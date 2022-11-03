4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Elgin, IL
Elgin drivers are required by Illinois law to have car insurance. The average cost of Illinois car insurance is $180 per month, and while that is significantly less than the national average, Illinois drivers can get cheaper car insurance if they know where to look. Compare free quotes with Insurify and find the cheapest car insurance today. It only takes five minutes!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Elgin is $158 per month, or $1896 annually.
Car insurance in Elgin is $15 more than the average cost of car insurance in Illinois.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Elgin on average is USH&C, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Elgin, IL
Different car insurance providers are able to offer cheaper insurance than others. That’s because every insurance company weighs information like your age and your driving record a bit differently. The following are the cheapest carriers in Elgin on average but it’s always important to shop around so you can find your best rates.
|Insurance Provider in Elgin
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Mile Auto
|$97 /mo
|Kemper Specialty
|$100 /mo
|Travelers
|$102 /mo
|SafeAuto
|$114 /mo
|GAINSCO
|$125 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Elgin, IL
While affordable car insurance is definitely a priority, finding a quality insurance company is also important. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and rank car insurance providers, and the following are the best Illinois auto insurance companies.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$129 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$141 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$157 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$194 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$102 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Illinois
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Illinois roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Illinois[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
$50,000 per accident for underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Illinois, drivers are required to purchase coverage for both uninsured and underinsured drivers for property damage and bodily injury.
Elgin Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is another factor that will impact how much you pay for car insurance. Young drivers, who are inexperienced behind the wheel and more likely to get into car accidents, will pay the most for auto insurance coverage while older drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to see the lowest monthly costs.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$281
|20s
|$175
|30s
|$127
|40s
|$115
|50s
|$102
|60s
|$99
|70s
|$107
|80+
|$111
Elgin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record will significantly affect your insurance premiums because drivers with infractions like tickets, accidents, and DUIs on their records are seen as a higher risk to insure. Drivers with a clean record will see the lowest auto insurance rates while drivers with infractions will usually pay more. Here’s what you can expect to pay based on your driving record in Elgin.
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$154
|Speeding Ticket
|$180
|At-Fault Accident
|$189
|DUI
|$305
Elgin Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Driver’s with bad credit will almost always pay more for car insurance than drivers with good or excellent credit. That’s because drivers with poor credit history historically account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Here’s what you can expect to pay in Elgin, Illinois based on your credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$154
|Good
|$164
|Average
|$191
|Bad
|$238
Find local Elgin agents
ADH Insurance Agency, Inc.707A Davis Rd \#101,
Elgin, IL 60123
Kirkpatrick, Jones & Herzog Ins. Agcy., Inc.19 S Spring St,
Elgin, IL 60120
RTS Agency Inc. d/b/a Ramos Insurance308 Dundee Avenue,
Elgin, IL 60120-4238
Turk Financial Services, Inc37W181 Olwin Avenue,
Elgin, IL 60124
Mitchell Agcy Inc693 Dundee Ave,
Elgin, IL 60120-3820
Crum Halsted Agency, Inc.2000 Larkin Ave,
Elgin, IL 60123-4404
C. V. Gordon Insurance Agency Inc.680 E Chicago St,
Elgin, IL 60120-6102
Lundstrom Insurance2205 Point Blvd Ste 200,
Elgin, IL 60123
Valentine Insurance Agency1331 Dundee Ave,
Elgin, IL 60120
Illinois Vehicle Auto Insurance1073 N Liberty St,
Elgin, IL 60120
Elgin DMV Information
Elgin is home to one Secretary of State Driver's License Facility for all driver’s license related needs. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m on Saturday. Although appointments are not required, wait times can be lengthy so drivers should plan to arrive early or schedule an appointment to save time.
The Secretary of State Driver's License Facility is located at:
595 S State St
Elgin, IL 60123
Public Transportation in Elgin
Elgin has plenty of public transportation options for residents who don’t want to drive. The Metra Rail has three separate stations in Elgin, making it easy to commute to Chicago, while the PACE bus operates in the city and in nearby counties. The Senior Service Associates also offer transportation for Elgin’s senior citizens to help them get around the community.
If you don’t own a motor vehicle but still want the comforts and convenience of a car, Uber and Lyft are available in Elgin, Illinois as a form of transportation.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Elgin
The easiest way to find the best and cheapest car insurance in Elgin, Illinois is to compare quotes using Insurify . Instead of calling multiple insurance agencies and spending hours on hold with an insurance agent, you can see multiple quotes side-by-side and all in one place.
You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started. We’ll even factor in some of the discounts you may qualify for, like a homeowners discount. You can also use Insurify to shop for home insurance and life insurance. It’s completely free to use and takes less than five minutes!
FAQs - Elgin, IL Car Insurance
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Elgin, Illinois is to compare quotes with Insurify . We’ll provide you with quotes from national providers like Allstate and State Farm as well as quotes from local agencies so you can find the cheapest policy available and save money on your car insurance.
The average cost of Elgin auto insurance is $145 per month, but no two drivers are the same and rates will differ based on your driving history, your age, and your credit score. To find the cheapest car insurance personalized for you, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes. The best insurance company might be one you’ve never even heard of!
Car insurance costs in Elgin, Illinois are significantly lower than the national average, but factors in your driving record such as a DUI or speeding ticket can drive up your premiums. Your costs will also vary based on the type of car insurance policy you buy. For example, a full-coverage policy with roadside assistance will be more expensive than a liability only policy.
Insurify Insights
How Elgin Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Elgin, Illinois below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Elgin drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Illinois in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Elgin
#88
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Illinois
#90
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Illinois
#56
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Illinois
#64
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Illinois
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Elgin drivers rank 52 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Elgin with an accident: 8.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Elgin drivers rank 56 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #56
- Percent of drivers in Elgin with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Illinois, Elgin drivers rank 26 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Elgin with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Illinois, Elgin drivers rank 33 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Elgin with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Illinois, Elgin drivers rank 88 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #88
- Percent of drivers in Elgin with a speeding ticket: 6.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Elgin drivers rank 37 in clean driving records across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Elgin with clean record: 81.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Elgin drivers rank 54 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Illinois.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Elgin with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.96%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Illinois Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022