Best Rideshare Insurance in Illinois: Quotes, Discounts 2022

Updated October 4, 2022
The average cost of rideshare insurance in Illinois is $172 per month.
Rideshare drivers are held to higher than average minimum insurance coverage limits by state law.
Although it’s not required by law, rideshare drivers should purchase a rideshare endorsement to stay fully protected on the road.
Rideshare Insurance in Illinois: Frequently Asked Questions
While rideshare drivers aren’t required to have a rideshare endorsement in Illinois, they are held to higher minimum coverage limits by state law. If you drive for Uber or Lyft, you’ll need at least $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance and $25,000 in property damage coverage. But to avoid gaps in coverage, you should also have rideshare insurance.
Based on premium data from more than 500 drivers in the state, the average cost of rideshare insurance in Illinois is $172 per month. That’s more affordable than in other states, and you may be able to get a cheaper rate if you compare quotes from different insurance companies.
You can purchase rideshare insurance from the following companies in Illinois: Allstate, Clearcover, Travelers, Kemper, Erie, GEICO, and USAA. Check out which provider is willing to insure you through Insurify today!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.