Car Insurance for First Responders (2022)

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Updated June 15, 2022

Whether you’re an EMT, a paid or volunteer firefighter, or a law enforcement officer, first responders are often called on to make sacrifices. One place you shouldn’t have to sacrifice is on your auto policy. In fact, serving your community can help you get discounts on your insurance.

Quick Facts

  • First responders can find car insurance coverage for an average of $204 per month.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider for first responders is Travelers, at $158 per month.

  • Find occupational discounts from insurers you can trust by comparing auto insurance rates.

Cheapest Car Insurance for First Responders

How can first responders save on car insurance?

Many car insurance companies give first responders discounts on their car insurance coverage as a thank you for their service.

The cost of insurance products can vary widely, even with special discounts for police officers, sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel, firefighters, and others. We compared quotes from insurance providers across the nation and found these average quotes for first responder car insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$158
National General$183
Nationwide$202
State Auto$218
Liberty Mutual$257
Clearcover$163
Elephant$167
Mercury$216
Bristol West$238
AssuranceAmerica$241
Kemper$252
Commonwealth Casualty$263
Dairyland$275
Freedom National$302
The General$311
Infinity$335
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

How much does car insurance cost for first responders?

Our database at Insurify shows an average monthly car insurance premium of $204 per month for first responders. But insurance premiums vary between companies. Your driving record, credit score, and coverage options will all affect your auto insurance quotes.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Best First Responder Car Insurance Discounts

How can first responders save on car insurance?

Many car insurance companies give first responders discounts on their car insurance coverage as a thank you for their service.

Because of your job, you may qualify for insurance discounts targeted at first responders. For example, California Casualty Insurance offers special discounts for firefighters, including reduced rates and a reduced deductible if your car is hit or vandalized while you’re at work.

Nationwide has car insurance for law enforcement and corrections officers, but you’ll have to talk to an insurance agent about specific savings and discounts. Country Financial offers a 5% to 10% discount on car insurance for full-time firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and paramedics.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes

First Responder Car Insurance by State

The cost of car insurance varies widely from state to state, even with first responder discounts factored in. Here’s what first responders can expect to pay in each state, from $84 in Hawaii to $463 in Michigan.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Alabama$203
Arizona$218
Arkansas$171
California$232
Colorado$239
Connecticut$217
Delaware$282
Florida$259
Georgia$293
Hawaii$84
Idaho$145
Illinois$172
Indiana$159
Iowa$181
Kansas$209
Kentucky$271
Louisiana$344
Maine$204
Maryland$268
Massachusetts$198
Michigan$463
Minnesota$181
Mississippi$203
Missouri$236
Montana$145
Nebraska$172
Nevada$201
New Hampshire$152
New Jersey$237
New Mexico$214
New York$320
North Carolina$142
North Dakota$105
Ohio$160
Oklahoma$158
Oregon$197
Pennsylvania$173
Rhode Island$286
South Carolina$282
South Dakota$199
Tennessee$163
Texas$254
Utah$227
Vermont$189
Virginia$176
Washington$238
Washington, D.C.$242
West Virginia$324
Wisconsin$156
Wyoming$169
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for First Responders

If you need more savings than the first responder discount can get you, don’t worry; there are many ways to save money on your car insurance policy. Try these tips to lower the cost of your insurance.

Find Other Discounts

You probably qualify for other car insurance discounts, especially if you have a history of safe driving. People who present a lower risk behind the wheel qualify for all sorts of safe driver discounts. If you belong to any affinity groups, including job-related ones, you may find that those associations have partnerships with insurance companies for extra savings.

Understand Your Options

Whether you opt for liability insurance that just meets your state’s requirements or full-coverage car insurance, there are ways to save. One is to accept a higher deductible. However, this means you’ll pay more out of pocket if you’re in an accident, so it’s not a decision to make lightly.

Bundle Your Policies

Nearly every insurance company incentivizes drivers to keep their policies with them by offering bundling discounts for car insurance and homeowners, renters, or life insurance. Check with insurance companies to see if they offer this discount.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance

Shopping for car insurance as a first responder doesn’t have to be a hassle. Compare insurance quotes from top companies to unlock discounts and find your desired coverage levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Country Financial, Nationwide, California Casualty, Farmers, and Liberty Mutual are just a few of the insurance companies offering discounts to first responders.

  • Looking for first responder discounts will help keep costs low. Sometimes, insurance companies don’t list all their discounts online, so if you don’t see a first responder discount listed, just ask.

  • Comparing quotes from different insurers is the best way to find the cheapest insurance. Insurify can help with that. This comparison tool makes research easy and only requires a few minutes of your time.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

