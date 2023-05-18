Best Car Insurance Rates and Discounts for Nurses (2023)

Your role as a nurse could enable you to enjoy better rates and discounts on your car insurance.

Updated May 18, 2023

Shopping for car insurance can feel tedious, but if you’re a nurse, you may be in for some good news. That’s because some auto insurance companies offer discounts to healthcare workers, including nurses like you.

Here’s what you need to know about car insurance for nurses.

Quick Facts

  • Some car insurance companies offer special discounts for medical professionals.

  • Nationwide, Travelers, and Safeco offer some of the cheapest full-coverage policies for nurses.

  • Regardless of your chosen career field, comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find a policy that meets your budget and needs.

Table of contents

Car insurance discounts for nurses

You may be able to get certain car insurance discounts if you’re a medical professional — especially as a nurse. Discounts include:

  • Occupation discounts: Start by asking the insurer if it has an occupation discount aimed at nurses. Some insurance companies offer this type of occupational discount, so it’s a good idea to ask about it.

  • Bundling discounts: You can also get car insurance savings by bundling your policy with another type of insurance policy. For example, getting home insurance from the same company can result in a lower overall premium. You can also potentially get life insurance from the same company at a discount.

  • Professional organization discounts: Some professional organizations offer auto insurance discounts to members. If you’re a nurse belonging to a national nurses’ association or another professional organization, you might qualify for a discount on your auto insurance policy. Check with the American Nurses Association and other organizations to see if you can get a professional discount.

Factors that affect car insurance costs for nurses

Insurers commonly consider these factors when setting car insurance rates:[1]

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/64a2fc54c7/good-driver.svg

Driving history

Your insurance company may consider you as higher risk and charge you a higher premium if you were involved in an accident — especially if you were found at fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/c922a01b77/house.svg

Where you live

The community where you live might also affect the cost of your insurance. For example, auto insurance coverage in a ZIP code with a higher rate of car break-ins might be more expensive than in an area with a lower rate of crime.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

How often you drive

Your insurance company may consider you to have a higher risk of getting in an accident if you drive an above-average number of miles per year, like if you’re a traveling nurse who logs a lot of miles for your job.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Credit score

Depending on the state you live in, your insurance company may consider your credit score when setting your auto rates.[2] Some states don’t allow insurance companies to consider your credit score when setting rates. But in states where the practice is legal, a higher credit score may result in a lower insurance premium.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c1984b0bb9/safety.svg

Safety features

Your insurance company may offer lower auto rates if your car features telematics devices designed to monitor your driving or ensure you can track down your car if it’s stolen. 

Average cost of car insurance for nurses

In general, nurses pay a lower price for auto coverage. The national monthly average for full-coverage car insurance is $295, but for nurses that number is $262. For liability-only coverage, the national average is $196, while it’s $183 for nurses.

Average cost of car insurance for nurses by company

When looking for the best coverage, it helps to compare different companies. The table below shows potential quotes for nurses.

Full coverage is likely to cost more. But Farmers offers relatively inexpensive full coverage compared to some companies, such as The General, which charges more than $200 for liability-only coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Monthly Quote: Full CoverageInsurify Quality (IQ) Score
State Auto$116$2263.8
National General$122$2083.5
Safeco$127$1973.8
Travelers$147$1814.3
Direct Auto$179$2203.2
Liberty Mutual$220$2773.8
Nationwide$230$1784.1
The General$239$3373.4
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Average cost of car insurance for nurses by state

The chart below illustrates insurance rates available in select states.

Florida is one of the most expensive states, with rates even higher than what you might see in California. Ohio and Illinois are some of the cheapest states for auto insurance company quotes.

StateAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Arizona$181$214
California$183$286
Florida$316$383
Georgia$189$324
Illinois$120$162
New Jersey$224$316
Ohio$102$164
Pennsylvania$101$190
Texas$168$248
Virginia$136$196
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Learn More: Minimum Car Insurance Requirements by State

Best car insurance companies for nurses

As you begin your search for car insurance, the following companies might be good choices for coverage.

Travelers

Travelers has been around for more than 165 years and is the only property and casualty company included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It’s widely available across the country.

  • Average monthly quotes for nurses: $147 for liability only, $181 for full coverage

  • Available discounts for nurses: Affinity programs available for certain memberships; discounts for good drivers, bundling, continuous insurance, homeownership, and having multi policies

  • IQ Score: 4.3

Progressive

Started in 1939, Progressive prides itself on being one of the first underwriters of nonstandard insurance policies. The company aims to provide the right coverage to underserved communities.

  • Average monthly quote for nurses: $231 for full coverage

  • Available discounts for nurses: Discounts based on loyalty, method of payment, driving behavior, and bundling, as well as for signing up online and going paperless

  • IQ Score: 4.1

Nationwide

Available widely, Nationwide was established as Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in 1926. The company changed its name in 1955 but still works with farm bureaus in some states.

  • Average monthly quote for nurses: $230 for liability only, $178 for full coverage

  • Available discounts for nurses: Discounts based on whether you take a good driving course, remain accident-free, or take other safe-driving actions; also possible to get usage-based insurance, meaning you could see a reduction in policy cost if you drive infrequently

  • IQ Score: 4.1

Farmers

Started in 1928, Farmers serves more than 10 million households and offers a variety of insurance products. Policies are available in all 50 states.

  • Average monthly quote for nurses: $164 for full coverage

  • Available discounts for nurses: Professional and military personnel discounts, as well as regular payment, safe driver, and multi-line discounts

  • IQ Score: 3.8

Safeco

One of the best-priced insurance companies, Safeco began as a subsidiary of The General. Now, it’s a Liberty Mutual company that focuses heavily on car insurance.

  • Average monthly quote for nurses: $127 for liability only, $197 for full coverage

  • Available discounts for nurses: Bundling, safety features, multi-car, safe driving, and other discounts

  • IQ Score: 3.8

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.

How nurses can save money on car insurance

In addition to nurse-specific discounts, you have multiple other ways to save money on your car insurance costs. Here are some different ways to get discounts:[3]

  • Ask about standard discounts. Many insurance companies offer standard discounts if you have multiple cars, bundle other types of insurance, or use paperless billing.

  • Consider telematics. If you’re willing to use in-car tracking devices to monitor your driving, you could get a discount based on the results.

  • Maintain a good driving record. One of the best ways to see insurance savings is through a good driving record. Avoid tickets and accidents, and you’ll get a better rate.

  • Build credit. If your insurance company offers discounts based on credit score, consider building your credit history.

  • Compare car insurance quotes. Don’t forget to compare quotes from three to five companies to get the best rate. Shop around regularly to make sure you’re still getting a good deal.

Car insurance for nurses FAQs

If you’re looking for car insurance as a registered nurse, you might be able to get special discounts. Here’s what you need to know about getting a lower auto rate.

  • What professional organizations offer car insurance discounts for nurses?

    Check with different professional organizations, like the American Nurses Association, to see if they offer access to discounts. If you belong to a nursing organization, check if it offers its members a partnership with a company that gives nurses a discount.

  • What car insurance companies offer discounts for nurses?

    GEICO, California Casualty, Farmers, Nationwide, and Travelers are some insurers offering discounts for nurses. Check if your company offers an occupation-based discount for nurses.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance for nurses?

    The cheapest car insurance for nurses depends on various factors. While being a nurse can get you savings on car insurance, it’s not guaranteed. Some of the cheapest auto rates for nurses, though, are generally with Farmers and Travelers.

  • Which state has the cheapest auto insurance rates for nurses?

    While different factors are involved, some states have lower rates for nurses. Ohio and Illinois have some of the cheapest rates for liability-only and full-coverage car insurance.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed May 18, 2023
  2. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores." Accessed May 18, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs." Accessed May 18, 2023
