How Much Is Nissan Car Insurance? Compare Rates by Model (2023)

When you’re shopping for car insurance, the car you drive can have a major influence on your rates.[1] Nissan drivers pay an average of as little as $154 per month for a Nissan Cube and as much as $289 per month for a Nissan GT-R for liability coverage. Meanwhile, rates range from $223 per month to $540 per month for full coverage. Even for the same model, the price can vary dramatically depending on the car’s year.
Quick Facts
The cost of insuring a Nissan depends on the model and year — but also on your driving history, location, insurance company, and other factors.[1]
Farmers Insurance has the cheapest insurance premiums for Nissans, while Hallmark has the most expensive.
Your Nissan auto insurance premium will vary based on your driving record, and a serious violation like a DUI could significantly affect your rates.
The model you drive is one of the most important factors that determine your auto insurance rates. Generally speaking, you’ll pay more for insurance on vehicles that would be more expensive to repair or replace. Additionally, a vehicle with better safety ratings and features may result in lower insurance rates since there’s a lower risk of a large claim.
Cheapest car insurance companies for Nissans
Choosing the right car insurance company can result in a difference of hundreds of dollars per month on your insurance premiums. In the table below, full-coverage premiumsfor the most expensive insurer, Hallmark, are more than 100% higher than those for the cheapest insurer, Farmers.
Of course, the same insurance company won’t be the cheapest for everyone. Because each insurance company has its own formula based on your vehicle, driving history, location, and other factors, the cheapest insurer for someone else may not be the cheapest for you. Because of that, it’s important to shop around and get quotes from multiple companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Farmers
$162
Travelers
$186
Elephant
$197
Nationwide
$214
Progressive
$280
Clearcover
$219
Safeco
$221
Direct Auto
$249
National General
$252
State Auto
$264
Mercury
$266
Midvale Home & Auto
$273
Kemper
$302
Liberty Mutual
$306
Dairyland
$369
Bristol West
$402
Infinity
$406
CSAA
$432
The General
$452
Freedom National
$473
Hallmark
$528
How much does Nissan Altima insurance cost?
The Nissan Altima is one of the most expensive Nissan models to insure. The starting price for this car is $25,290, according to Kelley Blue Book. And the vehicle is one of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) top safety picks.[2]
The average monthly insurance rate for a 2022 Nissan Altima is $427. Meanwhile, the cheapest rate is for the 2014 model, which costs an average of $295 per month.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2022
$427
2021
$409
2020
$417
2019
$405
2018
$352
2017
$364
2016
$349
2015
$320
2014
$295
2013
$343
How much does Nissan Leaf insurance cost?
The Leaf is Nissan’s electric vehicle option. The 2023 Nissan Leaf starts at $27,800 (though you can save up to $7,500 using a federal tax credit).[3] It has decent — though limited — crash test results. It scored well in crashworthiness but has no crash avoidance and mitigation results.[4]
The Leaf falls among the middle of Nissans as far as insurance rates, and premiums don’t vary much based on the model year. You’ll pay an average of $253 per month for a 2022 model and an average of $255 for a 2018 model.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2022
$253
2021
$257
2020
$292
2019
$265
2018
$255
How much does Nissan Maxima insurance cost?
The Maxima is Nissan’s most expensive sedan, with a starting price of $38,140 for the 2023 model. Like the Altima, it’s one of the IIHS’s top safety picks, earning the best score in nearly every category.[5]
The Maxima is among the most expensive Nissan models to insure. You can expect to pay an average of about $357 per month for a 2021 model and as low as $275 per month for a 2013 model.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2021
$357
2020
$433
2019
$278
2018
$331
2017
$326
2016
$300
2014
$285
2013
$275
How much does Nissan Rogue insurance cost?
The Rogue is a small, two-row Nissan SUV. The 2023 model has a starting price of $27,360. Like several other Nissan models, the IIHS named the Rogue a top safety pick.[6]
The Rogue is among the cheaper Nissan models to insure. The average monthly premium for a 2022 Nissan Rogue is $390. The cheapest model year to insure is the 2015 Rogue, which has an average monthly premium of $233.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2022
$390
2021
$300
2020
$292
2019
$278
2018
$272
2017
$262
2016
$257
2015
$233
2014
$246
2013
$255
How much does Nissan Frontier insurance cost?
The Nissan Frontier comes in two different forms: the King Cab and the Crew Cab. The Nissan Frontier King Cab has a starting price of $29,190, while the Nissan Frontier Crew Cab has a starting price of $30,490. The truck has good safety ratings in most categories but isn’t an IIHS top safety pick.[7]
The Nissan Frontier is among the most expensive to insure for its 2022 model, with an average monthly premium of $433. But it’s actually one of the cheapest to insure for every other model year, with rates ranging from $197 to $278 a month, on average.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2022
$433
2021
$221
2020
$234
2019
$277
2018
$278
2017
$272
2016
$230
2015
$197
2014
$236
2013
$258
How much does Nissan Kicks insurance cost?
The Kicks is Nissan’s subcompact crossover SUV and is one of the manufacturer’s more affordable models. Its 2023 model has a starting price of $20,290. The Nissan Kicks has good IIHS safety scores across crashworthiness and seat belts/child restraints but doesn’t have crash avoidance and mitigation tests, so it doesn’t get the top safety pick title.[8]
The Nissan Kicks sits among the middle of Nissan models as far as insurance rates, with an average monthly premium of $307 for the 2022 model. The cheapest model year to insure, the 2019 model, has an average monthly premium of $257.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2022
$307
2021
$303
2020
$279
2019
$257
2018
$270
How much does Nissan Pathfinder insurance cost?
The Nissan Pathfinder, as a three-row SUV, is one of the manufacturer’s larger vehicles. The 2023 model has a starting price of $35,000. It also earned the IIHS’s title of a top safety pick for 2022, with good or acceptable ratings across every category.[9]
The Pathfinder is among the middle of the pack for Nissan insurance rates, and there’s not much variation from year to year. Customers pay an average of $278 to insure a 2022 model and $243 to insure a 2014, which is the cheapest model to insure.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2022
$278
2020
$302
2019
$293
2018
$260
2017
$279
2016
$274
2015
$270
2014
$243
2013
$250
Find Car Insurance for a Nissan
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How much does Nissan Quest insurance cost?
The Nissan Quest was a minivan the company discontinued in 2017. The last version of the vehicle had some lackluster safety ratings for crashworthiness and seat belts/child restraints. It also wasn’t tested for crash avoidance and mitigation.[10]
The Quest is among the cheapest Nissan vehicles to insure, second only to the Cube. Insurance for the Quest is an average of $256 per month for 2013 and 2015 models and $266 per month for a 2014 model.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2015
$256
2014
$266
2013
$256
How much does Nissan Sentra insurance cost?
The Nissan Sentra is a compact sedan that’s smaller than both the Altima and the Maxima. The 2023 model has a starting price of $20,050. In addition to being smaller than the other Nissan sedans, the Sentra also has worse safety ratings. It ranks poorly in several crashworthiness and crash avoidance categories.[11]
The Sentra is among the more expensive Nissan models to insure. Compared to other sedans, it ranks slightly cheaper than the Altima to insure but slightly more expensive than the Maxima. The average monthly premium for a 2022 Sentra is $386, while the average monthly premium for the 2014 model, which is the cheapest to insure, is $256.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2022
$386
2021
$351
2020
$345
2019
$330
2018
$303
2017
$317
2016
$284
2015
$280
2014
$256
2013
$274
How much does Nissan Titan insurance cost?
The Nissan Titan is a truck that, like the Frontier, comes as either the King Cab or a Crew Cab. The 2023 price starts at $39,700. The Titan has decent safety ratings but doesn’t earn the title of one of the IIHS’s top safety picks. It loses points in both crashworthiness and crash avoidance categories.[12]
The Nissan Titan is among the more affordable models to insure and is cheaper than the Frontier, another pickup truck. Average monthly premiums range from $285 for the 2020 model to $177 for the 2013 model.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2021
$248
2020
$285
2019
$220
2018
$266
2017
$281
2015
$241
2014
$221
2013
$177
How much does Nissan Versa insurance cost?
The Nissan Versa is a subcompact sedan and one of the manufacturer’s least expensive vehicles, with a starting price of $15,730 for the 2023 model. The Nissan Versa has limited safety testing results. While it has had some crashworthiness testing and received good scores, it doesn’t have tests in most categories.[13]
The Versa is on the more expensive end of Nissan models to insure. The average price to insure a 2022 model is $321 per month. Meanwhile, it costs an average of $268 a month to insure a 2014 or 2015 model, which are the cheapest model years to insure.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2022
$321
2021
$329
2020
$324
2019
$361
2018
$341
2017
$305
2016
$269
2015
$268
2014
$268
How much does Nissan Xterra insurance cost?
The Nissan Xterra was an SUV with a body similar to a Jeep that Nissan stopped manufacturing in 2015. The last model of the vehicle has limited safety ratings. The IIHS gave it mixed scores for crashworthiness and didn’t test it for crash avoidance and mitigation, making it difficult to compare to other models.[14]
The Xterra is quite cheap to insure compared to other models, with an average premium of $184 per month to insure a 2015 model and $138 to insure a 2013 model.
Model Year
Average Monthly Quote
2015
$184
2014
$164
2013
$138
Nissan auto insurance cost by driving record
The cost to insure your Nissan will vary depending on your driving record. Generally speaking, the more violations on your driving record, the more you’ll pay for car insurance. You’ll also pay more for more serious violations, such as driving under the influence, than you would for minor violations like speeding.[1]
As you can see in the table below, there’s a moderate difference between rates for Nissan drivers with clean records versus those with speeding tickets. However, you’ll pay 35% more for full coverage with an at-fault accident and 66% more with a DUI.
Driving Record
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$213
$276
At-fault accident
$305
$395
DUI
$425
$550
Speeding ticket
$286
$370
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represent averages across all driver ages, gender, credit scores, and driver profiles for Nissan drivers.
How to choose a car insurance company for a Nissan
You have dozens of reputable car insurance companies to choose from, and it can be challenging to find the right one for you. When choosing an insurer, it’s important to shop around for rates. You can get quotes from multiple companies to see which is the most affordable.
Of course, price isn’t everything when it comes to car insurance. While it’s important to find a company that offers quotes you can afford, also pay attention to the coverages available, discounts it offers, and customer service rankings so you can choose an insurer that fits all your needs, not just your budget.
The price to insure a Nissan varies depending on the model and year you drive. Some models and years have an average monthly premium of more than $400, while others have average premiums lower than $200.
Is a Nissan Altima expensive to insure?
Compared to other Nissan models, the Altima is expensive to insure, at an average of $368 a month. The only models that are more expensive to insure are the 370Z, the 350Z, and the GT-R.
Why is a Nissan Maxima so expensive to insure?
One reason the Nissan Maxima may be more expensive is that it’s one of the more expensive Nissan models to purchase. As a result, it would be more expensive for an insurance company to replace if your insurer declared it a total loss after a claim.
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.