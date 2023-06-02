Best Car Insurance for Doctors in June 2023

The best car insurance companies for doctors

Below, you’ll see the five best companies for car insurance for doctors.

The table includes information about each company’s average monthly premiums and IQ Score.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Progressive $126 4.0 Farmers $136 3.8 State Auto $142 3.8 Travelers $148 4.3 Plymouth Rock $163 N/A Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Progressive

Progressive is one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S. It offers policies for a wide range of vehicles, including classic cars, boats, motorcycles, and RVs.

While Progressive doesn’t have specific discounts for doctors, it offers discounts for bundling multiple policies, insuring multiple cars on the same policy, paying your policy premium in full up front, and opting to receive statements via email.

Farmers

Farmers is a reputable car insurance company for doctors. It has various affinity discounts, which provide reduced rates for employees and members of certain businesses, occupational groups, and professional associations.

State Auto

State Auto isn’t as widely known as some of the other companies on the list, but it offers insurance policies in 33 states. It also offers various discounts, including ones for taking an accident-prevention course and installing an anti-theft device in your car.

Travelers

Travelers offers affinity group programs for members of credit unions, professional associations, customers of certain banks, and employees of certain businesses.

You can find out whether you qualify by calling to get a quote or asking your employer or professional association whether it participates in any affinity programs.

Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock also offers competitive rates for doctors and a variety of discount programs. While discounts vary by state, it offers discounts for nurses, dental hygienists, alumni of certain universities, and other professional associations.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.