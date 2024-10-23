Cost of Nissan Insurance (2024)

Cheapest Nissan insurance by model

A Nissan might be a good option for people shopping on a budget, thanks to relatively low MSRPs and insurance rates. The company offers a wide range of vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and an electric model. Insurance rates vary by model but also between insurance companies. Shop around for coverage to find the best rate.

Here’s a closer look at some top Nissan models and how much drivers pay, on average, for car insurance.

Find Car Insurance for Your Nissan Liability rates average $106 per month Enter your ZIP code View My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Nissan Altima

The Nissan Altima is one of the bestselling models and has a 5-star NHTSA safety rating, but it didn’t fare so well with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). It gets good gas mileage, at 32 mpg, and comes with standard features like blind-spot alert, remote start, a collision warning system, and traction control. Altimas have a starting MSRP of $25,730.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Full Coverage ▲ ▼ USAA $111 State Farm $128 GEICO $133 Allstate $155 Progressive $163 American Family $194 Nationwide $207 Travelers $220 Liberty Mutual $223 Farmers $277 The General $278 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue SUV fits five passengers and starts at $28,420, making it a little more expensive than other models. It has a comparable gas mileage to the Altima, at 33 mpg, and a 5-star NHTSA safety rating. But like the Altima, the latest Rogue didn’t earn a top IIHS safety score.

Blind-spot detection, a collision-avoidance system, a driver-attention assist monitor, slip control, and remote keyless entry come standard. But remote start is an optional add-on for the Rogue.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Full Coverage ▲ ▼ USAA $93 State Farm $107 GEICO $110 Allstate $129 Progressive $135 American Family $161 Nationwide $173 Travelers $184 Liberty Mutual $186 Farmers $231 The General $232 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Nissan Sentra

The Nissan Sentra is a solid budget-friendly option, with an MSRP of $20,890. The gas mileage is similar to other Nissans, at 34 mpg, and it includes many of the same standard safety features as the Altima, like remote keyless entry and a push-button engine start. The Sentra doesn’t have a remote engine start.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Full Coverage ▲ ▼ USAA $109 State Farm $125 GEICO $129 Allstate $151 Progressive $159 American Family $189 Nationwide $202 Travelers $215 Liberty Mutual $217 Farmers $271 The General $272 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Nissan Frontier

For pickup truck lovers, the Nissan Frontier offers multiple cab options, with a starting MSRP of $29,770 for the crew cab. At 21 mpg, it doesn’t have excellent gas mileage, but it has more horsepower than other Nissan models.

Not all models have four-wheel drive, but forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking is standard. IIHS safety testing for the 2024 Frontier hasn’t been completed, and the NHTSA has yet to test it.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Full Coverage ▲ ▼ USAA $89 State Farm $103 GEICO $106 Allstate $124 Progressive $130 American Family $155 Nationwide $166 Travelers $177 Liberty Mutual $178 Farmers $222 The General $223 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Nissan Pathfinder

The Nissan Pathfinder is another popular SUV option and has a starting MSRP of $35,810. This model is one of the more expensive options and doesn’t have excellent gas mileage, with just 23 mpg. This spacious option seats up to seven people and has two-wheel drive, unlike the Rogue.

The Pathfinder includes a blind-spot alert, a collision warning system, traction control, slip control, and driver-attention assist.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Full Coverage ▲ ▼ USAA $95 State Farm $109 GEICO $113 Allstate $132 Progressive $138 American Family $165 Nationwide $176 Travelers $188 Liberty Mutual $189 Farmers $236 The General $237 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Nissan Kicks

The Kicks is one of the more affordable SUVs, with a starting MSRP of $23,220. It has significantly better gas mileage than the Pathfinder, at 33 mpg, and it seats five people.

Unlike the other vehicles on this list, the Kicks doesn’t include driver-attention assist or slip control. But Bluetooth, cruise control, remote keyless entry, and push-button engine start come standard.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Full Coverage ▲ ▼ USAA $100 State Farm $115 GEICO $119 Allstate $139 Progressive $146 American Family $174 Nationwide $186 Travelers $199 Liberty Mutual $201 Farmers $250 The General $251 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Nissan Versa

The Nissan Versa is a cheaper sedan option. The Versa gets average gas mileage, at 30 mpg, and has fewer bells and whistles, resulting in a lower starting price of $18,330. This model doesn’t include a blind-spot alert, a collision warning system, or driver-attention assist.

It has a “Good” IIHS score for two crashworthiness tests and a 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly vehicle, the starting price of this car might be its biggest selling point.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Full Coverage ▲ ▼ USAA $102 State Farm $117 GEICO $121 Allstate $142 Progressive $149 American Family $178 Nationwide $190 Travelers $202 Liberty Mutual $204 Farmers $254 The General $255 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Nissan LEAF

Eco-friendly drivers can find an affordable electric vehicle with the Nissan LEAF. The car gets 34 mpg and runs entirely on electricity, so drivers can see significant savings as they skip the gas station. The LEAF can average around 149 miles on a full battery. The five-seater requires eight hours to get a full charge.

Drivers may pay lower insurance premiums, as the car has five stars on crash ratings from the NHTSA. And the Nissan LEAF is one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, with a starting MSRP of $29,280.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Average Quote: Full Coverage ▲ ▼ USAA $105 State Farm $121 GEICO $125 Allstate $146 Progressive $153 American Family $182 Nationwide $195 Travelers $207 Liberty Mutual $210 Farmers $261 The General $262 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.