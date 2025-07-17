Home>Car Insurance>Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Chevrolet Silverado drivers pay $1,668 annually, on average, for car insurance.

  • Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”

  • 13 years writing personal finance content

A former chief copy editor at Bankrate and past managing editor at Macmillan, Kim specializes in writing easy-to-understand, actionable personal finance content.

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

The Chevrolet Silverado was one of the bestselling vehicles in the U.S. in 2024, second only to the Ford F-Series.[1] But compared to the F-150, the Silverado is slightly more affordable, with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $39,195.[2] But the Silverado’s price tag can go much higher — up to $72,195 — depending on the trim options you choose.

Insurance for the Silverado model costs an average of $97 per month for liability-only coverage and $182 per month for full coverage.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the best insurance for your Silverado.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest rates for Silverado drivers, on average.

  • Older Chevrolet Silverado models are generally cheaper to insure. On average, full-coverage insurance costs $183 per month for the 2016 model and $233 for the 2025 model.

  • Annually, Chevrolet Silverado drivers pay $1,164 for liability coverage and $2,184 for full-coverage insurance.

Cost of Chevrolet Silverado insurance by model year

Car insurance for a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado costs an average of $233 per month for full coverage and $127 for liability-only coverage. These rates are higher than the national monthly averages of $192 for full coverage and $107 for liability coverage. USAA offers the cheapest coverage for the Silverado, according to Insurify data.

In the table below, you can see how average rates vary by model year for the Silverado.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2025$127$233
2024$128$233
2023$125$229
2022$125$228
2021$118$216
2020$115$211
2019$111$203
2018$106$193
2017$105$191
2016$100$183
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado has a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $39,195. On average, the cost to insure this model is $233 per month for full coverage and $127 for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest average rates for a 2025 Silverado.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$62$117
    State Farm$74$140
    Allstate$81$156
    GEICO$91$172
    American Family$94$179
    Nationwide$116$214
    Travelers$122$226
    Progressive$135$184
    Farmers$145$273
    Liberty Mutual$231$296
  • The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado had a starting MSRP of $38,795. On average, car insurance for the 2024 model costs $233 per month for full coverage and $128 for liability-only coverage.

    Below, you can compare the cheapest rates for a 2024 Silverado from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$63$117
    State Farm$74$140
    Allstate$82$156
    GEICO$92$172
    American Family$95$179
    Nationwide$116$214
    Travelers$123$226
    Progressive$136$184
    Farmers$146$273
    Liberty Mutual$233$296
  • The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado had a starting MSRP of $38,195. Drivers with a 2023 Silverado pay an average of $125 per month for liability-only insurance and $229 per month for full-coverage insurance.

    Compare average rates for a 2023 Silverado from various insurance companies below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$115
    State Farm$73$137
    Allstate$80$153
    GEICO$90$169
    American Family$93$176
    Nationwide$114$211
    Travelers$120$222
    Progressive$133$181
    Farmers$143$268
    Liberty Mutual$228$291
  • Chevrolet’s 2022 Silverado had a starting MSRP of $36,395. The average cost to insure a 2022 model is $228 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability-only coverage.

    Here are the cheapest average rates for a 2022 Silverado.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$114
    State Farm$73$137
    Allstate$80$153
    GEICO$90$169
    American Family$93$176
    Nationwide$114$210
    Travelers$120$221
    Progressive$133$180
    Farmers$143$267
    Liberty Mutual$228$290
  • The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado had an original starting MSRP of $30,995. Drivers with a 2021 Silverado pay $118 per month for liability coverage and $216 for full coverage. Compare the cheapest average rates for a 2021 Silverado below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$58$108
    State Farm$68$130
    Allstate$76$145
    GEICO$85$160
    American Family$87$166
    Nationwide$107$199
    Travelers$113$210
    Progressive$125$171
    Farmers$135$253
    Liberty Mutual$215$274
  • Chevrolet’s 2020 Silverado had a starting MSRP of $30,095. The average monthly cost to insure a 2020 Silverado is $115 for liability coverage and $211 for full coverage.

    Here are the cheapest rates for a 2020 Silverado from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$56$106
    State Farm$67$127
    Allstate$74$141
    GEICO$83$156
    American Family$85$162
    Nationwide$105$194
    Travelers$110$205
    Progressive$122$167
    Farmers$131$247
    Liberty Mutual$209$268
  • In 2019, the Chevrolet Silverado had a starting MSRP of $36,365. On average, the cost to insure a 2019 model is $203 per month for full coverage and $111 for liability-only coverage.

    Below, you can compare average rates from different insurance companies for a 2019 Silverado.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$54$102
    State Farm$64$122
    Allstate$71$136
    GEICO$80$150
    American Family$82$156
    Nationwide$101$187
    Travelers$107$197
    Progressive$118$160
    Farmers$127$238
    Liberty Mutual$202$258
  • The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado had a starting MSRP of $34,090. The average cost to insure a 2018 model is $193 per month for full coverage and $106 for liability-only coverage.

    Here are average rates from various insurance companies for a 2018 Silverado.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$52$97
    State Farm$61$116
    Allstate$68$129
    GEICO$76$143
    American Family$78$149
    Nationwide$96$178
    Travelers$102$187
    Progressive$112$152
    Farmers$121$226
    Liberty Mutual$193$245
  • In 2017, the Chevrolet Silverado had a starting MSRP of $33,505. Full-coverage insurance for a 2017 model costs an average of $191 per month. Liability insurance is cheaper, at $105 per month.

    The table below shows the cheapest rates for a 2017 Silverado.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$51$96
    State Farm$61$115
    Allstate$67$128
    GEICO$76$141
    American Family$78$147
    Nationwide$96$176
    Travelers$101$185
    Progressive$111$151
    Farmers$120$223
    Liberty Mutual$191$243
  • Chevrolet’s 2016 Silverado had an original MSRP of $32,415. The average cost to insure a 2016 model is $100 per month for liability coverage and $183 for full coverage.

    Below, you can compare the cheapest average rates for a 2016 Silverado from multiple insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$49$92
    State Farm$58$110
    Allstate$64$123
    GEICO$72$135
    American Family$74$141
    Nationwide$91$168
    Travelers$96$178
    Progressive$106$145
    Farmers$114$214
    Liberty Mutual$182$232
Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state

Car insurance rates can vary widely depending on your state, city, and even ZIP code.[3] In the map below, you can see the average monthly cost of Chevrolet car insurance across all models by state. Alaska and Hawaii aren’t included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$134
Arizona$163
Arkansas$240
California$226
Colorado$206
Connecticut$314
Delaware$231
Florida$216
Georgia$234
Idaho$117
Illinois$159
Indiana$135
Iowa$114
Kansas$155
Kentucky$203
Louisiana$208
Maine$141
Maryland$318
Massachusetts$167
Michigan$260
Minnesota$183
Mississippi$195
Missouri$181
Montana$156
Nebraska$164
Nevada$263
New Hampshire$106
New Jersey$167
New Mexico$149
New York$442
North Carolina$88
North Dakota$129
Ohio$121
Oklahoma$167
Oregon$151
Pennsylvania$162
Rhode Island$138
South Carolina$253
South Dakota$121
Tennessee$140
Texas$221
Utah$172
Vermont$142
Virginia$180
Washington$150
District of Columbia$323
West Virginia$147
Wisconsin$124
Wyoming$112

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Silverado

All 50 states have financial responsibility laws that require drivers to have car insurance or prove they can pay for expenses after causing an accident.[4] In addition to your state’s required minimum liability insurance, you may want to purchase optional coverages for vehicle protection.

Here are some common coverages you should consider if you have a Silverado.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision

    Collision coverage pays for your car repair bills if you have a car accident, regardless of fault. It also covers damage to your car from flipping over, driving over a pothole, or hitting a curb.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car caused by a non-collision event, such as vandalism, theft, fire, and weather damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap

    If an accident completely destroys your car — or if someone steals your vehicle — gap insurance pays you the difference between the current market value of the car and your loan balance. This type of coverage is especially useful for expensive cars, such as high-value pickup trucks.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your medical bills and car repairs when another driver causes an accident but doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your expenses. This type of coverage also protects you financially if you’re in a hit-and-run. It may be especially helpful in places with a high percentage of uninsured motorists.

Chevrolet Silverado car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding car insurance for your Chevrolet Silverado.

  • USAA has the cheapest Chevrolet Silverado insurance, according to Insurify data. But the company only offers insurance to military members, veterans, select federal agency employees, and their families. If you don’t qualify for coverage with USAA, consider State Farm and GEICO for affordable Chevrolet Silverado insurance.

  • No. Car insurance for a Chevrolet Silverado costs an average of $139 per month. Compared to other Chevrolet vehicles, the Silverado has average insurance rates. It’s more expensive to insure than the Monte Carlo and Equinox but cheaper to insure than the Camaro.

  • It costs an average of $139 per month to insure the Chevrolet Silverado. The average Silverado driver pays $182 per month for full-coverage insurance and $94 for liability-only insurance.

  • Trucks can cost more to insure because of their higher cost and larger size. Many truck drivers also use trucks for work, which can make them more prone to damage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "The 25 Best-Selling Cars of 2024."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Is it legal to drive without insurance?."
