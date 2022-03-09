Illinois SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Illinois?

In Illinois, needing an SR-22 means you will pay more for insurance than a motorist who isn't required to have one. That's because SR-22 filings are generally attached to drivers who have demonstrated—through their driving behavior—that they are a higher risk to insure.

While a motorist with a clean driving record pays an average of $166 monthly for insurance, one with an SR-22 pays $31 more per month. The SR-22 rate is a 19 percent increase over average rates in the state for low-risk drivers. Since an SR-22 must be on file for three years in Illinois, drivers needing this designation end up paying $1,116 more than they would have with a clean record.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $166 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $197 $31 ▴ 18.67% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

