Cost of Nissan Insurance (2024)

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Nissan is a popular car brand known for its great gas mileage, reliability, and safety. Popular models include the Altima sedan, Rogue SUV, and budget-friendly Versa. Insurance rates vary by model and other factors, but Nissan insurance averages $106 per month for liability coverage and $218 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.
Keep reading to learn about Nissan’s most popular model options and how much they cost to insure.
Quick Facts
Many Nissans have 5-star NHTSA safety ratings, but newer models haven’t scored as well in IIHS safety tests.
Auto insurance rates are about average for most Nissan models.
Nissan vehicles aren’t typically targeted for theft and don’t appear on the list of the 10 most stolen cars.[1]
Cost of Nissan insurance by model
The average cost of a Nissan insurance policy varies by model since insurers consider safety features, vehicle age, vehicle type, driving record, and model information when setting rates.[2] The table below shows the average monthly quote based on the car model.
Nissan Model
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
Altima
$238
Frontier
$191
Kicks
$215
LEAF
$224
Pathfinder
$203
Rogue
$199
Sentra
$233
Versa
$218
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest Nissan insurance by model
A Nissan might be a good option for people shopping on a budget, thanks to relatively low MSRPs and insurance rates. The company offers a wide range of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and an electric model. Insurance rates vary by model but also between insurance companies. Shop around for coverage to find the best rate.
Here’s a closer look at some top Nissan models and how much drivers pay, on average, for car insurance.
Nissan Altima
The Nissan Altima is one of the bestselling models and has a 5-star NHTSA safety rating, but it didn’t fare so well with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). It gets good gas mileage, at 32 mpg, and comes with standard features like blind-spot alert, remote start, a collision warning system, and traction control. Altimas have a starting MSRP of $25,730.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
USAA
$111
State Farm
$128
GEICO
$133
Allstate
$155
Progressive
$163
American Family
$194
Nationwide
$207
Travelers
$220
Liberty Mutual
$223
Farmers
$277
The General
$278
Nissan Rogue
The Nissan Rogue SUV fits five passengers and starts at $28,420, making it a little more expensive than other models. It has a comparable gas mileage to the Altima, at 33 mpg, and a 5-star NHTSA safety rating. But like the Altima, the latest Rogue didn’t earn a top IIHS safety score.
Blind-spot detection, a collision-avoidance system, a driver-attention assist monitor, slip control, and remote keyless entry come standard. But remote start is an optional add-on for the Rogue.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
USAA
$93
State Farm
$107
GEICO
$110
Allstate
$129
Progressive
$135
American Family
$161
Nationwide
$173
Travelers
$184
Liberty Mutual
$186
Farmers
$231
The General
$232
Nissan Sentra
The Nissan Sentra is a solid budget-friendly option, with an MSRP of $20,890. The gas mileage is similar to other Nissans, at 34 mpg, and it includes many of the same standard safety features as the Altima, like remote keyless entry and a push-button engine start. The Sentra doesn’t have a remote engine start.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
USAA
$109
State Farm
$125
GEICO
$129
Allstate
$151
Progressive
$159
American Family
$189
Nationwide
$202
Travelers
$215
Liberty Mutual
$217
Farmers
$271
The General
$272
Nissan Frontier
For pickup truck lovers, the Nissan Frontier offers multiple cab options, with a starting MSRP of $29,770 for the crew cab. At 21 mpg, it doesn’t have excellent gas mileage, but it has more horsepower than other Nissan models.
Not all models have four-wheel drive, but forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking is standard. IIHS safety testing for the 2024 Frontier hasn’t been completed, and the NHTSA has yet to test it.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
USAA
$89
State Farm
$103
GEICO
$106
Allstate
$124
Progressive
$130
American Family
$155
Nationwide
$166
Travelers
$177
Liberty Mutual
$178
Farmers
$222
The General
$223
Nissan Pathfinder
The Nissan Pathfinder is another popular SUV option and has a starting MSRP of $35,810. This model is one of the more expensive options and doesn’t have excellent gas mileage, with just 23 mpg. This spacious option seats up to seven people and has two-wheel drive, unlike the Rogue.
The Pathfinder includes a blind-spot alert, a collision warning system, traction control, slip control, and driver-attention assist.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
USAA
$95
State Farm
$109
GEICO
$113
Allstate
$132
Progressive
$138
American Family
$165
Nationwide
$176
Travelers
$188
Liberty Mutual
$189
Farmers
$236
The General
$237
Nissan Kicks
The Kicks is one of the more affordable SUVs, with a starting MSRP of $23,220. It has significantly better gas mileage than the Pathfinder, at 33 mpg, and it seats five people.
Unlike the other vehicles on this list, the Kicks doesn’t include driver-attention assist or slip control. But Bluetooth, cruise control, remote keyless entry, and push-button engine start come standard.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
USAA
$100
State Farm
$115
GEICO
$119
Allstate
$139
Progressive
$146
American Family
$174
Nationwide
$186
Travelers
$199
Liberty Mutual
$201
Farmers
$250
The General
$251
Nissan Versa
The Nissan Versa is a cheaper sedan option. The Versa gets average gas mileage, at 30 mpg, and has fewer bells and whistles, resulting in a lower starting price of $18,330. This model doesn’t include a blind-spot alert, a collision warning system, or driver-attention assist.
It has a “Good” IIHS score for two crashworthiness tests and a 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly vehicle, the starting price of this car might be its biggest selling point.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
USAA
$102
State Farm
$117
GEICO
$121
Allstate
$142
Progressive
$149
American Family
$178
Nationwide
$190
Travelers
$202
Liberty Mutual
$204
Farmers
$254
The General
$255
Nissan LEAF
Eco-friendly drivers can find an affordable electric vehicle with the Nissan LEAF. The car gets 34 mpg and runs entirely on electricity, so drivers can see significant savings as they skip the gas station. The LEAF can average around 149 miles on a full battery. The five-seater requires eight hours to get a full charge.
Drivers may pay lower insurance premiums, as the car has five stars on crash ratings from the NHTSA. And the Nissan LEAF is one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, with a starting MSRP of $29,280.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
USAA
$105
State Farm
$121
GEICO
$125
Allstate
$146
Progressive
$153
American Family
$182
Nationwide
$195
Travelers
$207
Liberty Mutual
$210
Farmers
$261
The General
$262
Best companies for Nissan car insurance
Choosing the right insurance company can take some time, but the right fit will help put your mind at ease when you’re on the road. Here are some of the best car insurance companies for Nissan drivers.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.4/10
Liability Only
In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.
Pros
Low premiums
SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount
Cons
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3/10
Liability Only
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
Very Nice People, But Considering a Change Due to Price
The rates they offered were better than my previous company. However, some coverages were different, which made the rates lower.
Stephanie - October 23, 2024
Verified
Would Not Recommend
It's not good. It's laughable that my rate is higher now than when I started in December 2023, despite not having any accidents or tickets since I began driving 10 years ago. When it came to processing claims on the other policy holder, he was told he had to do it himself.
David - October 23, 2024
Verified
They Promise to Help but Don't Call Back
They don't return your calls and they will increase your bill if your credit score drops at all.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.0/10
Liability Only
A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.
Pros
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Their rates are becoming a bit too high for those who don't drive often.
Jason - October 23, 2024
Verified
Geico - Questionable Quote and Policy Approach
The quote and policy handling seem dishonest. The app requirements fail due to a faulty app and constant login issues, leading to price increases. The quote process feels manipulative, enticing you in, then significantly raising rates when their own technology fails to work.
Gloria - October 23, 2024
Verified
Thumbs Down to Geico
Before, I would have recommended Geico. Now, I suggest choosing a different insurance company. With Geico, your payments increase even if you haven't had an accident or received any traffic tickets.
…
Nissan car insurance coverages
Liability-only insurance may not be enough coverage to protect you in a serious accident or incident — or from a driver with no insurance. Adding optional coverage can help cover costs if you need to file a claim:[3]
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damages to your vehicle if you’re in a collision with another car or object. Insurance policies include this type of coverage as part of a full-coverage policy. Collision coverage doesn’t protect against damage from other incidents or natural disasters.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects against damage to your vehicle, including damage from vandalism, theft, fire, and natural disasters.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Some drivers don’t have insurance (even though it’s legally required), or their policy may not cover enough to provide adequate compensation for damages. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage adds extra protection for you if the other driver doesn’t have enough insurance coverage.
Personal injury protection coverage
Personal injury protection (PIP) provides coverage for medical costs and lost wages. Some states require drivers to purchase a PIP policy with liability-only policies. Check with your state for its requirements.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance is an optional product that helps protect you from financial loss if you have a vehicle loan and your car gets totaled. A gap policy pays the difference between what you owe on your loan and your vehicle’s insurance payout.
Nissan insurance FAQs
If you’re considering a Nissan but still have questions about the cost of insurance, check out the additional information below.
Which company has the cheapest Nissan insurance?
Nissan insurance rates vary based on numerous factors, including safety features, driver history, location, and discount options. While your vehicle’s model can affect the cost of your insurance policy, you can help control the price with higher deductibles and different coverage amounts.
Are Nissans expensive to insure?
Insurance rates for Nissan vehicles are comparable to other brands and models. One factor affecting a model’s insurance rates is how often it’s stolen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Nissans aren’t even in the top 10 most stolen vehicles.
How much does it cost to insure Nissan Frontier?
The cost to insure a Nissan Frontier averages $191 per month, Insurify data shows. But the rates you pay to insure your Frontier depend on your driving history, location, and coverage options. The highway safety ratings for the Nissan Frontier are lower in many areas, which could increase insurance costs.
Which Nissan model is the cheapest to insure?
The Nissan Frontier is one of the cheapest models to Insure, at an average of $191 per month, according to Insurify data.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
