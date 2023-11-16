>Car Insurance

Cost of Chevrolet Car Insurance (2023)

On average, Chevrolet insurance runs $147 monthly. But costs can differ based on the model and your age, gender, driving history, and location.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Chevrolet, an iconic brand with more than a century’s worth of history, has produced some of America’s most beloved vehicles. Insuring Chevy vehicles is often more affordable than insuring many other similar brands. While Chevrolet insurance costs an average of $102 monthly for liability coverage and $193 for full coverage, premiums can vary between models and model years.

If you’re a proud Chevy owner, you understand the importance of protecting your investment. Here’s what you should know about the best and most affordable insurance costs for different Chevy vehicles.

Quick Facts

  • The family-friendly Chevy Trailblazer is the cheapest model to insure.

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the lowest insurance premiums.

  • Car insurance quote comparison is the best way to save on your policy.

Cost of Chevrolet insurance by model

Factors such as a car’s model, safety ratings, repair costs, and the likelihood of theft can influence Chevrolet insurance quotes. As you’ll see in the table below, high-performance cars, like the Chevy Camaro, tend to have higher premiums than a more family-friendly car, like the Trailblazer or Equinox.

Chevrolet ModelAverage Monthly Quote
Trailblazer$123
Equinox$132
Traverse$132
Suburban$134
Tahoe$135
Colorado$137
Spark$143
Silverado$143
Trax$143
Sonic$147
Impala$151
Cruze$159
Malibu$164
Corvette$176
Camaro$197
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Chevrolet insurance by model

Car insurance can be challenging to navigate, especially when searching for the most cost-effective option. Understanding the average insurance cost by manufacturer model can give any Chevrolet owner a competitive edge. Here are the cheapest insurance options for some of the most popular Chevy models.

Chevrolet Silverado

The Chevrolet Silverado was the bestselling car in the United States in 2022.[1] For the 2024 model, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranges between $36,800 and $69,900, depending on trim choices, bed size, and customizations. 

The Ford F-150 is about the same, with an MSRP of $36,570, while the GMC Sierra 1500 kicks off with an MSRP of around $37,700.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$66
State Farm$74
GEICO$76
Allstate$90
American Family$115
Progressive$109
Liberty Mutual$120
Travelers$132
Farmers$155
The General$169
Chevrolet Equinox

The Chevrolet Equinox is a versatile compact SUV, with more than 52,000 sold in the first six months of 2023. But it faces fierce competition. Its MSRP ranges from $26,600 to $31,800, making the 2024 Equinox the most affordable option among its rivals. But it lacks the premium feel of some competitors.

For context, the Honda CR-V’s MSRP spans from $29,500 to $39,500, and the Toyota RAV4, which ranked as America’s No. 3 bestselling vehicle in 2022, has a starting price of $27,575.[1] [2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$59
State Farm$66
GEICO$68
Allstate$81
American Family$102
Progressive$98
Liberty Mutual$107
Travelers$118
Farmers$138
The General$151
Chevrolet Traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse, a three-row midsize SUV, previously lagged behind rivals. However, its 2024 redesign offers more space and costs about $37,000. Competitors like the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, and award-winning Kia Telluride also hover in the mid-to-high $30K bracket. But the Toyota Grand Highlander jumps ahead, with a starting MSRP of more than $43,000.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$59
State Farm$66
GEICO$68
Allstate$81
American Family$102
Progressive$97
Liberty Mutual$107
Travelers$118
Farmers$138
The General$151
Chevrolet Corvette

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette turns heads with its price tag. Its MSRP ranges from $68,300 for the 1LT Coupe and goes up to $117,100 for the Z06 Convertible. It costs a lot more than its rivals, even for the base model. 

For instance, the Ford Mustang’s MSRP has an entry point of $30,920, while the 2023 Dodge Challenger starts at $30,545.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$87
State Farm$96
GEICO$99
Allstate$118
American Family$150
Progressive$143
Liberty Mutual$156
Travelers$173
Farmers$203
The General$221
Chevrolet Camaro

An iconic American muscle car, the Chevrolet Camaro has a baseline MSRP of $30,900. This price point makes it the most budget-friendly among similar models. However, if you’re eyeing the top-tier ZL1 model, the MSRP more than doubles to $72,100. 

For perspective, the luxury-driven BMW Z4 begins with an MSRP of $53,600, and the Toyota Supra’s starting price is $45,540.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$95
State Farm$105
GEICO$108
Allstate$129
American Family$163
Progressive$156
Liberty Mutual$171
Travelers$189
Farmers$222
The General$241
Chevrolet Impala

The Chevrolet Impala is Chevy’s bestseller ever, with more than 13 million units sold. It’s no longer in production, but many used models are available from Chevy dealers and private parties, with prices from $7,800 for a 2017 model to $21,600 for a 2022 model.[3]

If you want a new Chevrolet vehicle similar to the Impala, consider a Malibu. It’s more fuel-efficient, with a smaller engine and a 2024 MSRP beginning at $25,100. The Toyota Crown is an option for a large sedan, with a baseline MSRP of $40,050.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$68
State Farm$75
GEICO$78
Allstate$92
American Family$117
Progressive$112
Liberty Mutual$122
Travelers$135
Farmers$159
The General$173
Chevrolet Trailblazer

One of the most wallet-friendly SUVs out there, the Chevrolet Trailblazer pulls ahead of similar models with features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With a starting MSRP of $23,100 for 2024, it’s cheaper than its competitors, although higher trims can reach $28,395.

The Honda HR-V begins at $24,100, the Kia Seltos at $24,390, and the pricier Mazda CX-30 starts at $24,995.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$54
State Farm$60
GEICO$62
Allstate$74
American Family$94
Progressive$90
Liberty Mutual$98
Travelers$108
Farmers$127
The General$139
Chevrolet Trax

After taking a break in 2023, the Chevy Trax makes a return, revamped and ready. This budget-friendly crossover SUV now sports a larger design, offering more room for passengers and cargo. The 2024 Trax begins with an MSRP of $20,400, and even its most premium version is only priced at $23,900.[2]

While it’s easier on the wallet than the Chevrolet Trailblazer, it goes toe-to-toe with competitors like the Hyundai Kona at $24,100, the Nissan Kicks at $22,125, and the Mazda CX-30 at $24,995.[2]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$65
State Farm$72
GEICO$74
Allstate$88
American Family$112
Progressive$107
Liberty Mutual$117
Travelers$129
Farmers$152
The General$166
Best companies for Chevrolet car insurance

No matter which Chevy model you drive, picking a reliable and affordable insurer makes all the difference. Your rates can depend on the car you choose, but factors like age, location, and driving history also play a role. However, USAA, State Farm, and GEICO consistently top the list of the most budget-friendly options for Chevrolet owners.

Best for military members: USAA

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best for customer satisfaction: State Farm

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best for drivers older than 25: GEICO

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Chevrolet car insurance coverages

Knowing the types of coverage available is important when looking to insure your Chevrolet. This way, you can make sure you’re protected in various situations. Here’s a breakdown of some coverages you might consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your Chevy if a crash causes damage. It can foot the bill if you hit another car or an object like a tree or lamppost, ensuring you’re not left covering all the repair expenses alone.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Beyond just accidents, you may face other risks, like theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. Comprehensive insurance steps in to cover these non-collision damages to your car, offering peace of mind for unexpected incidents.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Liability coverage

    If you cause an accident and someone else gets hurt, or their property is damaged, liability coverage will help pay for those costs. It’s a great way to protect yourself from out-of-pocket expenses. Most states require drivers to carry liability insurance so victims aren’t left with a financial burden.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage pays for medical bills, lost wages, and related expenses if you’re hurt in an accident, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will pay your medical bills and associated expenses if you get injured in an accident that an uninsured or underinsured driver causes.

Chevrolet car insurance FAQs

Purchasing auto insurance can sometimes feel tricky. Below are answers to some common questions to help clarify Chevrolet car insurance.

  • Who has the cheapest Chevrolet insurance?

    USAA, State Farm, and GEICO often come out on top when looking for affordable Chevrolet insurance. These three consistently offer competitive rates for Chevy owners. However, rates can vary based on several factors, including age, driving record, and marital status. Take a day to get quotes and compare costs to find the best deal.

  • Are Chevrolets expensive to insure?

    The cost of buying auto insurance protection for a Chevrolet can vary widely based on the model, your location, your driving history, and other factors. Generally, Chevrolet insurance prices align with similar brands, like Ford and Toyota. However, the Chevy Camaro and other specific high-performance models might cost more to insure.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Chevrolet Silverado?

    Insurance for a Chevrolet Silverado varies by insurance company. USAA offers the lowest average monthly rate, at $66, closely followed by State Farm at $74 and GEICO at $76. Farmers is on the higher end, with premiums around $155, while The General is even more expensive, at $169 per month. As you can see, shopping around is an easy way to find the most affordable coverage.

  • What is the Chevrolet special coverage warranty plan?

    The Chevrolet Protection Plan is additional protection for various auto services. It’s an extended warranty that lets you purchase a prepaid maintenance agreement, tire and wheel protection, and more. The coverage conditions can depend on the vehicle service contract. Check with a Chevrolet dealership or the plan administrator, Safe-Guard Products International, for specifics.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Edmunds. "Most Popular Cars in America." Accessed November 15, 2023
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "Chevrolet Models." Accessed November 15, 2023
  3. Auto Trader. "Chevrolet Impala." Accessed November 15, 2023
