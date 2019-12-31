Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

Medical Payments Coverage: What is it and how does it work?

Wondering whether you really need MedPay?

4 min. readSeptember 29, 2020
Does Car Insurance Cover Natural Disasters?

There are plenty of ways to make sure your car is protected against damage from natural disasters.

6 min. readSeptember 24, 2020
Vanishing Deductible: Is it legit?

You might be eligible for a reduced deductible if you remain accident-free for a year…

3 min. readSeptember 8, 2020
Official Road Trip Guide 2021: Insurance, Rental Cars, Roadside Assistance

Our official hub for all things road tripping—in the age of COVID-19 and beyond.

4 min. readAugust 12, 2020
Can I Reinstate a Canceled Car Insurance Policy? How to Reinstate Cancelled Auto Insurance

Yes, you can ‘un-cancel’ your car insurance.

4 min. readAugust 11, 2020
Car Insurance for Young Professionals: Quotes, Discounts

Young professionals pay some of the highest car insurance premiums in the country. Make sure you check out our guide to discounts!

6 min. readJune 15, 2020
How to Get Car Insurance for the First Time

Wondering how to get car insurance for the first time? One of the most important steps is comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies.

6 min. readMay 21, 2020
Oregon Mutual Car Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

Oregon Mutual has served the American Northeast for 125 years — could it be the right choice for you?

8 min. readMarch 19, 2020
Direct Auto Car Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

Direct Auto might be a good choice for high-risk drivers living in the Southeast…

10 min. readMarch 2, 2020
Best and Worst Roadside Assistance and Service Plans: Consumer Reviews

A good roadside assistance program can be a lifesaver. But which services reign supreme?

9 min. readFebruary 29, 2020
Car Insurance Calculator: Find the Cheapest Quotes and Save Today (2021)

The Car Insurance Coverage Calculator can help you save up to $585 per year.

5 min. readFebruary 19, 2020
State Auto Car Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

This 99-year-old insurance company could be a good choice for those who like being rewarded for safe driving

11 min. readFebruary 7, 2020
New Driving and Insurance Laws (2020)

Each year, states enact new laws regarding driving and insurance. Make sure you’re up to date.

4 min. readJanuary 9, 2020
AutoTempest.com Review: Consumer Reviews

If you’re in the market for a used car, this meta-search engine is causing a real storm…

2 min. readJanuary 3, 2020
Car Insurance Resources

Insurify’s definitive resource for all things car insurance. Click here to explore our vast database of articles tailored to your most pressing questions.

2 min. readDecember 31, 2019
