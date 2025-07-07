Home>Car Insurance

Nissan Sentra Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

The average monthly cost of car insurance for a Nissan Sentra is $163.

Elizabeth Rivelli
  • 5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics

  • Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise

Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.

Katie Powers is a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts.

Nissan Sentra drivers pay averages of $113 per month for liability-only coverage and $212 for full coverage, according to Insurify data. The 2024 sales for the Nissan Sentra, a four-door compact sedan, were up nearly 40% from 2023, making it one of Nissan’s bestselling models.[1]

The Nissan Sentra is slightly more affordable to purchase than similar models, like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. Despite having a lower manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), it’s more expensive to insure than comparable vehicles.

Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for a Nissan Sentra.

Quick Facts

  • USAA is typically the cheapest car insurance company for Nissan Sentra drivers.

  • Nissan’s 2025 Sentra has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $21,590.

  • Annually, Nissan Sentra drivers pay $1,356 for liability coverage and $2,544 for full-coverage insurance.

Cost of Nissan Sentra insurance by model year

The average Nissan Sentra car insurance premium is $163 per month, but rates vary by insurer. The cheapest car insurance company for Nissan Sentra insurance is USAA, according to Insurify data.

Nissan Sentra car insurance premiums also depend on the model year. In the table below, you can see the average Sentra insurance premium for recent model years.

Model Year
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
2025$124$234
2023$118$223
2022$140$264
2020$125$236
2019$66$124
2018$104$197
2017$119$224
2016$111$208
Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers.

  • The MSRP of the 2025 Nissan Sentra is $21,590.[2] Below, you can see the average cost of 2025 Nissan Sentra car insurance from several insurers.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$61$117
    State Farm$72$140
    Allstate$79$157
    GEICO$89$173
    American Family$92$180
    Nationwide$113$215
    Travelers$119$227
    Progressive$131$185
    Farmers$141$274
    Liberty Mutual$225$297
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers.

  • The starting price for the 2024 Nissan Sentra base model was $20,630. Average monthly quotes for the 2024 Sentra aren’t included below due to insufficient data.

  • The 2023 Nissan Sentra has an MSRP of $20,050 for the base model. In the following table, you can see the average car insurance premium for the 2023 Sentra from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$58$111
    State Farm$68$134
    Allstate$75$149
    GEICO$85$165
    American Family$87$172
    Nationwide$107$205
    Travelers$113$216
    Progressive$125$176
    Farmers$134$261
    Liberty Mutual$214$283
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers.

  • The starting price of the 2022 Nissan Sentra base model was $19,810. If you’re thinking about purchasing a 2022 Sentra, here are the average car insurance quotes from different insurance companies for you to compare.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$69$132
    State Farm$81$158
    Allstate$90$177
    GEICO$101$195
    American Family$104$203
    Nationwide$128$243
    Travelers$135$256
    Progressive$149$209
    Farmers$160$309
    Liberty Mutual$255$335
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers.

  • The 2021 Nissan Sentra had an MSRP of $19,410. Average monthly quotes for the 2021 Sentra aren’t included below due to insufficient data.

  • The MSRP of the 2020 Nissan Sentra was $19,090. Below, you can see the average car insurance quotes for the 2020 Sentra from some top insurers.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$62$118
    State Farm$73$141
    Allstate$80$158
    GEICO$90$174
    American Family$93$181
    Nationwide$114$217
    Travelers$121$229
    Progressive$133$186
    Farmers$143$276
    Liberty Mutual$229$299
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers.

  • The 2019 Nissan Sentra had an MSRP of $17,790 for the base model (Sentra S). In the following table, you can compare average insurance quotes for the 2019 model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$32$62
    State Farm$38$74
    Allstate$42$83
    GEICO$47$92
    American Family$48$95
    Nationwide$59$114
    Travelers$63$120
    Progressive$69$98
    Farmers$75$145
    Liberty Mutual$119$157
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers.

  • The 2018 Nissan Sentra had an MSRP of $16,990, which was the same as the 2017 model. Average car insurance quotes for the 2018 Sentra vary based on insurer, as you can see below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$51$98
    State Farm$60$118
    Allstate$67$132
    GEICO$75$146
    American Family$77$152
    Nationwide$95$181
    Travelers$100$191
    Progressive$110$156
    Farmers$119$230
    Liberty Mutual$189$250
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers.

  • The 2017 Nissan Sentra had an MSRP of $16,990. In the table below, you can see the average car insurance quotes for the 2017 Sentra from a few different insurers.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$58$112
    State Farm$69$135
    Allstate$76$150
    GEICO$85$166
    American Family$88$173
    Nationwide$108$207
    Travelers$114$218
    Progressive$126$177
    Farmers$135$263
    Liberty Mutual$216$285
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers.

  • The starting price of the 2016 Nissan Sentra was $16,780. Below are average car insurance quotes for the 2016 Sentra from several insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$54$104
    State Farm$64$125
    Allstate$71$139
    GEICO$80$154
    American Family$82$160
    Nationwide$101$191
    Travelers$107$202
    Progressive$118$164
    Farmers$126$244
    Liberty Mutual$202$264
    Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers.

Average cost of Nissan insurance by state

The average cost of Nissan car insurance varies based on your state due to a number of location-based risk factors. Below, you can see the average cost of Nissan auto insurance across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$145
Arizona$177
Arkansas$260
California$245
Colorado$223
Connecticut$340
Delaware$250
Florida$233
Georgia$253
Idaho$127
Illinois$173
Indiana$147
Iowa$123
Kansas$167
Kentucky$220
Louisiana$225
Maine$153
Maryland$344
Massachusetts$181
Michigan$281
Minnesota$198
Mississippi$211
Missouri$196
Montana$168
Nebraska$178
Nevada$285
New Hampshire$115
New Jersey$181
New Mexico$161
New York$478
North Carolina$95
North Dakota$139
Ohio$131
Oklahoma$181
Oregon$163
Pennsylvania$176
Rhode Island$150
South Carolina$274
South Dakota$131
Tennessee$152
Texas$240
Utah$186
Vermont$154
Virginia$195
Washington$162
District of Columbia$349
West Virginia$159
Wisconsin$134
Wyoming$121

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Nissan Sentra

If you have a Nissan Sentra or are thinking about purchasing one, it’s important to have enough coverage in case of an accident or another claim. Here are some typical coverages that you might consider for your Nissan Sentra:

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your vehicle’s repairs after an at-fault accident. It also covers single-car collisions and accidents with stationary objects.

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision vehicle damage. It covers losses like fires, floods, theft, vandalism, and hail. A full-coverage policy typically includes both collision and comprehensive insurance.[3]

    Gap coverage

    If you lease or finance your Sentra, gap insurance can cover the difference between the car’s value and what you owe the lender if you total your car or someone steals it.

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage

    UM/UIM insurance can cover your losses if you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver who doesn’t have enough coverage to pay for your losses in full. Some states require drivers to have UM/UIM insurance as part of a minimum-coverage policy.

    New car replacement coverage

    If you total your Sentra or someone steals it, new car replacement insurance can pay to replace your vehicle with a new one of a similar make and model.

Nissan Sentra car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about insuring a Nissan Sentra.

  • USAA is the cheapest car insurance company for Nissan Sentra drivers. USAA’s average Nissan Sentra premium is $52 per month for liability-only insurance and $108 per month for full coverage, which is well below the model average. GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate are a few other affordable insurers.

  • Nissan Sentras are relatively expensive to insure. The average monthly cost of Nissan Sentra car insurance is $163, whereas the average premium for all Nissan models is $152.

    Average car insurance premiums for the Nissan Sentra are also higher than for some similar makes and models, like the Toyota Corolla ($156) and Honda Civic ($153).

  • The average Nissan Sentra car insurance premium is $113 per month for liability-only coverage and $212 per month for full coverage. To compare, the national average cost of car insurance is $107 for liability-only coverage and $193 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Yes. Every U.S. state except New Hampshire legally requires you to purchase car insurance to register a vehicle and drive. To find the cheapest Nissan Sentra car insurance, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare personalized rates from several insurers.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Nissan Motor Corporation. "https://usa.nissannews.com/en-US/releases/nissan-group-reports-2024-fourth-quarter-and-2024-calendar-year-us-sales."
  2. Nissan. "2025 Nissan Sentra."
  3. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Auto Insurance."
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. 

Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

