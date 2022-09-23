>Car Insurance>Illinois

Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois (2023)

You must meet the 25/50/20 minimum car insurance requirements to drive in Illinois.

Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Updated September 18, 2023
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • 5+ years of finance writing experience 

  • Certificate of financial planning from Boston University

Erin is a personal finance writer and journalist with work featured in major publications. Her writing explores investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more.

Edited byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithHome and Pet Insurance Editor

  • P&C license candidate in Massachusetts

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Nearly every state in the U.S. requires drivers to carry auto insurance to legally operate a vehicle, and Illinois is no different.

Before taking your vehicle on the road, it’s crucial to understand the coverage requirements in your state. Failure to properly insure your car can result in penalties such as fines and suspension of your vehicle registration.

Illinois car insurance requirements

Illinois requires all drivers to carry liability car insurance. It comprises bodily injury and property damage insurance, and the state sets specific coverage limits for each. Illinois also requires all drivers to have uninsured motorist coverage, which fewer than half of states require.[1]

Bodily injury liability coverage

Bodily injury liability coverage pays for costs that result from injuries to other people when you’re at fault for a car accident. Bodily injury coverage may also cover other passengers in your car who aren’t members of your household.

Illinois requires all drivers to have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage.[1] But you can carry higher limits for each if you want more thorough coverage.

Property damage liability coverage

Property damage liability coverage pays for damages to other people’s property when you’re at fault for an accident. Covered property can include other peoples’ vehicles, fences, signs, and more. However, it doesn’t cover your own vehicle or personal property.

Illinois drivers must have at least $20,000 per accident of property damage coverage.[1] However, as with bodily injury liability coverage, it may be wise to buy more. Given that the average new car price is more than double the minimum requirements in Illinois, you could easily find yourself on the hook for damages above and beyond your insurance limits.[2]

Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your own injuries and those of your household members if you’re in an accident where the person at fault is an uninsured driver or if they drive away without taking responsibility for the accident. Illinois requires all drivers to carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of uninsured motorist coverage.[1]

Good to Know

Illinois also requires underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage for drivers who purchase higher limits of uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage. Underinsured motorist coverage pays the difference between your uninsured motorist coverage limits and the liability coverage limits of the at-fault driver.[1]

Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan

The Illinois Automobile Insurance Plan (ILAIP) provides insurance to drivers who otherwise couldn’t purchase it. Insurers deny some high-risk drivers because of violations on their driving histories, like driving without insurance, DUIs, and more.[3]

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6724dbabb/states_illinois.svg

How to qualify

To qualify for insurance under the ILAIP, you must certify that you’ve tried and failed to get car insurance through other means within the past 60 days. You’ll need to prove that an insurer has either denied you coverage or quoted you a rate that exceeds those outlined in the ILAIP.[3]

The Best Car Insurance for Bad Drivers (2023)

The Best Car Insurance for Bad Drivers (2023)

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Illinois?

Illinois’ minimum insurance requirements represent the absolute least amount of coverage you need to drive legally. But you may want to consider carrying more coverage, especially if you drive frequently, as damages in an accident can easily exceed the minimum liability requirements in Illinois.

If you want more protection, consider collision and comprehensive coverage. These two coverages, along with liability coverage, make up full-coverage car insurance. Full coverage pays for damages to your vehicle after collisions with vehicles and other objects, theft or vandalism, inclement weather, and other covered incidents.

If you drive an older vehicle that isn’t worth much or you could afford to replace it out of pocket if it’s totaled, you might only need liability coverage. But if you drive a more valuable vehicle or can’t afford to replace it, it’s probably worth paying more for full coverage. Additionally, most auto lenders require that you carry full coverage as long as you have a loan on your vehicle.

What Does Collision Insurance Cover and What’s Not Covered?

What Does Collision Insurance Cover and What’s Not Covered?

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Illinois

Liability-only car insurance is the cheapest type of policy on the market. It includes the state’s minimum insurance requirements but doesn’t provide additional protections for your own vehicle. In Illinois, the average cost of liability coverage is $76 per month. Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only car insurance in Illinois.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners29
State Farm32
Hugo41
GEICO42
COUNTRY Financial44
Erie48
Mile Auto49
USAA52
Safeco55
American Family56
Mercury62
Nationwide63
State Auto69
Travelers71
Dairyland75
Clearcover75
Farmers75
GAINSCO77
Direct Auto79
Allstate79
Midvale Home & Auto80
Elephant87
Liberty Mutual88
The General100
Bristol West107
Foremost126
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Illinois

Full-coverage insurance is more expensive than liability-only coverage, but it also provides more protection. The average cost of full coverage in Illinois is $151 per month. Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Illinois for full coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners52
State Farm57
Mile Auto66
GEICO75
COUNTRY Financial79
Hugo80
Erie86
USAA92
American Family99
Clearcover106
Travelers109
Mercury109
Nationwide115
Safeco116
Direct Auto119
Midvale Home & Auto132
Farmers135
Elephant138
Allstate141
Liberty Mutual147
GAINSCO153
Dairyland162
State Auto178
Bristol West228
The General235
Foremost278
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Illinois

Driving without insurance is illegal in Illinois, and if you’re caught doing so, you’ll be subject to certain penalties:

  • Driving without insurance (first offense): You’ll need to pay a fine of at least $500. You’ll also have your vehicle registration suspended until you pay a reinstatement fee of $100 and provide proof of insurance.

  • Driving without insurance (repeat offenses): You’ll pay a fine of at least $500. You’ll also have your vehicle registration suspended for four months, at the end of which you must pay a $100 reinstatement fee and provide proof of insurance.

  • Driving without insurance and with a suspended vehicle registration: You’ll have to pay a fine of at least $1,000.

  • Driving without insurance (third or subsequent offense): In addition to the penalties outlined above, you’ll need to file an SR-22, proof of financial responsibility, for three years after the incident or have your license suspended.[4]

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

In addition to the liability and uninsured motorist coverages Illinois requires, you can add several other coverages to your policy. These optional coverages will increase your premiums but also provide additional protection:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after a collision with a vehicle or another object, like a tree or telephone pole.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle caused by non-collision incidents, such as weather, theft, and vandalism.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

PIP coverage pays for some medical expenses and lost income after a covered accident, regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

Medical payments coverage pays for your medical bills after a covered accident, regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

Gap coverage pays the difference between your remaining auto loan amount and the amount your insurer compensates you if your car is totaled.

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Chicago, Illinois (2023)

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Chicago, Illinois (2023)

Illinois car insurance requirements FAQs

Are you looking to buy car insurance in Illinois? Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the state’s car insurance requirements.

  • Is car insurance required in Illinois?

    Yes. Car insurance is required in Illinois. All drivers must have bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage to operate a vehicle legally in the state.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Illinois?

    Yes. You must provide proof of car insurance to register a vehicle in Illinois. Additionally, the state’s Electronic Liability Insurance Verification program verifies each vehicle’s coverage at least twice per year.[4]

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Illinois?

    Car insurance in Illinois follows the car, which means that if someone else drives your vehicle and causes an accident, your insurance should still cover it. However, your insurer may deny your claim if a member of your household drives your car regularly but isn’t listed on your auto insurance policy.

  • Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in Illinois?

    No. Driving a car without insurance is never permissible, even if you just bought it. But if you already have an insurance policy, your insurer may grant you a grace period of between one week and 30 days to add your new vehicle to your policy.

  • When did Illinois make car insurance mandatory?

    Illinois’ state government made car insurance mandatory in 1988. A judge from southern Illinois ruled the law unconstitutional, but the state’s Supreme Court upheld it in 1991.[5]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in Illinois

More states

