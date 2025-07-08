Chevrolet Trax Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
The average monthly cost of Chevrolet Trax car insurance is $183 for full coverage and $97 for liability-only coverage. As new car prices increase, the Trax is a budget-friendly option with relatively affordable average premiums. The Chevy Trax surged in popularity with the 2024 model.[1]
The Trax is slightly cheaper to insure than other subcompact SUVs, including the Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-30, and Buick Envista. You can save more on coverage for your Chevy Trax by comparing quotes and finding the right insurance company.
Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Chevrolet Trax, including average costs by model year and state.
Quick Facts
USAA, GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest premiums for Chevrolet Trax drivers.
The 2025 Chevrolet Trax’s starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranges from $20,500 for the base model to $24,500 for the most expensive model.
Annually, Chevrolet Trax drivers pay $1,164 for liability coverage and $2,196 for full-coverage insurance.
Cost of Chevrolet Trax insurance by model year
How much you pay for Chevy Trax car insurance will depend on your vehicle model year, policy types, location, and more. USAA typically offers the cheapest premiums. GEICO and State Farm also charge below-average insurance rates for the subcompact SUV.
Liability-only policies are less expensive than full-coverage policies, and older model years are cheaper to insure than newer ones. On average, insuring a Chevy Trax costs $97 per month for liability coverage and $183 for full coverage.
Below, you can compare average monthly insurance costs for the Chevy Trax by model year and coverage level. Note that the table below excludes data for 2023 because Chevrolet didn’t release a 2023 Trax model.
Model Year
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
2025
$129
$235
2024
$129
$235
2022
$126
$230
2021
$119
$218
2020
$116
$213
2019
$112
$204
2018
$107
$195
2017
$105
$193
2016
$101
$185
With a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $20,500, the 2025 Chevrolet Trax is a relatively affordable vehicle.[2] The table below shows average monthly quotes from the most affordable car insurance companies for the 2025 Trax.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$63
$118
State Farm
$75
$141
Allstate
$83
$157
GEICO
$93
$174
American Family
$95
$181
Nationwide
$117
$216
Travelers
$124
$228
Progressive
$137
$186
Farmers
$147
$275
Liberty Mutual
$235
$298
The starting MSRP for the 2024 Chevy Trax was $21,495, but it currently has a Kelley Blue Book (KBB) Fair Purchase Price of $20,422.[3] Average rates for the 2024 Trax are the same as those for the 2025 model, but some auto insurance companies offer cheaper coverage than others.
Check out the companies with the cheapest rates in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$63
$118
State Farm
$75
$141
Allstate
$83
$157
GEICO
$93
$174
American Family
$95
$181
Nationwide
$117
$216
Travelers
$124
$228
Progressive
$137
$186
Farmers
$147
$275
Liberty Mutual
$235
$298
The starting MSRP for the 2022 Chevy Trax was $22,595. Average car insurance rates for this model are a bit lower than costs for the more recent 2024 and 2025 models.
Below, you can compare average insurance rates for the 2022 Trax from several auto insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$62
$115
State Farm
$73
$138
Allstate
$81
$154
GEICO
$91
$170
American Family
$93
$177
Nationwide
$115
$212
Travelers
$121
$223
Progressive
$134
$182
Farmers
$144
$269
Liberty Mutual
$229
$292
The 2021 Chevy Trax’s starting MSRP was $22,595. The auto insurance companies in the table below offer the cheapest average quotes for this model year.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$58
$109
State Farm
$69
$131
Allstate
$76
$146
GEICO
$86
$161
American Family
$88
$168
Nationwide
$108
$201
Travelers
$114
$211
Progressive
$126
$172
Farmers
$136
$255
Liberty Mutual
$217
$277
Chevrolet’s 2020 Trax had an original MSRP of $22,295. The table below shows average insurance quotes for the 2020 Chevy Trax.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$57
$107
State Farm
$67
$128
Allstate
$74
$143
GEICO
$84
$158
American Family
$86
$164
Nationwide
$106
$196
Travelers
$111
$207
Progressive
$123
$168
Farmers
$132
$249
Liberty Mutual
$211
$271
The 2019 Chevy Trax originally had an MSRP of $22,295. Compare insurance pricing from different auto insurers for this model year in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$55
$102
State Farm
$65
$122
Allstate
$72
$137
GEICO
$81
$151
American Family
$83
$157
Nationwide
$102
$188
Travelers
$108
$198
Progressive
$119
$161
Farmers
$128
$239
Liberty Mutual
$204
$259
Chevrolet’s 2018 Trax had a starting MSRP of $21,195. The car insurance companies in the table below offer the most affordable insurance rates for this model year, on average.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$52
$98
State Farm
$62
$117
Allstate
$68
$131
GEICO
$77
$144
American Family
$79
$150
Nationwide
$97
$179
Travelers
$103
$189
Progressive
$113
$154
Farmers
$122
$228
Liberty Mutual
$195
$248
Auto insurance premiums are even lower for the 2017 Trax than the 2018 Trax. The starting MSRP for the Chevy Trax in 2017 was $21,895.
The insurance companies in the table below offer the cheapest coverage for the 2017 model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$51
$97
State Farm
$61
$116
Allstate
$67
$129
GEICO
$76
$143
American Family
$78
$149
Nationwide
$96
$178
Travelers
$101
$187
Progressive
$111
$152
Farmers
$120
$226
Liberty Mutual
$191
$245
The 2016 Chevrolet Trax had a starting MSRP of $21,445. Average premiums for the 2016 model are affordable, with some insurance companies offering liability insurance for less than $60 per month.
The companies below have the lowest insurance costs for the 2016 Trax.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
$49
$93
State Farm
$59
$111
Allstate
$65
$124
GEICO
$73
$137
American Family
$75
$142
Nationwide
$92
$170
Travelers
$97
$179
Progressive
$107
$146
Farmers
$115
$216
Liberty Mutual
$184
$235
Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state
Where you live will affect your Chevrolet Trax car insurance premium. Location-based differences in state-minimum coverage requirements, weather events, and litigation trends all affect car insurance rates. Insurance pricing can even vary from one ZIP code to the next due to differences in crime rates, accident rates, repair costs, and medical care costs.[4]
Below, you can find the average cost of Chevrolet insurance across all Chevy models in your state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.
Full-Coverage Rates by State
State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama
$134
Arizona
$163
Arkansas
$240
California
$226
Colorado
$206
Connecticut
$314
Delaware
$231
Florida
$216
Georgia
$234
Idaho
$117
Illinois
$159
Indiana
$135
Iowa
$114
Kansas
$155
Kentucky
$203
Louisiana
$208
Maine
$141
Maryland
$318
Massachusetts
$167
Michigan
$260
Minnesota
$183
Mississippi
$195
Missouri
$181
Montana
$156
Nebraska
$164
Nevada
$263
New Hampshire
$106
New Jersey
$167
New Mexico
$149
New York
$442
North Carolina
$88
North Dakota
$129
Ohio
$121
Oklahoma
$167
Oregon
$151
Pennsylvania
$162
Rhode Island
$138
South Carolina
$253
South Dakota
$121
Tennessee
$140
Texas
$221
Utah
$172
Vermont
$142
Virginia
$180
Washington
$150
District of Columbia
$323
West Virginia
$147
Wisconsin
$124
Wyoming
$112
How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Trax
Most states require drivers to purchase minimum insurance requirements, but you may also want to purchase additional optional coverages for more vehicle protection. Consider the following coverages for your Chevrolet Trax:
Liability coverage
Most U.S. states require bodily injury liability coverage, which pays for the other party’s medical bills when you cause an accident, and property damage liability coverage, which pays for repairs to their property. You may choose to get higher liability coverage limits than your state requires to protect your assets against potential lawsuits.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage
UM/UIM coverage kicks in when another driver without any or enough insurance causes an accident. It can also cover you in the event of a hit-and-run.
Personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments (MedPay) coverage
PIP and MedPay are two similar coverages that can pay medical bills for you and your passengers following accident-related injuries.
Full coverage
Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle following an accident, regardless of fault. Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision damage from fire, weather events, vandalism, theft, or hitting an animal. A full-coverage auto policy typically bundles these two coverages together. If you have a vehicle loan or a lease, your lender or lessor may require you to purchase full coverage.
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding an affordable car insurance policy for your Chevy Trax.
USAA offers the cheapest premiums for the Chevrolet Trax, at $45 per month for liability coverage and $94 for full-coverage insurance. GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate also offer low rates.
Not particularly, no. Average insurance premiums for the Chevrolet Trax are similar to those of other Chevrolet models and a tad less expensive than rates for comparable vehicles like the Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, and Honda HR-V.
Chevrolet Trax drivers pay an average of $140 per month for car insurance, Insurify data shows. The average cost to insure a Chevy Trax is $183 per month for full-coverage insurance and $97 for liability coverage.
Common problems with the newer Chevrolet Trax models include issues with the electrical system, engine, and forward collision avoidance system. Some critics also note that all-wheel drive isn’t an option for the Trax.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.