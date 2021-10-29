Car insurers and state and local laws often determine the limit on how many cars you can have in your name. Learn more.
Until you have an accident, you may not know when a car is totaled. When vehicle damage gets close to or exceeds a car’s value, that vehicle is totaled.
When deciding what to do after a car accident, first check involved parties for injuries. Then, contact the necessary support and document the scene.
Unless you’ve purchased one before, you may not know what to look for when buying a used car. You need to consider cost, vehicle condition, and more.
People experience driving anxiety for reasons like past accidents, bad weather, and more. Many tools exist to guide you on how to get over driving anxiety.
Gap insurance covers the “gap” between the value of your car and the amount owed on your loan or lease if you face vehicle loss.
Are you wondering: How much car insurance do I need? Most states require minimum liability coverage, but drivers can choose to pay for additional coverage.
Liability car insurance coverage pays for the property and bodily damage you cause others in an accident and legal fees you may face.
Car insurance companies might deny your claim for various reasons. Here’s how to respond to a denied claim.
Comprehensive insurance helps pay for car repairs or replacement after a non-collision event. Learn more about this type of coverage and if you need it.
Most insurers offer limited weekend hours, so you may wonder how to get auto insurance on Saturday. Here’s what to do.
What is a hybrid car? Simply put, hybrid vehicles operate using a combination of technology from both fuel-engine and electric motors.
Most states do not have any grace period in place for drivers with expired licenses.
