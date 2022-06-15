Best Car Insurance for Federal Employees: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Best Car Insurance Discounts for Federal Employees

A number of insurance companies offer discounts to federal employees, so be sure to look around for other ways to save on top of finding the best rates. If you’re ever unsure of your options, you can also talk to an insurance agent to get a quote while mentioning your federal employment status.

All in all, it is definitely a bonus to have a government job when shopping around for an auto insurance policy. Data shows that federal employees tend to be low-risk drivers, leading to fewer car accidents and filing fewer claims than other occupations and demographics. As a result, they have access to insurance discounts that help them save more money on premiums.

One of the easiest ways to be eligible for government employee discounts is to join certain organizations through your job. This way, you’re registered and recognized as a government employee, making you eligible for a number of auto insurance discounts. You can also join a union to gain access to discounted rates. A few examples of federal memberships are:

National Federation of Federal Employees

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association

Federal Managers Association

As a disclaimer, these are just a few of the organizations you can join to gain access to specific discounts for federally funded employees. There are a number of associations tailored to different profiles, so do your research to find out which membership is the best fit for you. You can also look for labor unions for more occupational support and other added benefits.

Federal jobs are also organized by department, so check if you can join any department-specific groups or memberships. For example, the United States Postal Service, Department of Education, Department of Transportation, and more might have job-specific organizations.

Many insurance companies also reward those on active duty and even retired military personnel for their service with significant discounts. A military discount can also extend to partnerships in this case, which some people take into account when considering insurance decisions and joint finances.

Another option is the model citizen discount, which rewards people who are good drivers, married or in partnerships, homeowners, and more. A bit more specific, this discount may be tailored to some government workers, which data shows tend to be more low-risk and safe drivers and/or in partnerships with military personnel.

