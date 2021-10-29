Latest Articles

How Many Cars Can You Have in Your Name?

Car insurers and state and local laws often determine the limit on how many cars you can have in your name. Learn more.

6 min. readDecember 16, 2022

When is a Car Considered Totaled?

Until you have an accident, you may not know when a car is totaled. When vehicle damage gets close to or exceeds a car’s value, that vehicle is totaled.

8 min. readDecember 2, 2022

What to Do After a Car Accident: 7 Steps to Take

When deciding what to do after a car accident, first check involved parties for injuries. Then, contact the necessary support and document the scene.

5 min. readDecember 2, 2022

What to Look for When Buying a Used Car

Unless you’ve purchased one before, you may not know what to look for when buying a used car. You need to consider cost, vehicle condition, and more.

9 min. readDecember 2, 2022

8 Tips to Get Over Driving Anxiety and Overcome Fear

People experience driving anxiety for reasons like past accidents, bad weather, and more. Many tools exist to guide you on how to get over driving anxiety.

8 min. readDecember 2, 2022
What Is Gap Insurance for Cars? Do You Need It?

Gap insurance covers the “gap” between the value of your car and the amount owed on your loan or lease if you face vehicle loss.

7 min. readDecember 1, 2022

How Much Car Insurance Do I Need?

Are you wondering: How much car insurance do I need? Most states require minimum liability coverage, but drivers can choose to pay for additional coverage.

8 min. readNovember 30, 2022

What is Liability Car Insurance?

Liability car insurance coverage pays for the property and bodily damage you cause others in an accident and legal fees you may face.

7 min. readNovember 23, 2022

Why Do Car Insurance Companies Deny Claims?

Car insurance companies might deny your claim for various reasons. Here’s how to respond to a denied claim.

5 min. readNovember 23, 2022

What Is Comprehensive Insurance?

Comprehensive insurance helps pay for car repairs or replacement after a non-collision event. Learn more about this type of coverage and if you need it.

4 min. readNovember 23, 2022

How to Get Auto Insurance on Saturday

Most insurers offer limited weekend hours, so you may wonder how to get auto insurance on Saturday. Here’s what to do.

6 min. readNovember 23, 2022

What is a Hybrid Car?

What is a hybrid car? Simply put, hybrid vehicles operate using a combination of technology from both fuel-engine and electric motors.

8 min. readNovember 23, 2022
Can you legally drive with an expired license? (@CurrentYear)

Most states do not have any grace period in place for drivers with expired licenses.

7 min. readAugust 15, 2022
Best Honda Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

Looking to insure your Honda? To help make the process easier, Insurify offers a free platform that will allow you to compare up to 20 different insurance policies all on one screen, ensuring you get the best rate!

3 min. readOctober 29, 2021
Best Ford Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

No matter what type of auto insurance policies you’re looking for, Insurify can help. Motorists can enroll in the best coverage for their budget and driving habits by answering a few simple questions to view real-time quotes from multiple insurance companies. Insurify helps Ford owners save time and money while meeting their unique insurance needs.

4 min. readOctober 29, 2021
