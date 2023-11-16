Cost of Chevrolet Car Insurance (2023)

Cheapest Chevrolet insurance by model

Car insurance can be challenging to navigate, especially when searching for the most cost-effective option. Understanding the average insurance cost by manufacturer model can give any Chevrolet owner a competitive edge. Here are the cheapest insurance options for some of the most popular Chevy models.

Chevrolet Silverado

The Chevrolet Silverado was the bestselling car in the United States in 2022.[1] For the 2024 model, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranges between $36,800 and $69,900, depending on trim choices, bed size, and customizations.

The Ford F-150 is about the same, with an MSRP of $36,570, while the GMC Sierra 1500 kicks off with an MSRP of around $37,700.[2]

Chevrolet Equinox

The Chevrolet Equinox is a versatile compact SUV, with more than 52,000 sold in the first six months of 2023. But it faces fierce competition. Its MSRP ranges from $26,600 to $31,800, making the 2024 Equinox the most affordable option among its rivals. But it lacks the premium feel of some competitors.

For context, the Honda CR-V’s MSRP spans from $29,500 to $39,500, and the Toyota RAV4, which ranked as America’s No. 3 bestselling vehicle in 2022, has a starting price of $27,575.[1] [2]

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $59 State Farm $66 GEICO $68 Allstate $81 American Family $102 Progressive $98 Liberty Mutual $107 Travelers $118 Farmers $138 The General $151 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Chevrolet Traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse, a three-row midsize SUV, previously lagged behind rivals. However, its 2024 redesign offers more space and costs about $37,000. Competitors like the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, and award-winning Kia Telluride also hover in the mid-to-high $30K bracket. But the Toyota Grand Highlander jumps ahead, with a starting MSRP of more than $43,000.[2]

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $59 State Farm $66 GEICO $68 Allstate $81 American Family $102 Progressive $97 Liberty Mutual $107 Travelers $118 Farmers $138 The General $151 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Chevrolet Corvette

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette turns heads with its price tag. Its MSRP ranges from $68,300 for the 1LT Coupe and goes up to $117,100 for the Z06 Convertible. It costs a lot more than its rivals, even for the base model.

For instance, the Ford Mustang’s MSRP has an entry point of $30,920, while the 2023 Dodge Challenger starts at $30,545.[2]

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $87 State Farm $96 GEICO $99 Allstate $118 American Family $150 Progressive $143 Liberty Mutual $156 Travelers $173 Farmers $203 The General $221 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Chevrolet Camaro

An iconic American muscle car, the Chevrolet Camaro has a baseline MSRP of $30,900. This price point makes it the most budget-friendly among similar models. However, if you’re eyeing the top-tier ZL1 model, the MSRP more than doubles to $72,100.

For perspective, the luxury-driven BMW Z4 begins with an MSRP of $53,600, and the Toyota Supra’s starting price is $45,540.[2]

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $95 State Farm $105 GEICO $108 Allstate $129 American Family $163 Progressive $156 Liberty Mutual $171 Travelers $189 Farmers $222 The General $241 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Chevrolet Impala

The Chevrolet Impala is Chevy’s bestseller ever, with more than 13 million units sold. It’s no longer in production, but many used models are available from Chevy dealers and private parties, with prices from $7,800 for a 2017 model to $21,600 for a 2022 model.[3]

If you want a new Chevrolet vehicle similar to the Impala, consider a Malibu. It’s more fuel-efficient, with a smaller engine and a 2024 MSRP beginning at $25,100. The Toyota Crown is an option for a large sedan, with a baseline MSRP of $40,050.[2]

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $68 State Farm $75 GEICO $78 Allstate $92 American Family $117 Progressive $112 Liberty Mutual $122 Travelers $135 Farmers $159 The General $173 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Chevrolet Trailblazer

One of the most wallet-friendly SUVs out there, the Chevrolet Trailblazer pulls ahead of similar models with features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With a starting MSRP of $23,100 for 2024, it’s cheaper than its competitors, although higher trims can reach $28,395.

The Honda HR-V begins at $24,100, the Kia Seltos at $24,390, and the pricier Mazda CX-30 starts at $24,995.[2]

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote USAA $54 State Farm $60 GEICO $62 Allstate $74 American Family $94 Progressive $90 Liberty Mutual $98 Travelers $108 Farmers $127 The General $139 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Chevrolet Trax

After taking a break in 2023, the Chevy Trax makes a return, revamped and ready. This budget-friendly crossover SUV now sports a larger design, offering more room for passengers and cargo. The 2024 Trax begins with an MSRP of $20,400, and even its most premium version is only priced at $23,900.[2]

While it’s easier on the wallet than the Chevrolet Trailblazer, it goes toe-to-toe with competitors like the Hyundai Kona at $24,100, the Nissan Kicks at $22,125, and the Mazda CX-30 at $24,995.[2]