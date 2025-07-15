Home>Car Insurance

Cost of Hyundai Car Insurance (2025)

At an average of $153 per month, the cost of insuring a Hyundai is about the same as insuring similar models.

  8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  Master's in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she's not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she's worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Hyundais have become increasingly popular in the United States, with record-breaking sales over the last two years.[1] Each Hyundai includes an industry-leading 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, and various models sell for less than $40,000.

Insuring a Hyundai is also reasonably affordable. Liability-only coverage costs an average of $106 per month, while full coverage averages $200. For comparison, the national average cost of full coverage is $193 per month, and liability averages $107. 

Here’s what you need to know when comparing quotes for a Hyundai.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest rates for Hyundais.

  • The Hyundai Santa Fe has the lowest average insurance rate, while the Ioniq 5 has the highest.

  • Hyundai drivers pay an average of $2,400 per year for full coverage.

Cost of Hyundai insurance by model

Below are several of the most popular Hyundais on the market and their average monthly insurance rates. While insurance costs are generally similar, rates can vary depending on the specific model and insurance company.

Hyundai Model
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Elantra$165
Genesis$164
Ioniq 5$205
Kona$150
Palisade$155
Santa Fe$131
Sonata$160
Tucson$137
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Hyundai insurance by model

The best insurance company for you varies based on factors like your car model, driver profile, and driving record. In the tables below, you can see the cheapest insurance companies for each of the most popular Hyundai models.

  • The Hyundai Elantra stands out as an affordable sedan with solid safety features. With a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $23,320, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), it’s also one of the least expensive models to insure.

    The table below shows average monthly rates from several major companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$110$53
    GEICO$131$61
    State Farm$132$62
    Allstate$146$69
    Progressive$170$110
    American Family$171$79
    Nationwide$203$97
    Travelers$214$102
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Genesis is Hyundai’s luxury brand. It offers a separate lineup of high-end vehicles, including the G70, G80, G90, GV70, and GV80, and has a starting MSRP of $57,100.

    Exact insurance costs depend on the model, but they tend to be higher for the Genesis than for standard Hyundai models. Average prices listed below are for the Genesis G70.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$135$65
    GEICO$160$75
    State Farm$162$76
    Allstate$180$84
    Progressive$208$135
    American Family$210$97
    Nationwide$249$119
    Travelers$262$126
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • An electric car, the Ioniq 5 is the most expensive Hyundai to insure. It’s also Hyundai’s most expensive model, with a starting MSRP of $67,675.

    Rates from several companies appear below for full-coverage and liability-only policies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$102$49
    GEICO$121$56
    State Farm$122$57
    Allstate$135$64
    Progressive$157$102
    American Family$158$73
    Nationwide$188$90
    Travelers$198$95
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Kona is a subcompact SUV, similar in size to a sedan but with more space. With a starting MSRP of $26,000, it costs an average of $150 per month to insure. The Kona is one of the cheapest Hyundais to insure, and the insurers listed below offer even lower average monthly quotes.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$100$48
    GEICO$118$55
    State Farm$119$56
    Allstate$132$62
    Progressive$154$100
    American Family$155$71
    Nationwide$183$88
    Travelers$194$93
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • As one of the most affordable options for a full-size three-row SUV, the Hyundai Palisade is a family-friendly car with a starting MSRP of $38,675. Among other popular Hyundai models, the Palisade’s insurance costs are right in the middle.

    The table below shows average monthly quotes from several insurers for liability only and full coverage.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$103$50
    GEICO$122$57
    State Farm$123$58
    Allstate$137$64
    Progressive$159$103
    American Family$160$74
    Nationwide$190$91
    Travelers$200$96
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • With three-row seating and a starting price tag of $35,795, the Santa Fe is a budget-friendly pick that’s more compact than the Palisade. Redesigned in 2024 with a new body shape and more interior space, the Santa Fe is also one of the cheapest Hyundai models to insure.

    Average monthly rates for the Santa Fe appear in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$87$42
    GEICO$104$48
    State Farm$104$49
    Allstate$116$54
    Progressive$135$87
    American Family$136$62
    Nationwide$161$77
    Travelers$170$81
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The Sonata is Hyundai’s upscale sedan. While its $28,095 starting price is higher than the Elantra’s, its average insurance costs are similar.

    See the table below for average monthly rates from several of the cheapest insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$107$51
    GEICO$127$59
    State Farm$128$60
    Allstate$142$67
    Progressive$165$107
    American Family$166$76
    Nationwide$196$94
    Travelers$207$99
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Hyundai offers the Tucson as both a hybrid and plug-in hybrid version, with the plug-in model costing about $6,000 more. It’s a compact SUV with impressive fuel economy and plenty of interior space. Insurance costs for this model are on the lower end compared to other Hyundais.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$107$51
    GEICO$127$59
    State Farm$128$60
    Allstate$142$67
    Progressive$165$107
    American Family$166$76
    Nationwide$196$94
    Travelers$207$99
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Hyundai car insurance

Knowing your priorities can help you select the best insurance company for your Hyundai. For example, you may want a specific type of coverage, such as gap insurance, or you may prioritize affordability.

The following insurers are the top choices for Hyundai owners based on various preferences.

Nationwide: Best for low-mileage drivers

Nationwide: Best for low-mileage drivers
User Reviews
4.3
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$181/mo
4.3
Best choiceBased on 868 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Nationwide

Drivers appreciate the helpful and knowledgeable customer service but dislike the frequent and significant rate increases. Some also found the claims process to be slow and frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based savings
Accident forgiveness
Recreational vehicle coverage
Reviews (486)
Phyllis
Verified Review

I've been with Nationwide for 30 years but I do think their home insurance is too high

Reviewed in Tennessee on July 2025
Home insurance is too high, check around.
David
Verified Review

Switching to Progressive

Reviewed in Washington on June 2025
Don't get Roadside Assistance. We were stuck 800 miles from home with a flat tire and were told they could not find anyone to assist us. Thank God there was a Les Schwab Tire Center in town.
Bettye
Verified Review

BG's Lament

Reviewed in Florida on June 2025
They will not give you a bundle price, and are higher than other companies. You wonder if you are being given all the reductions allowed for a good driving record, living in Florida.
See all Nationwide reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
641
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company

Nationwide operates in 46 states and Washington, D.C., selling car, homeowners, life, umbrella, and more types of insurance coverage. In addition to liability, collision, and comprehensive, Nationwide provides optional coverages such as towing and labor, rental car, and gap insurance. The company also offers a vanishing deductible that lowers your deductible for each year you drive safely. Nationwide has an A rating from AM Best for financial stability and fewer-than-expected customer complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index.

Pros

  • Offers 24/7 roadside assistance coverage add-on

  • SmartRide (for safe drivers) and SmartMiles (for low-mileage drivers)

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

  • Some discounts and programs not available in all states

  • Not available in every state

State Farm: Best for affordable rates

State Farm logoaffordable rates
User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,302 verified guest reviews and ratings
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Reviews (6,052)
Stephen
Verified Review

Deer hit back driver side fender on my car, did $5,000 of damage. Joe Hudson did not complete job.

Reviewed in Alabama on July 2025
If you have damage to your car and State Farm tells you to take the car to Joe Hudson's, DO NOT. They did not put all of the chrome back on my car. I have tried 3 times to contact them, they tell me they will get back to me and have not. State Farm did nothing to help with the matter.
Joseph
Verified Review

Excellent

Reviewed in Kentucky on July 2025
Great except for the price.
Krystle
Verified Review

Starts out good but that's it!

Reviewed in Ohio on July 2025
They were great when I signed up, but with every renewal, the price went up! I requested a call to explain why, but never received one. I emailed my agent and asked why, but never received a reply.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

  • Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records

American Family: Best for discount seekers

American Family logodiscount seekers
User Reviews
4.5
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$74/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$149/mo
4.5
Best choiceBased on 468 verified guest reviews and ratings
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Reviews (237)
Richard
Verified Review

American Family Insurance

Reviewed in Florida on May 2025
Purchased through Costco and it originally saved me a lot of money.
Scott
Verified Review

Check the Fine Details

Reviewed in Oregon on May 2025
My homeowner's insurance went up by $2000, and American Family did not inform me. It was my mortgage company that did. Make sure to check all the fine details.
Matt
Verified Review

Pricing Themselves Out of Customers!

Reviewed in Oregon on April 2025
The price of our policies has increased faster and higher than the competition. Our local agents are great to deal with. Customer service is much better than the last company I was insured with.
See all American Family reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.47
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

In business for more than 90 years, American Family sells car insurance in 19 states. Drivers who bundle their American Family car insurance policies with its homeowners insurance can save up to 23%. Safe drivers can benefit from American Family’s usage-based program, which gives an automatic 10% discount, while those who drive less than 7,500 miles per year may save with its low-mileage discount. American Family ranks second for customer satisfaction in the Central region, according to J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Save by bundling auto with home, renters, or motorcycle coverage

  • Much lower-than-average number of consumer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Cons

  • Only available in 19 states

  • Rates are merely moderate compared to other insurers

  • No rideshare insurance coverage

Average cost of Hyundai insurance by state

Where you live affects your insurance costs. Pricing may vary based on your state, city, and even your ZIP code.[2]

The map below shows the average monthly insurance cost for Hyundai owners by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to lack of data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$146
Arizona$178
Arkansas$263
California$247
Colorado$225
Connecticut$343
Delaware$252
Florida$236
Georgia$255
Idaho$128
Illinois$174
Indiana$148
Iowa$124
Kansas$169
Kentucky$222
Louisiana$227
Maine$152
Maryland$347
Massachusetts$182
Michigan$284
Minnesota$200
Mississippi$213
Missouri$198
Montana$170
Nebraska$179
Nevada$288
New Hampshire$116
New Jersey$182
New Mexico$163
New York$483
North Carolina$96
North Dakota$141
Ohio$132
Oklahoma$182
Oregon$165
Pennsylvania$177
Rhode Island$151
South Carolina$276
South Dakota$132
Tennessee$153
Texas$242
Utah$188
Vermont$155
Virginia$197
Washington$164
District of Columbia$352
West Virginia$161
Wisconsin$136
Wyoming$122

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Hyundai

As a driver, your first priority is to get insurance that meets your state’s minimum liability requirements. A policy from a reputable insurer will fulfill that requirement. But it’s also important to consider additional coverage options for more protection.

The following are some of the most common coverages you can buy:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e47a00c4f/car-dashboard-96x96-green_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability insurance is mandatory in nearly every state. This coverage pays for the other driver’s damages and medical expenses when you cause an accident, but it won’t cover any of your costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit an object or another vehicle. Lenders typically require full coverage (which includes comprehensive and collision) when you finance a car to protect their interests.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for car repairs resulting from non-collision events, such as storms, theft, vandalism, and fire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your car repairs and medical bills when an uninsured driver (or one without adequate coverage) causes an accident. While some states require this coverage, many don’t.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2d92436d68/protection-for-your-car.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance is an optional coverage that pays the difference between what you owe on your car and what it’s worth if it’s a total loss. The extra protection can make financial sense when you have a brand-new car.

Hyundai car insurance FAQs

Hyundai insurance is cheaper than the national average. The answers to these common questions can help you find the best car insurance.

  • USAA has the cheapest Hyundai insurance, but coverage is available only to military members, veterans, and their families. You can also find low-cost coverage from GEICO and State Farm. Your exact cost depends on your location, driving record, car model, and other factors.

  • No. Hyundais aren’t expensive to insure compared to the national average. Hyundai insurance averages $153 per month, compared to the national average of $150 for all vehicles. Comparing quotes from different insurance companies can help you find the lowest rates. Be sure to ask about any discounts you may qualify for.

  • Insuring a Genesis G80 costs an average of $237 per month for full coverage. The exact cost of coverage for a Hyundai Genesis G80 depends on the vehicle’s age, where you live, your driver profile, and other factors.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Hyundai. "Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking March 2025 and Q1 Sales."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.

Taylor has been a contributor at Insurify since February 2023.

Taylor has been a contributor at Insurify since February 2023.

