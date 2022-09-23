Illinois car insurance requirements

Illinois requires all drivers to carry liability car insurance. It comprises bodily injury and property damage insurance, and the state sets specific coverage limits for each. Illinois also requires all drivers to have uninsured motorist coverage, which fewer than half of states require.[1]

Bodily injury liability coverage

Bodily injury liability coverage pays for costs that result from injuries to other people when you’re at fault for a car accident. Bodily injury coverage may also cover other passengers in your car who aren’t members of your household.

Illinois requires all drivers to have at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of bodily injury liability coverage.[1] But you can carry higher limits for each if you want more thorough coverage.

Property damage liability coverage

Property damage liability coverage pays for damages to other people’s property when you’re at fault for an accident. Covered property can include other peoples’ vehicles, fences, signs, and more. However, it doesn’t cover your own vehicle or personal property.

Illinois drivers must have at least $20,000 per accident of property damage coverage.[1] However, as with bodily injury liability coverage, it may be wise to buy more. Given that the average new car price is more than double the minimum requirements in Illinois, you could easily find yourself on the hook for damages above and beyond your insurance limits.[2]

Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your own injuries and those of your household members if you’re in an accident where the person at fault is an uninsured driver or if they drive away without taking responsibility for the accident. Illinois requires all drivers to carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident of uninsured motorist coverage.[1]