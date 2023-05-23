How Much Is Nissan Car Insurance? Compare Rates by Model (2023)

Cheapest car insurance companies for Nissans

Choosing the right car insurance company can result in a difference of hundreds of dollars per month on your insurance premiums. In the table below, full-coverage premiums for the most expensive insurer, Hallmark, are more than 100% higher than those for the cheapest insurer, Farmers.

Of course, the same insurance company won’t be the cheapest for everyone. Because each insurance company has its own formula based on your vehicle, driving history, location, and other factors, the cheapest insurer for someone else may not be the cheapest for you. Because of that, it’s important to shop around and get quotes from multiple companies.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Farmers $162 Travelers $186 Elephant $197 Nationwide $214 Progressive $280 Clearcover $219 Safeco $221 Direct Auto $249 National General $252 State Auto $264 Mercury $266 Midvale Home & Auto $273 Kemper $302 Liberty Mutual $306 Dairyland $369 Bristol West $402 Infinity $406 CSAA $432 The General $452 Freedom National $473 Hallmark $528 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Altima insurance cost?

The Nissan Altima is one of the most expensive Nissan models to insure. The starting price for this car is $25,290, according to Kelley Blue Book. And the vehicle is one of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) top safety picks.[2]

The average monthly insurance rate for a 2022 Nissan Altima is $427. Meanwhile, the cheapest rate is for the 2014 model, which costs an average of $295 per month.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2022 $427 2021 $409 2020 $417 2019 $405 2018 $352 2017 $364 2016 $349 2015 $320 2014 $295 2013 $343 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Leaf insurance cost?

The Leaf is Nissan’s electric vehicle option. The 2023 Nissan Leaf starts at $27,800 (though you can save up to $7,500 using a federal tax credit).[3] It has decent — though limited — crash test results. It scored well in crashworthiness but has no crash avoidance and mitigation results.[4]

The Leaf falls among the middle of Nissans as far as insurance rates, and premiums don’t vary much based on the model year. You’ll pay an average of $253 per month for a 2022 model and an average of $255 for a 2018 model.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2022 $253 2021 $257 2020 $292 2019 $265 2018 $255 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Maxima insurance cost?

The Maxima is Nissan’s most expensive sedan, with a starting price of $38,140 for the 2023 model. Like the Altima, it’s one of the IIHS’s top safety picks, earning the best score in nearly every category.[5]

The Maxima is among the most expensive Nissan models to insure. You can expect to pay an average of about $357 per month for a 2021 model and as low as $275 per month for a 2013 model.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2021 $357 2020 $433 2019 $278 2018 $331 2017 $326 2016 $300 2014 $285 2013 $275 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Rogue insurance cost?

The Rogue is a small, two-row Nissan SUV. The 2023 model has a starting price of $27,360. Like several other Nissan models, the IIHS named the Rogue a top safety pick.[6]

The Rogue is among the cheaper Nissan models to insure. The average monthly premium for a 2022 Nissan Rogue is $390. The cheapest model year to insure is the 2015 Rogue, which has an average monthly premium of $233.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2022 $390 2021 $300 2020 $292 2019 $278 2018 $272 2017 $262 2016 $257 2015 $233 2014 $246 2013 $255 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Frontier insurance cost?

The Nissan Frontier comes in two different forms: the King Cab and the Crew Cab. The Nissan Frontier King Cab has a starting price of $29,190, while the Nissan Frontier Crew Cab has a starting price of $30,490. The truck has good safety ratings in most categories but isn’t an IIHS top safety pick.[7]

The Nissan Frontier is among the most expensive to insure for its 2022 model, with an average monthly premium of $433. But it’s actually one of the cheapest to insure for every other model year, with rates ranging from $197 to $278 a month, on average.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2022 $433 2021 $221 2020 $234 2019 $277 2018 $278 2017 $272 2016 $230 2015 $197 2014 $236 2013 $258 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Kicks insurance cost?

The Kicks is Nissan’s subcompact crossover SUV and is one of the manufacturer’s more affordable models. Its 2023 model has a starting price of $20,290. The Nissan Kicks has good IIHS safety scores across crashworthiness and seat belts/child restraints but doesn’t have crash avoidance and mitigation tests, so it doesn’t get the top safety pick title.[8]

The Nissan Kicks sits among the middle of Nissan models as far as insurance rates, with an average monthly premium of $307 for the 2022 model. The cheapest model year to insure, the 2019 model, has an average monthly premium of $257.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2022 $307 2021 $303 2020 $279 2019 $257 2018 $270 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Pathfinder insurance cost?

The Nissan Pathfinder, as a three-row SUV, is one of the manufacturer’s larger vehicles. The 2023 model has a starting price of $35,000. It also earned the IIHS’s title of a top safety pick for 2022, with good or acceptable ratings across every category.[9]

The Pathfinder is among the middle of the pack for Nissan insurance rates, and there’s not much variation from year to year. Customers pay an average of $278 to insure a 2022 model and $243 to insure a 2014, which is the cheapest model to insure.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2022 $278 2020 $302 2019 $293 2018 $260 2017 $279 2016 $274 2015 $270 2014 $243 2013 $250 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Quest insurance cost?

The Nissan Quest was a minivan the company discontinued in 2017. The last version of the vehicle had some lackluster safety ratings for crashworthiness and seat belts/child restraints. It also wasn’t tested for crash avoidance and mitigation.[10]

The Quest is among the cheapest Nissan vehicles to insure, second only to the Cube. Insurance for the Quest is an average of $256 per month for 2013 and 2015 models and $266 per month for a 2014 model.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2015 $256 2014 $266 2013 $256 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Sentra insurance cost?

The Nissan Sentra is a compact sedan that’s smaller than both the Altima and the Maxima. The 2023 model has a starting price of $20,050. In addition to being smaller than the other Nissan sedans, the Sentra also has worse safety ratings. It ranks poorly in several crashworthiness and crash avoidance categories.[11]

The Sentra is among the more expensive Nissan models to insure. Compared to other sedans, it ranks slightly cheaper than the Altima to insure but slightly more expensive than the Maxima. The average monthly premium for a 2022 Sentra is $386, while the average monthly premium for the 2014 model, which is the cheapest to insure, is $256.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2022 $386 2021 $351 2020 $345 2019 $330 2018 $303 2017 $317 2016 $284 2015 $280 2014 $256 2013 $274 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Titan insurance cost?

The Nissan Titan is a truck that, like the Frontier, comes as either the King Cab or a Crew Cab. The 2023 price starts at $39,700. The Titan has decent safety ratings but doesn’t earn the title of one of the IIHS’s top safety picks. It loses points in both crashworthiness and crash avoidance categories.[12]

The Nissan Titan is among the more affordable models to insure and is cheaper than the Frontier, another pickup truck. Average monthly premiums range from $285 for the 2020 model to $177 for the 2013 model.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2021 $248 2020 $285 2019 $220 2018 $266 2017 $281 2015 $241 2014 $221 2013 $177 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Versa insurance cost?

The Nissan Versa is a subcompact sedan and one of the manufacturer’s least expensive vehicles, with a starting price of $15,730 for the 2023 model. The Nissan Versa has limited safety testing results. While it has had some crashworthiness testing and received good scores, it doesn’t have tests in most categories.[13]

The Versa is on the more expensive end of Nissan models to insure. The average price to insure a 2022 model is $321 per month. Meanwhile, it costs an average of $268 a month to insure a 2014 or 2015 model, which are the cheapest model years to insure.

Model Year Average Monthly Quote 2022 $321 2021 $329 2020 $324 2019 $361 2018 $341 2017 $305 2016 $269 2015 $268 2014 $268 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much does Nissan Xterra insurance cost?

The Nissan Xterra was an SUV with a body similar to a Jeep that Nissan stopped manufacturing in 2015. The last model of the vehicle has limited safety ratings. The IIHS gave it mixed scores for crashworthiness and didn’t test it for crash avoidance and mitigation, making it difficult to compare to other models.[14]

The Xterra is quite cheap to insure compared to other models, with an average premium of $184 per month to insure a 2015 model and $138 to insure a 2013 model.