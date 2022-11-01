4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
Illinois drivers pay $158 monthly and $1,896 yearly on average for auto insurance rates.
On average, men in Illinois pay $12 more per month than women on auto insurance.
Illinois ranks as the 15th-cheapest state for purchasing car insurance premiums.
Drivers in Illinois pay $158 per month and $1,896 per year on average for auto insurance premiums, which is lower than the national average rate. Policyholders in Illinois live in one of the cheapest states for purchasing an insurance policy, but individual rates fluctuate based on factors like driving history, credit history, age, insurance provider, and chosen coverage type.
Paying an annual premium for your auto insurance policy does not need to break the bank. Comparing numerous car insurance quotes from auto insurance companies prior to purchasing or renewing a car insurance policy is a smart and easy way to find significant savings. Discover the cheapest auto insurance coverage for you today with the Insurify quote-comparison tool.
How much does car insurance cost in Illinois?
What is the average cost of car insurance in Illinois?
Drivers in Illinois benefit from some of the lowest auto insurance rates in the country, paying $158 monthly and $1,896 yearly on average. Personal rates vary by factors like driving history and personal information.
The average car insurance rate in Illinois is $158 monthly and $1,896 yearly, which is a lower average rate than most other states in the country. On an individual policyholder level, insurance providers calculate premiums using information like driving history, credit history, age, marital status, location in state, vehicle type, discount eligibility, and chosen insurance coverage type.
Best Illinois Auto Insurance Rates
Why would you pay more for quality insurance when you could pay less? We identified the top auto insurers in Illinois that offer the best rates in the area so you don’t have to. Take a look at the car insurance companies below to begin your auto insurance quote-comparison journey. Keep in mind that an insurer that matches the needs of one driver may not work for another.
|Insurance Provider
|Average Monthly Premium
|Progressive
|$103
|National General
|$103
|Travelers
|$112
|Liberty Mutual
|$174
|Dairyland
|$181
|Nationwide
|$187
|Bristol West
|$208
|State Auto
|$208
|USH&C
|$45
|Hugo
|$57
|Metromile
|$82
|Mile Auto
|$88
|Kemper Speciality
|$101
|SafeAuto
|$106
|Clearcover
|$124
|Grange
|$127
|Elephant
|$130
|Kemper Preferred
|$133
|GAINSCO
|$137
|Direct Auto
|$138
|First Chicago
|$141
|Safeco
|$142
|Mercury
|$158
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$161
|Stillwater
|$164
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$165
|Acuity
|$183
|Jupiter
|$199
|Freedom National
|$211
|Kemper
|$215
|The General
|$243
How are insurance rates calculated in Illinois?
Auto insurance rates in Illinois are determined by insurance providers, who consider driving history, credit history, age, marital status, coverage type, determined deductible, discount eligibility, location in the state, vehicle type, and more. The best car insurance rates exist for safe drivers with clean driving records due to their perceived reliability by insurance providers.
Illinois Car Insurance Rates by City
Area-specific factors, like road infrastructure, state minimum requirements, population, crime rates, climate, and weather, influence rates on a city-by-city level within the state of Illinois. Peruse the chart below to identify the average monthly rates you can expect in your city, including for the state’s most populous cities like Chicago, Rockford, and Springfield.
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Arlington Heights
|$147
|Aurora
|$164
|Bloomington
|$133
|Bolingbrook
|$180
|Champaign
|$147
|Chicago
|$191
|Cicero
|$226
|Decatur
|$138
|Des Plaines
|$162
|Elgin
|$174
|Evanston
|$152
|Joliet
|$174
|Naperville
|$150
|Palatine
|$141
|Peoria
|$144
|Rockford
|$147
|Schaumburg
|$150
|Skokie
|$176
|Springfield
|$144
|Waukegan
|$163
What is the average cost of car insurance in Illinois by credit tier?
Like most states, Illinois state law allows insurance providers to consider the credit history of drivers when calculating their auto insurance premiums. The variation in rates is not extreme in Illinois, but individuals with excellent credit scores in Illinois pay $20 less than drivers with good or average credit and $21 less than those with poor credit. Find specific rates in the chart below.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Premium
|Poor Credit
|$165
|Average Credit
|$166
|Good Credit
|$166
|Excellent Credit
|$146
What is the average cost of car insurance in Illinois by driver age?
Teen drivers and young drivers under the age of 25 pay the highest insurance rates due to less driving experience and a statistically higher chance of having a car accident or incident. Drivers ranging from age 25 to 79 tend to pay consistently lower rates as they age. Drivers over 80 years old pay slightly higher rates. See the average rate your age range pays in Illinois below.
|Average Cost of Car Insurance in Illinois by Driver Age
|Drivers under 25
|$238
|20s
|$187
|30s
|$141
|40s
|$145
|50s
|$136
|60s
|$121
|70s
|$121
|80s and older
|$131
What is the average cost of car insurance in Illinois by driver gender?
Statistically speaking, women in the United States drive safer and have fewer accidents than men—particularly men under the age of 30. In Illinois, men shell out $12 more per month on average in car insurance premiums than women, as seen in the chart below showing rates by gender. On an individual level, rates largely depend on driving history, credit history, and age.
|Average Monthly Quote for Women in Illinois
|Average Monthly Quote for Men in Illinois
|$157
|$169
What is the average cost of car insurance in Illinois by marital status?
Good news for married couples, whether long settled, freshly married, or somewhere in between: chances are you will pay lower rates on auto insurance than single drivers. Insurance providers generally view married couples as lower-risk policyholders. In Illinois, married couples pay $22 less per month on average, freeing up money to spend or save.
|Average Monthly Quote for Singles in Illinois
|Average Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Illinois
|$169
|$147
What is the average cost of car insurance in Illinois for high-risk drivers?
High-risk drivers with one or more recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket face higher average rates on auto insurance. Auto insurers view auto incidents as reasons for concern and charge more as a result. Specific rates will vary by insurance provider methodology and individual driver history. Safe drivers with clean driving records pay the lowest rates overall.
|Driver Profile
|Average Monthly Premium in Illinois
|Clean Record
|$146
|DUI
|$171
|At-Fault Accident
|$205
|Speeding Ticket
|$195
Illinois Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level
Coverage options in Illinois range in both variety and cost from state minimum liability insurance to comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance. Purchasing minimum coverage prevents uninsured motorist status for the lowest cost, but it may leave you open to higher costs in the event of an accident. A full-coverage policy costs the most.
|Coverage Level
|Average Monthly Premium in Illinois
|Liability Only
|$116
|Comprehensive
|$127
|Collision
|$173
|Full Coverage
|$188
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
$50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, rates in Illinois vary by a driver’s city or county of residence. Area-specific factors, like population, crime rates, climate, and weather, influence price fluctuations throughout the state. For instance, coverage in Chicago is more expensive than coverage in Aurora and Bolingbrook. That being said, coverage limits and requirements are the same throughout the entire state.
On average, Illinois drivers pay $158 per month and $1,896 per year on insurance premiums, which is lower than the national average rate by $75 monthly and $900 yearly. Rates differ by coverage, driving history, credit history, marital status, age, gender, location in state, and more.
Illinois is the 15th-cheapest state for purchasing car insurance, but rates may increase based on factors like coverage type and driving history. Drivers meeting minimum state requirements for personal injury protection, bodily injury liability, and property damage liability pay lower rates than those with full coverage. Consider all of your options to find the best rates.
Lucky for you, Illinois is one of the cheapest states for purchasing auto insurance coverage. To optimize your savings, utilize the Insurify quote-comparison tool to easily compare quotes from top national and regional auto providers from the comfort of your home. Comparing rates prior to purchasing or renewing a policy prevents you from losing out on potential savings.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022