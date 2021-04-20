Latest Articles

2021 New Driving and DMV Laws: New State-By-State Rules

Learn about 2021 updates to driving, REAL ID, DMV, and car insurance laws and regulations in Arizona, California, New York, and more.

5 min. readJuly 26, 2021
AutoTempest.com Review: Consumer Reviews

If you’re in the market for a used car, this meta-search engine is causing a real storm…

2 min. readJuly 23, 2021
Does Car Insurance Cover Fire Damage? Guide to Car Insurance and Fire Damage

Wildfire season can leave loads of destruction in its wake…

5 min. readJuly 21, 2021
Car Accident Statistics: A Comprehensive 2021 Guide for Drivers

On average, there are 6 million car accidents in the U.S. every year. That’s roughly 16,438 per day.

26 min. readJuly 21, 2021
Worst Used Cars to Buy: Guide to Buying a Used Car

You should probably stay away from these models!

7 min. readApril 29, 2021
How to Buy a Car From a Private Seller

Looking to buy a car from a private seller? Make sure you keep an eye out for these red flags!

5 min. readApril 29, 2021
Best Auto Loan Rates for 2021: 10 Best Auto Loan Companies

Learn which companies can offer you the lowest auto loan rates in our comprehensive 2021 guide.

9 min. readApril 29, 2021
Does Car Insurance Cover Natural Disasters?

There are plenty of ways to make sure your car is protected against damage from natural disasters.

6 min. readApril 29, 2021
Buy Cheap Car Insurance Online: How to Actually Save Money and Time

Yes, it’s possible. No bait and switch. No seedy sales calls.

5 min. readApril 29, 2021
New Driving and Insurance Laws (2020)

Each year, states enact new laws regarding driving and insurance. Make sure you’re up to date.

4 min. readApril 29, 2021
Medical Payments Coverage: What is it and how does it work?

Wondering whether you really need MedPay?

4 min. readApril 29, 2021
Credit Karma Insurance Reviews: Consumer Reviews, Quotes

How is this financial industry game-changer doing after twelve years of business?

6 min. readApril 28, 2021
Oregon Mutual Car Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

Oregon Mutual has served the American Northeast for 125 years — could it be the right choice for you?

8 min. readApril 20, 2021
