Car Insurance for First Responders (2022)

Updated June 15, 2022
Whether you’re an EMT, a paid or volunteer firefighter, or a law enforcement officer, first responders are often called on to make sacrifices. One place you shouldn’t have to sacrifice is on your auto policy. In fact, serving your community can help you get discounts on your insurance.
First responders can find car insurance coverage for an average of $204 per month.
The cheapest top car insurance provider for first responders is Travelers, at $158 per month.
Find occupational discounts from insurers you can trust by comparing auto insurance rates.
Cheapest Car Insurance for First Responders
The cost of insurance products can vary widely, even with special discounts for police officers, sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel, firefighters, and others. We compared quotes from insurance providers across the nation and found these average quotes for first responder car insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$158
|National General
|$183
|Nationwide
|$202
|State Auto
|$218
|Liberty Mutual
|$257
|Clearcover
|$163
|Elephant
|$167
|Mercury
|$216
|Bristol West
|$238
|AssuranceAmerica
|$241
|Kemper
|$252
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$263
|Dairyland
|$275
|Freedom National
|$302
|The General
|$311
|Infinity
|$335
How much does car insurance cost for first responders?
Our database at Insurify shows an average monthly car insurance premium of $204 per month for first responders. But insurance premiums vary between companies. Your driving record, credit score, and coverage options will all affect your auto insurance quotes.
Best First Responder Car Insurance Discounts
Because of your job, you may qualify for insurance discounts targeted at first responders. For example, California Casualty Insurance offers special discounts for firefighters, including reduced rates and a reduced deductible if your car is hit or vandalized while you’re at work.
Nationwide has car insurance for law enforcement and corrections officers, but you’ll have to talk to an insurance agent about specific savings and discounts. Country Financial offers a 5% to 10% discount on car insurance for full-time firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and paramedics.
First Responder Car Insurance by State
The cost of car insurance varies widely from state to state, even with first responder discounts factored in. Here’s what first responders can expect to pay in each state, from $84 in Hawaii to $463 in Michigan.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Alabama
|$203
|Arizona
|$218
|Arkansas
|$171
|California
|$232
|Colorado
|$239
|Connecticut
|$217
|Delaware
|$282
|Florida
|$259
|Georgia
|$293
|Hawaii
|$84
|Idaho
|$145
|Illinois
|$172
|Indiana
|$159
|Iowa
|$181
|Kansas
|$209
|Kentucky
|$271
|Louisiana
|$344
|Maine
|$204
|Maryland
|$268
|Massachusetts
|$198
|Michigan
|$463
|Minnesota
|$181
|Mississippi
|$203
|Missouri
|$236
|Montana
|$145
|Nebraska
|$172
|Nevada
|$201
|New Hampshire
|$152
|New Jersey
|$237
|New Mexico
|$214
|New York
|$320
|North Carolina
|$142
|North Dakota
|$105
|Ohio
|$160
|Oklahoma
|$158
|Oregon
|$197
|Pennsylvania
|$173
|Rhode Island
|$286
|South Carolina
|$282
|South Dakota
|$199
|Tennessee
|$163
|Texas
|$254
|Utah
|$227
|Vermont
|$189
|Virginia
|$176
|Washington
|$238
|Washington, D.C.
|$242
|West Virginia
|$324
|Wisconsin
|$156
|Wyoming
|$169
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for First Responders
If you need more savings than the first responder discount can get you, don’t worry; there are many ways to save money on your car insurance policy. Try these tips to lower the cost of your insurance.
Find Other Discounts
You probably qualify for other car insurance discounts, especially if you have a history of safe driving. People who present a lower risk behind the wheel qualify for all sorts of safe driver discounts. If you belong to any affinity groups, including job-related ones, you may find that those associations have partnerships with insurance companies for extra savings.
Understand Your Options
Whether you opt for liability insurance that just meets your state’s requirements or full-coverage car insurance, there are ways to save. One is to accept a higher deductible. However, this means you’ll pay more out of pocket if you’re in an accident, so it’s not a decision to make lightly.
Bundle Your Policies
Nearly every insurance company incentivizes drivers to keep their policies with them by offering bundling discounts for car insurance and homeowners, renters, or life insurance. Check with insurance companies to see if they offer this discount.
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
Shopping for car insurance as a first responder doesn’t have to be a hassle. Compare insurance quotes from top companies to unlock discounts and find your desired coverage levels.
Frequently Asked Questions
Country Financial, Nationwide, California Casualty, Farmers, and Liberty Mutual are just a few of the insurance companies offering discounts to first responders.
Looking for first responder discounts will help keep costs low. Sometimes, insurance companies don’t list all their discounts online, so if you don’t see a first responder discount listed, just ask.
Comparing quotes from different insurers is the best way to find the cheapest insurance. Insurify can help with that. This comparison tool makes research easy and only requires a few minutes of your time.
