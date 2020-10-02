Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

Best Toyota Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

Using a comparison tool like Insurify makes it easy to compare quotes from 10+ insurance companies side by side to find the best car insurance policy for your Toyota model. And the best part? You can get it done in under five minutes!

3 min. readOctober 28, 2021
Best Nissan Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

Make sure you check out Insurify’s guide to the best car insurance companies for Nissan insurance, complete with quotes!

3 min. readSeptember 27, 2021
Best Chevrolet Auto Insurance 2021: Quotes, Reviews

Looking to insure your Chevrolet? Make sure you check out the top insurance companies and compare quotes before buying a policy!

4 min. readSeptember 27, 2021
Car Accident Statistics: A Comprehensive 2021 Guide for Drivers

On average, there are 6 million car accidents in the U.S. every year. That’s roughly 16,438 per day.

26 min. readJuly 9, 2021
How Long Does It Take to Get Car Insurance? A Consumer Guide

Here are some steps to take if you’re in the process of seeking out a new car insurance policy.

5 min. readJuly 1, 2021
The 6 Critical Things to Do After Buying a Used Car

So, you’ve bought a used car. Now what? Check off every box and make sure you’re covered with our six simple steps.

5 min. readMay 28, 2021
2021 New Driving and DMV Laws: New State-By-State Rules

Learn about 2021 updates to driving, REAL ID, DMV, and car insurance laws and regulations in Arizona, California, New York, and more.

5 min. readFebruary 5, 2021
How Long Does It Take to Buy a Used Car? The Ultimate Guide

Buying a used car is no easy feat, but our guide makes it a whole lot easier.

12 min. readJanuary 29, 2021
The Top 10 Largest Auto Insurance Companies

These ten insurers are the nation’s largest by market share.

8 min. readDecember 21, 2020
Best Auto Loan Rates for 2021: 10 Best Auto Loan Companies

Learn which companies can offer you the lowest auto loan rates in our comprehensive 2021 guide.

9 min. readDecember 15, 2020
Worst Used Cars to Buy: Guide to Buying a Used Car

You should probably stay away from these models!

7 min. readDecember 4, 2020
Auto Insurance Cancellation Letter Template

Time to part ways with your car insurance company? Use this handy template to finalize the agreement!

4 min. readNovember 10, 2020
How to Buy a Cheap Used Car from Hertz in 7 Steps

Now might be a good time to buy an affordable used car from Hertz…

4 min. readOctober 28, 2020
Does Car Insurance Cover Fire Damage? Guide to Car Insurance and Fire Damage

Wildfire season can leave loads of destruction in its wake…

5 min. readOctober 15, 2020
Does Car Insurance Cover Hurricane Damage?

The Atlantic hurricane season can bring destruction to just about everything, including your car.

4 min. readOctober 2, 2020
