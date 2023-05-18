Best Car Insurance Rates and Discounts for Nurses (2023)

Best car insurance companies for nurses

As you begin your search for car insurance, the following companies might be good choices for coverage.

Travelers

Travelers has been around for more than 165 years and is the only property and casualty company included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It’s widely available across the country.

Average monthly quotes for nurses: $147 for liability only, $181 for full coverage

Available discounts for nurses: Affinity programs available for certain memberships; discounts for good drivers, bundling, continuous insurance, homeownership, and having multi policies

IQ Score: 4.3

Progressive

Started in 1939, Progressive prides itself on being one of the first underwriters of nonstandard insurance policies. The company aims to provide the right coverage to underserved communities.

Average monthly quote for nurses: $231 for full coverage

Available discounts for nurses: Discounts based on loyalty, method of payment, driving behavior, and bundling, as well as for signing up online and going paperless

IQ Score: 4.1

Nationwide

Available widely, Nationwide was established as Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in 1926. The company changed its name in 1955 but still works with farm bureaus in some states.

Average monthly quote for nurses: $230 for liability only, $178 for full coverage

Available discounts for nurses: Discounts based on whether you take a good driving course, remain accident-free, or take other safe-driving actions; also possible to get usage-based insurance, meaning you could see a reduction in policy cost if you drive infrequently

IQ Score: 4.1

Farmers

Started in 1928, Farmers serves more than 10 million households and offers a variety of insurance products. Policies are available in all 50 states.

Average monthly quote for nurses: $164 for full coverage

Available discounts for nurses: Professional and military personnel discounts, as well as regular payment, safe driver, and multi-line discounts

IQ Score: 3.8

Safeco

One of the best-priced insurance companies, Safeco began as a subsidiary of The General. Now, it’s a Liberty Mutual company that focuses heavily on car insurance.

Average monthly quote for nurses: $127 for liability only, $197 for full coverage

Available discounts for nurses: Bundling, safety features, multi-car, safe driving, and other discounts

IQ Score: 3.8

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.