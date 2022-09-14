Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

In the context of car insurance, an incident on your record is usually an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other traffic violation. If you have an incident on your driving record, insurers can label you a higher-risk driver with a greater likelihood of having an accident or other incident in the future.

Having incidents on your record can significantly affect how much you pay for car insurance. The amount of risk you pose correlates to how much your insurance company will charge for coverage. Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest average rates.

Find Car Insurance After an Accident Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers for accurate quotes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Insurers see speeding as a red flag for risky behavior and can increase your premiums accordingly. You earn points on your driving record in Illinois for traffic offenses. For example, a speeding ticket for driving up to 10 mph over the limit can add five points to your record. If you receive too many violations, the state could suspend or revoke your driver’s license.[5]

Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $100 for liability-only insurance. Find the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause a car accident, you’ll likely see your premiums increase unless you’re eligible for accident forgiveness with your car insurance company. You may also receive more points on your record, depending on the circumstance of the at-fault accident. Besides driving history and points, car insurance companies will consider the severity of your accident to set your rates.

A liability-only policy costs $102 per month, on average, for drivers with an at-fault accident. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Due to the offense’s severity, a driving under the influence (DUI) charge can significantly increase your car insurance rates. You may struggle to find an affordable price for an auto insurance policy — and your current insurer can decide not to renew your coverage. Consider looking for coverage from an insurance company that specializes in high-risk drivers.

If you live in Waukegan and have been convicted of a DUI, you might pay as much as $82 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a DUI.