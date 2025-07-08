Home>Car Insurance>Chevrolet

Chevrolet Trax Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

On average, Chevrolet Trax drivers pay $140 per month for car insurance, but rates vary by vehicle model year and location.

Updated

The average monthly cost of Chevrolet Trax car insurance is $183 for full coverage and $97 for liability-only coverage. As new car prices increase, the Trax is a budget-friendly option with relatively affordable average premiums. The Chevy Trax surged in popularity with the 2024 model.[1]

The Trax is slightly cheaper to insure than other subcompact SUVs, including the Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-30, and Buick Envista. You can save more on coverage for your Chevy Trax by comparing quotes and finding the right insurance company.

Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance for your Chevrolet Trax, including average costs by model year and state.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate offer the cheapest premiums for Chevrolet Trax drivers.

  • The 2025 Chevrolet Trax’s starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranges from $20,500 for the base model to $24,500 for the most expensive model.

  • Annually, Chevrolet Trax drivers pay $1,164 for liability coverage and $2,196 for full-coverage insurance.

Cost of Chevrolet Trax insurance by model year

How much you pay for Chevy Trax car insurance will depend on your vehicle model year, policy types, location, and more. USAA typically offers the cheapest premiums. GEICO and State Farm also charge below-average insurance rates for the subcompact SUV.

Liability-only policies are less expensive than full-coverage policies, and older model years are cheaper to insure than newer ones. On average, insuring a Chevy Trax costs $97 per month for liability coverage and $183 for full coverage.

Below, you can compare average monthly insurance costs for the Chevy Trax by model year and coverage level. Note that the table below excludes data for 2023 because Chevrolet didn’t release a 2023 Trax model.

Model Year
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
2025$129$235
2024$129$235
2022$126$230
2021$119$218
2020$116$213
2019$112$204
2018$107$195
2017$105$193
2016$101$185
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • With a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $20,500, the 2025 Chevrolet Trax is a relatively affordable vehicle.[2] The table below shows average monthly quotes from the most affordable car insurance companies for the 2025 Trax.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$63$118
    State Farm$75$141
    Allstate$83$157
    GEICO$93$174
    American Family$95$181
    Nationwide$117$216
    Travelers$124$228
    Progressive$137$186
    Farmers$147$275
    Liberty Mutual$235$298
  • The starting MSRP for the 2024 Chevy Trax was $21,495, but it currently has a Kelley Blue Book (KBB) Fair Purchase Price of $20,422.[3] Average rates for the 2024 Trax are the same as those for the 2025 model, but some auto insurance companies offer cheaper coverage than others.

    Check out the companies with the cheapest rates in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$63$118
    State Farm$75$141
    Allstate$83$157
    GEICO$93$174
    American Family$95$181
    Nationwide$117$216
    Travelers$124$228
    Progressive$137$186
    Farmers$147$275
    Liberty Mutual$235$298
  • The starting MSRP for the 2022 Chevy Trax was $22,595. Average car insurance rates for this model are a bit lower than costs for the more recent 2024 and 2025 models.

    Below, you can compare average insurance rates for the 2022 Trax from several auto insurers.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$62$115
    State Farm$73$138
    Allstate$81$154
    GEICO$91$170
    American Family$93$177
    Nationwide$115$212
    Travelers$121$223
    Progressive$134$182
    Farmers$144$269
    Liberty Mutual$229$292
  • The 2021 Chevy Trax’s starting MSRP was $22,595. The auto insurance companies in the table below offer the cheapest average quotes for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$58$109
    State Farm$69$131
    Allstate$76$146
    GEICO$86$161
    American Family$88$168
    Nationwide$108$201
    Travelers$114$211
    Progressive$126$172
    Farmers$136$255
    Liberty Mutual$217$277
  • Chevrolet’s 2020 Trax had an original MSRP of $22,295. The table below shows average insurance quotes for the 2020 Chevy Trax.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$57$107
    State Farm$67$128
    Allstate$74$143
    GEICO$84$158
    American Family$86$164
    Nationwide$106$196
    Travelers$111$207
    Progressive$123$168
    Farmers$132$249
    Liberty Mutual$211$271
  • The 2019 Chevy Trax originally had an MSRP of $22,295. Compare insurance pricing from different auto insurers for this model year in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$55$102
    State Farm$65$122
    Allstate$72$137
    GEICO$81$151
    American Family$83$157
    Nationwide$102$188
    Travelers$108$198
    Progressive$119$161
    Farmers$128$239
    Liberty Mutual$204$259
  • Chevrolet’s 2018 Trax had a starting MSRP of $21,195. The car insurance companies in the table below offer the most affordable insurance rates for this model year, on average.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$52$98
    State Farm$62$117
    Allstate$68$131
    GEICO$77$144
    American Family$79$150
    Nationwide$97$179
    Travelers$103$189
    Progressive$113$154
    Farmers$122$228
    Liberty Mutual$195$248
  • Auto insurance premiums are even lower for the 2017 Trax than the 2018 Trax. The starting MSRP for the Chevy Trax in 2017 was $21,895.

    The insurance companies in the table below offer the cheapest coverage for the 2017 model.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$51$97
    State Farm$61$116
    Allstate$67$129
    GEICO$76$143
    American Family$78$149
    Nationwide$96$178
    Travelers$101$187
    Progressive$111$152
    Farmers$120$226
    Liberty Mutual$191$245
  • The 2016 Chevrolet Trax had a starting MSRP of $21,445. Average premiums for the 2016 model are affordable, with some insurance companies offering liability insurance for less than $60 per month.

    The companies below have the lowest insurance costs for the 2016 Trax.

    Insurance Company
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    USAA$49$93
    State Farm$59$111
    Allstate$65$124
    GEICO$73$137
    American Family$75$142
    Nationwide$92$170
    Travelers$97$179
    Progressive$107$146
    Farmers$115$216
    Liberty Mutual$184$235
Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state

Where you live will affect your Chevrolet Trax car insurance premium. Location-based differences in state-minimum coverage requirements, weather events, and litigation trends all affect car insurance rates. Insurance pricing can even vary from one ZIP code to the next due to differences in crime rates, accident rates, repair costs, and medical care costs.[4]

Below, you can find the average cost of Chevrolet insurance across all Chevy models in your state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
Average Monthly Quote
Alabama$134
Arizona$163
Arkansas$240
California$226
Colorado$206
Connecticut$314
Delaware$231
Florida$216
Georgia$234
Idaho$117
Illinois$159
Indiana$135
Iowa$114
Kansas$155
Kentucky$203
Louisiana$208
Maine$141
Maryland$318
Massachusetts$167
Michigan$260
Minnesota$183
Mississippi$195
Missouri$181
Montana$156
Nebraska$164
Nevada$263
New Hampshire$106
New Jersey$167
New Mexico$149
New York$442
North Carolina$88
North Dakota$129
Ohio$121
Oklahoma$167
Oregon$151
Pennsylvania$162
Rhode Island$138
South Carolina$253
South Dakota$121
Tennessee$140
Texas$221
Utah$172
Vermont$142
Virginia$180
Washington$150
District of Columbia$323
West Virginia$147
Wisconsin$124
Wyoming$112

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Trax

Most states require drivers to purchase minimum insurance requirements, but you may also want to purchase additional optional coverages for more vehicle protection. Consider the following coverages for your Chevrolet Trax:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Most U.S. states require bodily injury liability coverage, which pays for the other party’s medical bills when you cause an accident, and property damage liability coverage, which pays for repairs to their property. You may choose to get higher liability coverage limits than your state requires to protect your assets against potential lawsuits.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage

    UM/UIM coverage kicks in when another driver without any or enough insurance causes an accident. It can also cover you in the event of a hit-and-run.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments (MedPay) coverage

    PIP and MedPay are two similar coverages that can pay medical bills for you and your passengers following accident-related injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Full coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle following an accident, regardless of fault. Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision damage from fire, weather events, vandalism, theft, or hitting an animal. A full-coverage auto policy typically bundles these two coverages together. If you have a vehicle loan or a lease, your lender or lessor may require you to purchase full coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f82464c85b/car-sharing-96x96-orange_048-car-key.svg

    Other auto policy options

    You may also want to purchase policy add-ons like rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, or gap insurance.

Chevrolet Trax car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding an affordable car insurance policy for your Chevy Trax.

  • USAA offers the cheapest premiums for the Chevrolet Trax, at $45 per month for liability coverage and $94 for full-coverage insurance. GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate also offer low rates.

  • Not particularly, no. Average insurance premiums for the Chevrolet Trax are similar to those of other Chevrolet models and a tad less expensive than rates for comparable vehicles like the Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, and Honda HR-V.

  • Chevrolet Trax drivers pay an average of $140 per month for car insurance, Insurify data shows. The average cost to insure a Chevy Trax is $183 per month for full-coverage insurance and $97 for liability coverage.

  • Common problems with the newer Chevrolet Trax models include issues with the electrical system, engine, and forward collision avoidance system. Some critics also note that all-wheel drive isn’t an option for the Trax.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Cheap Car Comeback: Chevy Trax Climbing the Charts."
  2. Chevrolet. "2025 Trax."
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "2024 Chevrolet Trax."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
