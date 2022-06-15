Best Car Insurance for Federal Employees: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Government workers can hold a variety of positions, ranging from a local municipal job to city mayor to a member of the armed forces to the Secret Service. No matter the job title, though, federal employees can see a number of benefits when considering their insurance policy. People employed by the government typically receive lower rates on their insurance coverage.
If you are currently a federal employee or considering a job sponsored by the United States government, let Insurify help you find the best coverage with side-by-side car insurance comparison, all for free. With hundreds of auto insurance companies, we make this process as easy as possible and without any red tape.
Quick Facts
Government employees pay around the national average for car insurance with rates of $1,548 annually.
Federal employees can access discounts through memberships, such as the National Federation of Federal Employees or the Federal Managers Association.
Federal employees are usually seen as low-risk drivers, which can lead to lower insurance premiums.
What is a government employee?
Do federal employees save money on car insurance?
Government workers generally see some of the lowest insurance rates because their jobs highly encourage them to have a clean record. The average cost of an auto insurance policy for federal workers is $1,548 annually, but federal workers can qualify for auto insurance discounts through their organization to save money.
Government employees are people who work in public service, meaning any branch of the local, state, or federal government. Also known as civil servants, their work is usually paid for by tax dollars and functions to keep parts of society running on different levels. This can range from a postal service worker to a member of the military to a driver for public transit.
There are many benefits to becoming a state employee, even beyond the discounts. Getting a job in public service is enticing. The government provides employees with job security, competitive pay, incredibly generous benefits, more vacations and holidays, and the value of knowing that your job is meaningful and can make a real difference in people’s daily lives.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
How much does car insurance cost for government employees?
Working in public service can come with some big rewards. Government employees tend to pay less in insurance premiums because car insurance companies see them as low-risk drivers. State employees tend to abide heavily by the law and keep clean records because they don’t want anything to jeopardize their federally funded jobs after a rigorous application process.
On average, government employees pay around the national average for their auto insurance policy, at around $1,548 annually. However, auto insurance rates differ depending on the insurance provider, so be sure to shop around. Insurance providers see government employees as ideal policyholders because they tend to be safe drivers and have clean driving records.
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote for Federal Employees
|Amigo USA
|$116
|Kemper
|$134
|Travelers
|$153
|Clearcover
|$161
|National General
|$165
|AssuranceAmerica
|$167
|Nationwide
|$186
|Freedom National
|$217
|Bristol West
|$227
|Mercury
|$229
|Liberty Mutual
|$246
|The General
|$279
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Best Car Insurance Discounts for Federal Employees
A number of insurance companies offer discounts to federal employees, so be sure to look around for other ways to save on top of finding the best rates. If you’re ever unsure of your options, you can also talk to an insurance agent to get a quote while mentioning your federal employment status.
All in all, it is definitely a bonus to have a government job when shopping around for an auto insurance policy. Data shows that federal employees tend to be low-risk drivers, leading to fewer car accidents and filing fewer claims than other occupations and demographics. As a result, they have access to insurance discounts that help them save more money on premiums.
One of the easiest ways to be eligible for government employee discounts is to join certain organizations through your job. This way, you’re registered and recognized as a government employee, making you eligible for a number of auto insurance discounts. You can also join a union to gain access to discounted rates. A few examples of federal memberships are:
National Federation of Federal Employees
Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association
Federal Managers Association
As a disclaimer, these are just a few of the organizations you can join to gain access to specific discounts for federally funded employees. There are a number of associations tailored to different profiles, so do your research to find out which membership is the best fit for you. You can also look for labor unions for more occupational support and other added benefits.
Federal jobs are also organized by department, so check if you can join any department-specific groups or memberships. For example, the United States Postal Service, Department of Education, Department of Transportation, and more might have job-specific organizations.
Many insurance companies also reward those on active duty and even retired military personnel for their service with significant discounts. A military discount can also extend to partnerships in this case, which some people take into account when considering insurance decisions and joint finances.
Another option is the model citizen discount, which rewards people who are good drivers, married or in partnerships, homeowners, and more. A bit more specific, this discount may be tailored to some government workers, which data shows tend to be more low-risk and safe drivers and/or in partnerships with military personnel.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
Cheapest States for Federal Employee Car Insurance
We put together a list of the cheapest car insurance companies for federal employees. This way, you can be sure you’re getting full coverage to protect you and your family at the best rates. Staying safe on the road shouldn’t break the bank. Keep reading to see what the average monthly quotes are from some great insurance companies.
Be sure to shop around and keep in mind that these numbers are just averages. A number of factors affect the cost of your car insurance, so get quotes from several different insurance companies and not just the ones with the lowest rates. The same exact driver can get different quotes from different car insurance companies.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Hawaii
|$105
|North Carolina
|$127
|Maine
|$129
|New Hampshire
|$130
|Idaho
|$131
|Vermont
|$135
|Indiana
|$137
|Ohio
|$141
|South Dakota
|$143
|North Dakota
|$144
|Wyoming
|$144
|Iowa
|$147
|Wisconsin
|$148
|Montana
|$149
|Illinois
|$151
|New Mexico
|$152
|Tennessee
|$157
|Massachusetts
|$158
|Alaska
|$161
|Utah
|$162
|Minnesota
|$163
|Nebraska
|$168
|Alabama
|$171
|Pennsylvania
|$171
|Oregon
|$172
|Oklahoma
|$175
|Kansas
|$176
|Virginia
|$181
|Arkansas
|$187
|West Virginia
|$189
|Arizona
|$196
|Mississippi
|$196
|California
|$209
|Washington
|$210
|Colorado
|$224
|Missouri
|$226
|Washington, D.C.
|$233
|Texas
|$234
|Kentucky
|$253
|Connecticut
|$264
|New Jersey
|$265
|South Carolina
|$266
|Florida
|$274
|Maryland
|$277
|Delaware
|$291
|Georgia
|$294
|Nevada
|$294
|Rhode Island
|$307
|Louisiana
|$318
|New York
|$346
|Michigan
|$380
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Federal Employees
As a federal employee, you have many ways to save on your auto insurance policy. The absolute easiest way to get cheaper car insurance is to shop around first to make sure you are getting the best rates on top of any additional discounts. Keep reading for more money-saving tips!
Look for a Reduced Mileage Discount
Some insurance companies reward policyholders for driving fewer miles. In most cases, if you drive less than 10,000 miles annually, you can get some significant savings. This is an especially good option for people who are actively serving because they are away from home for a longer period of time and only have limited access to their car or driving.
Bundle Multiple Policies Together
You can save by bundling multiple policies, like homeowners, life, or renters insurance, with your auto insurance policy. Insurance companies reward people who buy multiple policies under their brand and can give some big discounts for this. If this interests you, be sure to mention it to an insurance agent when getting an estimate on a potential policy.
Stay Safe While Driving
This should be easier for federal employees, who are historically known to be less risky on the road. People who keep their driving history free of collisions can save big bucks on their auto insurance policy. After staying claims-free for a certain amount of time, policyholders who show proof of being safe drivers will be rewarded by most insurance companies.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
One of the easiest ways to save money on your car insurance policy is by shopping around for affordable car insurance rates. The same individual can get a variety of costs and insurance rates just by collecting quotes from different insurance companies. Insurify is the number one place to collect and compare multiple quotes to make sure you’re getting the best price.
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
At the end of the day, the decision of whether or not to work as a government employee is up to you. There are pros and cons of working in public service, but either way, there are a number of benefits and discounts when it comes to buying an auto insurance policy.
No matter what your occupation is, Insurify can help you get the best deal on your auto insurance policy. In just a matter of minutes and at no cost to you, our insurance experts can help you compare car insurance rates and find a policy that fits your lifestyle. This way, you know you’re getting the absolute best coverage at a price that doesn’t break the bank.
Frequently Asked Questions
Car insurance rates vary depending on a number of factors. On average, though, federal employees pay around the national average of about $1,548 each year.
It’s easy for federal employees to get cheaper rates by using Insurify! Our tools help you shop around for affordable rates and get access to all the available discounts.
Insurify is the easiest and most reliable way to find cheap car insurance. In a matter of minutes, we can help you find the best rates and full-coverage car insurance—all for free.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.