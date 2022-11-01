Drivers in Illinois pay $158 per month and $1,896 per year on average for auto insurance premiums, which is lower than the national average rate. Policyholders in Illinois live in one of the cheapest states for purchasing an insurance policy, but individual rates fluctuate based on factors like driving history, credit history, age, insurance provider, and chosen coverage type.

Paying an annual premium for your auto insurance policy does not need to break the bank. Comparing numerous car insurance quotes from auto insurance companies prior to purchasing or renewing a car insurance policy is a smart and easy way to find significant savings. Discover the cheapest auto insurance coverage for you today with the Insurify quote-comparison tool.