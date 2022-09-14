Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Situated in the northeast corner of Illinois, the city of Waukegan falls between Chicago and Milwaukee along the shores of Lake Michigan. Waukegan car insurance costs hover around $107 per month, compared to the Illinois average of $113 and national average of $139 per month.
Drivers in Waukegan, and elsewhere in Illinois, may pay less than the national average because the state operates using a fault-based insurance system. If you need to replace your current policy or buy coverage for the first time, comparing car insurance can help you find the cheapest car insurance for your needs.
Here’s what you need to know about buying coverage in Waukegan.
Quick Facts
Insurers in Illinois can consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your car insurance premium.[1]
Waukegan drivers pay $70 per month for liability-only coverage and $143 for full-coverage insurance.
Because Illinois is an at-fault state, the driver responsible for an accident must pay for the other driver’s damages, including vehicle repairs, medical expenses, and more.[2]
Best car insurance companies in Waukegan
Residents of Waukegan must consider several factors before settling on a car insurance company. Comparing cost, customer service, coverage options, and industry reputation is essential. You must also assess your financial situation and coverage needs to find the best policy when shopping for auto insurance coverage.
Some of the best insurers in the city include Auto-Owners, Travelers, and USAA. Learn more about their offerings below.
4.1
JD Power
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$49/mo
Auto-Owners is a great option if you’re searching for cheap coverage in Waukegan. The company offers accident forgiveness to help you keep your rates low even after an unexpected accident. You can also take advantage of discounts for making on-time payments, setting up paperless billing, and buying more than one insurance product. Auto-Owners has 20 agents in the local community that you can contact for personalized and reliable customer service.
Pros
Offers accident forgiveness coverage
Above-average ranking in customer satisfaction from J.D. Power in the North Central region
Cons
You need to contact an agent for a quote
Mobile app ratings need improvement
I’ve had no problems with them, and they’re cheaper than any other insurer for the coverage I have.
Dean - April 26, 2019
Verified
Good customer service
Debora - February 12, 2019
Verified
Their staff is always friendly, they answer all my questions, and I may stay with them. Regardless, I’m researching other options because my rates are so high due to two accidents in 2016.
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$103/mo
Travelers car insurance is an excellent option for young drivers in Waukegan. The company offers discounts specifically tailored to students, including savings for good grades, going to school more than 100 miles from home (and leaving your car at home), and completing a driver education course. Travelers has nine agents located in the Waukegan area if you need in-person service, but the Travelers mobile app should let you manage your policy on the go.
Pros
Zero complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in Illinois in 2022
Offers discounts for students
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Some poor customer reviews on Trustpilot
Helped me when I needed them
Ian - January 19, 2023
Verified
They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.
Luther - January 13, 2023
Verified
We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
Lake County, which includes Waukegan, has the second-highest number of veterans in the state, and USAA is the best car insurance company for military families. You can find discounts of up to 15% for keeping your car on base and more savings if you put your car in storage before deployment. The company offers other insurance products, including life, property, small business, and motorcycle insurance. USAA consistently earns high marks for customer and claims satisfaction.
Pros
Coverage only available to active and retired military members and their families
Provides access to savings on travel, car care, shopping, and more
Cons
On-base discount is only for comprehensive coverage plans
Not available to non-military members
The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.
Tawana - January 17, 2023
Verified
I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.
Liability-only car insurance is the most basic form of coverage you can buy. Illinois, like most states, requires you to purchase a minimum amount of insurance. It only covers the damages and injuries you cause another driver, their vehicle, and their passengers. Liability coverage doesn’t pay for your vehicle damage or medical expenses.[3]
This coverage is an affordable option if you need to save money or you have an older or low-value car, but most drivers should consider purchasing additional coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only options in Waukegan.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Waukegan
For more protection, you should consider full-coverage auto insurance. In addition to liability coverage, it includes collision and comprehensive insurance to cover damages to your vehicle. You may want this coverage if you drive a new or more valuable car. And if you lease or finance your car, your lender or dealer may require you to purchase it.
Here are some of the cheapest quotes for full-coverage insurance in Waukegan.
Car insurance requirements in Illinois
The state of Illinois follows a fault system for auto insurance. If you cause a car accident, you’re responsible for covering the other driver’s injuries, property damage, and other losses.
To operate a car legally, Illinois drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, but the Illinois Department of Insurance warns that state minimums may not cover all expenses following an accident. It suggests that drivers consider increasing their coverage limits for better financial protection.[4]
Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Illinois:
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
In the context of car insurance, an incident on your record is usually an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other traffic violation. If you have an incident on your driving record, insurers can label you a higher-risk driver with a greater likelihood of having an accident or other incident in the future.
Having incidents on your record can significantly affect how much you pay for car insurance. The amount of risk you pose correlates to how much your insurance company will charge for coverage. Drivers with clean records typically earn the cheapest average rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Insurers see speeding as a red flag for risky behavior and can increase your premiums accordingly. You earn points on your driving record in Illinois for traffic offenses. For example, a speeding ticket for driving up to 10 mph over the limit can add five points to your record. If you receive too many violations, the state could suspend or revoke your driver’s license.[5]
Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $100 for liability-only insurance. Find the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a speeding ticket below.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you cause a car accident, you’ll likely see your premiums increase unless you’re eligible for accident forgiveness with your car insurance company. You may also receive more points on your record, depending on the circumstance of the at-fault accident. Besides driving history and points, car insurance companies will consider the severity of your accident to set your rates.
A liability-only policy costs $102 per month, on average, for drivers with an at-fault accident. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Due to the offense’s severity, a driving under the influence (DUI) charge can significantly increase your car insurance rates. You may struggle to find an affordable price for an auto insurance policy — and your current insurer can decide not to renew your coverage. Consider looking for coverage from an insurance company that specializes in high-risk drivers.
If you live in Waukegan and have been convicted of a DUI, you might pay as much as $82 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. Here are some of the cheapest options for Waukegan drivers with a DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age affects your car insurance premium. Car insurance premiums typically decrease over time for drivers between 35 and 75 due to increased driving experience. However, senior drivers often notice a slight increase in premiums around the age of 75 because insurers may start to account for aging-related risk factors.
Senior drivers in Waukegan pay a monthly average of $48 for liability-only coverage. Try to keep a clean driving record to qualify for lower rates, and ask about discounts to save on coverage.
Here are some of the cheapest options for senior drivers in Waukegan.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Premiums for teen drivers are often much higher than for adults due to less experience driving and a higher accident risk. Car accidents are the leading cause of death for young adults ages 15 to 18, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[6]
Teens and young drivers in Waukegan might pay as much as $121 per month, on average, for liability-only insurance.
To get the cheapest car insurance possible as a teen driver, you should join your parents’ insurance policy, drive a safe and reliable car, and maintain good grades to qualify for good student discounts.
Here are the cheapest car insurance options for teenagers in Waukegan.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Waukegan
In Illinois, insurers factor in your ZIP code, age, driving habits, and vehicle’s make, model, and age to determine your rates. You can use these strategies to find cheap car insurance:
Maintain a good driving record. Insurance companies typically offer drivers with a clean history lower rates. And most insurers provide safe driver discounts.
Opt for a higher deductible. Setting a higher deductible can lower your premium. Just remember to set it at an amount you can afford to pay out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Bundle your policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts for combining your auto insurance with other policies, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Shop around and compare rates. Different companies may offer varying rates and discounts for the same coverage. Shopping around for free quotes is the best way to find a policy that fits your needs without overpaying.
Waukegan car insurance quotes by credit tier
Along with several other factors, your credit tier can influence how much you pay for car insurance in Illinois. According to FICO, 95% of insurers consider credit scores when setting premiums.[7] Credit-based insurance scores can correlate to the number of claims a customer files.[8]
Is car insurance more expensive in Waukegan?
Drivers in Waukegan pay relatively low rates for car insurance, with a monthly average of $107. Nationwide, drivers pay $139 per month for car insurance. Illinois uses an at-fault system, which can decrease average rates for drivers in the state.
Several factors can influence rate changes throughout the state, including the number of accidents and claims in the area, crime rates, and population density. Residents in Waukegan, for example, typically pay less for coverage than drivers in larger cities like Chicago and Springfield.
More cities in Illinois
In addition to fluctuations by state, car insurance premiums can vary by city and ZIP code. Waukegan sits about 50 miles north of downtown Chicago, but Chicago drivers pay 12% more for auto coverage. And drivers about 65 miles southwest, in Aurora, find average premiums that are 12% cheaper than rates in Waukegan.
On average, Waukegan drivers pay $143 per month for full-coverage insurance. See how this compares to other Illinois cities.
Waukegan car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance quotes, you should determine how much coverage you need. Here’s some more information to help you navigate the process of buying cheap car insurance in Waukegan.
How much is car insurance in Waukegan?
Drivers pay, on average, $70 per month for liability-only coverage and $143 for full-coverage car insurance. The average overall cost of car insurance in Waukegan is $107 per month.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Waukegan?
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and Hugo have the the cheapest car insurance in Waukegan. How much you end up paying for car insurance depends on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Waukegan?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and at least a dozen available discounts, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Waukegan. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA.
What is the minimum car insurance in Illinois?
Illinois drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $20,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Is Illinois a no-fault state?
No. Illinois is an at-fault state. This means the driver that causes an accident must cover the costs of the resulting damage and injury.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.