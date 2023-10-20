Cost of Genesis Car Insurance (2023)

Cheapest Genesis insurance by model

If you’re in the market for a Genesis, it’s a good idea to compare auto insurance quotes from multiple companies for each vehicle model you’re interested in. You can decide which options make the most financial sense for you based on the vehicle offerings, price, and average cost to insure.

Learn more about some of the most popular Genesis models below, and start comparing quotes to find the best price for you.

Genesis G70

On average, car insurance for a Genesis G70 is more expensive than coverage for most other Genesis models, though it’s similar to the cost of coverage for a Genesis G80. The 2023 version of this luxury sports sedan has a starting MSRP of $39,400. The coupe-like four-door vehicle has a modern interior and safety assistance features.

Below, you can compare the average monthly cost of coverage for a G70 vehicle from various car insurance companies.

Genesis G80

The Genesis G80 is a luxury midsize sedan with a starting MSRP of $54,150. It earned a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2023.[3] Its high safety rating and top-notch safety features may be why it’s a bit cheaper to insure than the G70.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for insuring a Genesis G80.

Genesis G90

A luxury full-size sedan, the G90 has a starting MSRP of $88,400 and is the highest-priced Genesis sedan. Despite this, car insurance for the G90 costs less on average than rates for the G70 and G80 sedans.

Below, you can compare the cheapest car insurance companies for the Genesis G90.

Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70 is a small luxury SUV. With a starting MSRP of $44,900, the 2024 GV70 is one of the cheaper Genesis models to buy. Full-coverage car insurance rates for the GV70 are less expensive than average rates for most other Genesis models.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for insuring a GV70.

Genesis GV80

The Genesis GV80 has a starting MSRP of $57,450, which makes it more expensive than most Genesis models. Average insurance premiums for the vehicle are also higher than every Genesis vehicle except for the G70.

See which insurance companies offer the lowest auto insurance quotes for a GV80 in the table below.