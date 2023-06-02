Best Car Insurance for Doctors in June 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, Insurify makes money through commissions from insurance companies. However, our expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. Learn more.
Choosing the right car insurance is important for anyone, including doctors and other healthcare professionals, whether you’re starting your medical career and need affordable insurance while paying off student loans or are more established and need to protect yourself from financial losses caused by accidents.
With so many insurers competing for your business, it can be tough to determine which offers the best combination of reliable protection and affordable premiums. Progressive offers the cheapest full-coverage quotes for doctors, according to Insurify data, and has a 4.1 out of 5 Insurify Quality (IQ) Score.
Quick Facts
Many insurers have affinity programs that provide discounts to members of certain groups.
Doctors should consider carrying higher liability limits than the state minimums.
You can reduce your car insurance costs by maintaining a clean driving record.
The table includes information about each company’s average monthly premiums and IQ Score.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score
Progressive
$126
4.0
Farmers
$136
3.8
State Auto
$142
3.8
Travelers
$148
4.3
Plymouth Rock
$163
N/A
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Find Cheap Car Insurance for Doctors
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Progressive
Progressive is one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S. It offers policies for a wide range of vehicles, including classic cars, boats, motorcycles, and RVs.
While Progressive doesn’t have specific discounts for doctors, it offers discounts for bundling multiple policies, insuring multiple cars on the same policy, paying your policy premium in full up front, and opting to receive statements via email.
Farmers
Farmers is a reputable car insurance company for doctors. It has various affinity discounts, which provide reduced rates for employees and members of certain businesses, occupational groups, and professional associations.
State Auto
State Auto isn’t as widely known as some of the other companies on the list, but it offers insurance policies in 33 states. It also offers various discounts, including ones for taking an accident-prevention course and installing an anti-theft device in your car.
Travelers
Travelers offers affinity group programs for members of credit unions, professional associations, customers of certain banks, and employees of certain businesses.
You can find out whether you qualify by calling to get a quote or asking your employer or professional association whether it participates in any affinity programs.
Plymouth Rock
Plymouth Rock also offers competitive rates for doctors and a variety of discount programs. While discounts vary by state, it offers discounts for nurses, dental hygienists, alumni of certain universities, and other professional associations.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.
How does car insurance for doctors work?
Car insurance for doctors works the same as it does for people in any other job: the insurer provides a payment to policyholders in the event of a covered accident or loss. Depending on the type of coverage and policy limits, this may include medical expenses, repair bills, legal fees, and more.
Car insurance discounts for doctors
Some insurers do, however, offer special discounts for people in certain professions, including healthcare. For instance, the American Medical Association (AMA) partners with Liberty Mutual to offer discounted auto and home insurance rates for member physicians.[1]
Types of car insurance for doctors
Car insurance for doctors typically includes the same coverage as any other auto policy.
Generally, these coverages include:
Liability
Liability insurance covers bodily injury and property damage you cause with your vehicle. And most states have state-mandated minimum liability limits.[2] However, Scott Hammersand, a personal lines risk advisor with Overmyer Hall Associates in Columbus, Ohio, recommends doctors carry higher limits than the state-mandated minimums due to their assets and earning potential. “Not only should doctors consider limits far higher than the state minimum limits, but they should be considering an umbrella policy that extends the coverage several million more,” Hammersand says.
Comprehensive
Comprehensive coverage offers protection against non-accident damages, such as theft, vandalism, fire, hail, or natural disasters.
Collision
This coverage pays for damages to your vehicle in the event of a collision with another car or object, like a tree or fence.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage pays for the cost of repairs to your vehicle and medical bills if you’re involved in an accident with someone who doesn’t have enough insurance or any insurance at all.
Personal injury protection
This coverage helps to pay for your medical expenses, lost wages, funeral costs, and other damages after a car accident, regardless of who’s at fault.[2]
Gap insurance
Gap insurance is an optional coverage that helps to cover the difference between the amount you owe on your car loan and the actual cash value of your vehicle if it’s totaled in an accident.[3]
Factors that affect car insurance for doctors
The cost of car insurance for doctors can vary greatly depending on factors such as driver history, age, credit, and more. By understanding these factors and shopping around for quotes from different insurers, you can find an affordable policy that meets your needs.
Driving record: Insurance companies consider driving records when setting rates. Those with more violations or accidents often pay higher rates than those with clean driving records.
Type of vehicle: The type of car you insure affects your rates because insurance companies consider the cost of repairs and how much it would cost to replace the vehicle if it’s totaled.
Location: Where you live and park your car at night impacts your rate because insurance companies consider risks associated with your ZIP code. Areas with higher rates of car accidents, vandalism, and theft typically have higher insurance premiums.
Age: As a general rule, drivers younger than 25 typically pay higher rates than older drivers. They’re considered higher risk because they have less experience behind the wheel and often engage in more risky behaviors, such as excessive speeding or texting and driving.
Gender: While many states have outlawed gender-based pricing (also known as gender rating), some insurers still charge higher premiums to certain genders based on the perceived risk associated with each. On average, women pay lower rates than men due to their safer driving habits.
Miles driven per year: The more miles you put on your car in a year, the higher your chances are of being involved in an accident, which can lead to higher premiums.
Credit: Many insurers consider your credit history to help determine your risk profile and set their rates accordingly. Those with better credit scores may qualify for lower rates than those with lower scores.[4]
Discounts: Common discounts include having multiple policies with the same insurer, installing a car alarm, and safe driving.
How much does car insurance for doctors cost?
The average cost of car insurance for doctors ranges from $126 to $339 per month. However, this can be higher or lower depending on where you live, as rates vary widely from company to company and state to state.
Average car insurance costs for doctors by state
To help you find the best coverage at an affordable price, the table below shows examples of average monthly cost of car insurance for doctors in some states.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How doctors can save money on car insurance costs
There are several ways you can lower your car insurance premiums, including the following:
Practice safe driving habits. Insurance companies usually offer lower rates to people with no tickets or accidents on their records. Practice safe driving habits, such as obeying speed limits and defensive driving.
Bundle policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts when you purchase multiple policies with them. Consider bundling your auto and home insurance with the same company for a discount.
Take a higher deductible. A car insurance deductible is the amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurer pays for any damages resulting from an accident or covered claim. The higher the deductible, the lower your monthly premiums, since the insurer won’t have to cover as much of the cost of a claim.
Maintain a good credit score. Most insurance companies use credit scores as a way to measure risk. Drivers with higher credit scores are seen as more responsible and reliable, likely to file fewer claims, and so they typically pay lower premiums.[5]
Participate in a telematics program. Telematics programs require you to install a device in your car to track your driving habits. It collects data on your speed, braking, and the time of day you drive, which insurers use to determine your risk profile. Drivers who exhibit safe habits may qualify for lower rates.[6]
Comparison shop. Different insurers offer different rates for the same coverage, so it pays to compare quotes from various companies before committing to a policy.[5]
Find Cheap Car Insurance for Doctors
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Car insurance for doctors FAQs
To help you find the best coverage at an affordable price, here are answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance for doctors.
What’s the average cost of car insurance for doctors?
The average cost of car insurance for doctors ranges from $126 to $339 per month nationwide. However, doctors can lower their auto insurance costs in various ways.
“Doctors, like every driver, have several ways to save money on auto insurance,” says Hammersand. “Avoid tickets and accidents, don’t turn in small claims, and take advantage of ride-tracking applications that reduce premiums for good drivers.”
How much is car insurance for doctors based on credit score?
Your credit score is a numerical representation of your financial responsibility, and insurance companies may use it to determine the risk they're taking when issuing you a policy.
Generally, drivers with higher credit scores are seen as more reliable and less likely to file claims, thus they are offered lower premiums.
How much is car insurance for doctors based on driving history?
Your driving history greatly impacts how much you'll pay for car insurance. Insurance companies use this information to assess the risk and determine how much they'll charge for premiums.
Generally, drivers with a clean driving record and fewer tickets and accidents will receive lower car insurance rates than those with a poor driving history.
What are some car insurance discounts for healthcare workers?
Healthcare workers, including doctors, are eligible for various car insurance discounts that can help them save money. Many insurers offer special discounts for certain professions, including healthcare workers, or for members of professional associations, such as the American Medical Association.
Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.