAIC

Cons

  • More expensive rates than some competitors

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • Gap coverage not available

Carroll - October 27, 2024
Verified

Okay

Good, but just too expensive.
Patricia - October 27, 2024
Verified

Customer Service

They provide good customer service, but their premiums are somewhat high.
Clyde - October 27, 2024
Verified

Raised My Car Insurance Rate Twice This Year, Not Satisfied

They raised my rate twice this year, I'm not satisfied.

Auto-Owners: Best for affordability

User Reviews
3.7
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo

Auto-Owners is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois. It’s an excellent option for drivers looking to save money. Auto-Owners customers can also feel confident in the company’s ability to pay out claims, as it earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Pros

  • Cheapest rates in Illinois

  • Below-average number of complaints on the NAIC

  • Has local agents in Illinois

Cons

  • Quotes not available online

  • Only available in 26 U.S. states

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Lawrence - October 24, 2024
Verified

Honest Answers to Questions

Please refer to my answers to the previous questions.
Linda - October 22, 2024
Verified

Fair

Too expensive.
Richard - October 21, 2024
Verified

Answer to Insurance Query

My experience with Auto-Owners has been good. My experience with the agent, Powers Agency, has been more than excellent.

USAA: Best for military families

User Reviews
3.7
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo

USAA is the best car insurance company for military families in Illinois. It offers a variety of special coverages and discounts exclusively for military members and their families. USAA is an excellent car insurance option for the 7% of the Illinois population who are veterans.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Usage-based insurance available

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Cons

  • Only available to active military members, veterans, and their families

  • Limited agent availability

  • Above-average number of complaints on the NAIC

Sheree - October 24, 2024
Verified

USAA

The company is very intrusive. If I use the GPS on my phone while driving, I receive a message telling me how much time I was on my phone. I braked harshly three times; twice to avoid hitting a deer and once when a child ran into the street. USAA sent me a text warning about harsh braking. Being with USAA is like having a backseat driver 24/7; you have no privacy with them.
Josue - October 24, 2024
Verified

Service Provided

USAA is an excellent insurance company. They ensure that you are well taken care of and are fully satisfied with their service. Their customer service is very caring and always provides the best care. Today, I called because I had questions about my policies and I connected with a very caring and knowledgeable person named Paul. He ensured that I was satisfied and happy with the service provided by USAA. Thank you very much, Paul. You certainly are a great asset to your employer.
Lynn - October 24, 2024
Verified

Difficulty in Contacting USAA

It's too difficult to get a human being to talk to at USAA.

Allstate: Best for discounts

User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$139/mo

Allstate is one of the best car insurance companies for drivers looking to take advantage of discounts. The insurer offers many ways for drivers to save money, including discounts for anti-lock brakes, new vehicles, anti-theft devices, multiple policies, safe driving, smart student, and automatic payments.

Pros

  • Numerous available discounts

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

Cons

  • Not the cheapest option available in Illinois

  • Above-average number of complaints on the NAIC

  • No customer loyalty discount

Claudette - October 27, 2024
Verified

Fair

Super expensive.
Carolyn - October 26, 2024
Verified

I am 84 years old and had been with Allstate for over 30 years. I moved to Canal Winchester, Ohio in April 2024. I drive an average of 30 miles a week. I needed to pay less for my insurance, so I transferred to State Farm when I moved in April because it was a little less expensive. I want to be with Allstate but I also want a fair price for my insurance.

I am 84 years old and had been with Allstate for over 30 years. I moved to Canal Winchester, Ohio in April 2024. I drive an average of 30 miles a week. I needed to pay less for my insurance, so I transferred to State Farm when I moved in April because it was a little less expensive. I want to be with Allstate but I also want a fair price for my insurance.
Skalny - October 26, 2024
Verified

Average

There are no discounts for low mileage.

COUNTRY Financial: Best for local service

User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.8/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$44/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo

COUNTRY Financial is one of the best options for Illinois drivers looking for local, homegrown, trustworthy coverage. Originating in 1925 in Illinois, COUNTRY Financial has an excellent customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, sitting 13 points above the region’s average. Drivers who care about customer experience should consider COUNTRY Financial.

Pros

  • Affordable rates in Illinois

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

  • Various available car insurance discounts

Cons

  • Policies not available online

  • Only offers coverage in 19 states

  • Gap insurance not available

Chloe - October 19, 2024
Verified

Unaffordable Rates That Increase Monthly

Terrible, I wouldn't ever recommend Country Financial to anyone. My policy kept increasing monthly without any explanation, despite not having any new accidents or tickets. They didn't offer many discounts and it became unaffordable very quickly.
James - October 8, 2024
Verified

Insurance Cost

The rates are increasing very quickly.
Dayna - September 17, 2024
Verified

Goodbye, Country Financial

I had been with Country Financial for over 30 years. However, they raised my auto rate by over $422.00 for a 6-month policy, which was the deal breaker. There was absolutely no reason for it.

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Illinois to assess which offers the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Illinois

When shopping for the best car insurance in Illinois, keep a few key tips in mind:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/834da573df/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_023-driving-test.svg

    Keep a clean driving record

    Keeping a clean driving history is one of the best ways to get a cheap car insurance policy in Illinois. Not only can driving and traffic violations result in license suspension and points added to your driving record, but they can also result in higher premiums.

    Insurers consider you a high-risk driver and more likely to submit a claim if you have incidents on your record. Good drivers almost always pay the cheapest rates. Drive safely and defensively to get the lowest rates and ensure you always have the best deal.[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/d980bd9cc4/membership.svg

    Take advantage of discounts

    Car insurance discounts are your friend when putting together the best car insurance policy. You might be surprised by how many discounts most Illinois insurers offer. 

    Make sure to research available discounts thoroughly and ask your insurer or insurance agent what you qualify for. Adding even one or two discounts to your policy could save you quite a bit.[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    Compare car insurance quotes

    Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurers is one of the best ways to get the cheapest car insurance in Illinois. Companies weigh driving factors like age, location, credit history, ZIP code, and driving history differently, meaning you may pay significantly less at certain insurers for the same policy. Always compare quotes from at least three insurers before buying a policy to find the cheapest options.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/a6cd5b8958/banking-96x96-green_036-piggy-bank.svg

    Bundle policies

    Bundling your auto insurance with home insurance or another type of coverage often yields one of the biggest discounts available. Many Illinois car insurance companies offer bundling discounts, so it’s worth asking yours if it does. But only bundle policies if it makes sense. Don’t force it if the coverage level isn’t adequate.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/27a2e3602a/credit-and-loan-96x96-orange_033-discount.svg

    Increase your deductible

    If you don’t drive frequently and can afford to pay a little more out of pocket in the event of an accident, consider increasing your car insurance deductible. Your insurance premiums will decrease if you raise your deductible. Just make sure your new deductible won’t drain your wallet.

Average cost of car insurance in Illinois

The average cost of car insurance in Illinois is $131 per month, compared to the national average rate of $158. Drivers pay an average of $79 per month for liability coverage and $183 for a full-coverage policy.

The average annual cost of full coverage in Illinois increased by roughly 19%, and Insurify projects it will increase by a total of 31% by the end of the year. This is why it’s crucial to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.

Best car insurance in Illinois FAQs

If you still have questions about how to find the best car insurance in Illinois, check out the additional information below.

  • How much is car insurance in Illinois?

    On average, Illinois drivers pay $79 per month for liability only and $183 for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Illinois?

    State Farm, Auto-Owners, USAA, Allstate, and COUNTRY Financial are the best car insurance companies in Illinois.

    Each insurer excels in a different category, so while State Farm might be the best car insurance option for your neighbor, Allstate may be better suited to you. Always compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the cheapest companies.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Illinois?

    The minimum requirements for auto insurance coverage in Illinois are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance, as well as $20,000 per accident in property damage liability.[3]

Sources

  1. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  3. ilsos.gov. "Mandatory Vehicle Insurance."
Danny Smith
Danny Smith

Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.

