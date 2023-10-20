Cost of Genesis Car Insurance (2023)

USAA, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Genesis models.

Updated October 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

Launched by Hyundai, Genesis is a luxury car brand with a more affordable price point than some other luxury brands.[1] Genesis sells several car models, including SUVs, sedans, and electric vehicles.

On average, drivers with a Genesis vehicle pay $255 per month for full-coverage insurance and $115 for liability coverage. That’s more expensive than the U.S. national average rate of $206 per month for full coverage and $103 for liability coverage.

Quick Facts

  • The Genesis G70 is the brand’s most expensive car to insure, on average.

  • Vehicle owners can purchase Genesis Protection Plan products that can provide coverage during a breakdown and other situations.[2]

  • Genesis insurance rates vary widely between insurance companies and vehicle models.

Cost of Genesis insurance by model

In addition to personal information, like your age, location, and driving record, your vehicle model can affect your car insurance costs.

In the table below, you can compare average monthly liability-only and full-coverage insurance quotes for some of the most popular Genesis models.

Genesis ModelAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
G70$130$291
G80$116$246
G90$91$218
GV70$100$207
GV80$98$273
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Genesis insurance by model

If you’re in the market for a Genesis, it’s a good idea to compare auto insurance quotes from multiple companies for each vehicle model you’re interested in. You can decide which options make the most financial sense for you based on the vehicle offerings, price, and average cost to insure.

Learn more about some of the most popular Genesis models below, and start comparing quotes to find the best price for you.

Genesis G70

On average, car insurance for a Genesis G70 is more expensive than coverage for most other Genesis models, though it’s similar to the cost of coverage for a Genesis G80. The 2023 version of this luxury sports sedan has a starting MSRP of $39,400. The coupe-like four-door vehicle has a modern interior and safety assistance features.

Below, you can compare the average monthly cost of coverage for a G70 vehicle from various car insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$64$139
State Farm$72$153
GEICO$74$159
Allstate$87$190
American Family$108$242
Progressive$119$216
Liberty Mutual$123$242
Travelers$126$278
Farmers$147$328
The General$169$349
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Genesis G80

The Genesis G80 is a luxury midsize sedan with a starting MSRP of $54,150. It earned a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2023.[3] Its high safety rating and top-notch safety features may be why it’s a bit cheaper to insure than the G70.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for insuring a Genesis G80.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$54$118
State Farm$61$130
GEICO$63$135
Allstate$73$161
American Family$91$206
Progressive$101$183
Liberty Mutual$105$206
Travelers$107$236
Farmers$125$278
The General$143$296
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Genesis G90

A luxury full-size sedan, the G90 has a starting MSRP of $88,400 and is the highest-priced Genesis sedan. Despite this, car insurance for the G90 costs less on average than rates for the G70 and G80 sedans.

Below, you can compare the cheapest car insurance companies for the Genesis G90.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$48$104
State Farm$54$115
GEICO$55$119
Allstate$65$143
American Family$81$182
Progressive$89$162
Liberty Mutual$93$182
Travelers$95$209
Farmers$111$246
The General$127$262
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70 is a small luxury SUV. With a starting MSRP of $44,900, the 2024 GV70 is one of the cheaper Genesis models to buy. Full-coverage car insurance rates for the GV70 are less expensive than average rates for most other Genesis models.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for insuring a GV70.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$46$99
State Farm$52$109
GEICO$53$113
Allstate$62$136
American Family$77$173
Progressive$85$154
Liberty Mutual$88$173
Travelers$90$198
Farmers$105$234
The General$120$249
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Genesis GV80

The Genesis GV80 has a starting MSRP of $57,450, which makes it more expensive than most Genesis models. Average insurance premiums for the vehicle are also higher than every Genesis vehicle except for the G70.

See which insurance companies offer the lowest auto insurance quotes for a GV80 in the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$60$131
State Farm$68$144
GEICO$69$149
Allstate$81$179
American Family$101$228
Progressive$112$203
Liberty Mutual$116$228
Travelers$119$261
Farmers$139$308
The General$159$328
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Genesis car insurance

Fortunately, many companies offer good insurance options for Genesis vehicles. Before you buy auto insurance for your Genesis, you should compare personalized car insurance quotes from multiple companies to find the best deal for your unique situation.

Here are a few of the best companies with cheap rates for insuring your Genesis:

Best for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Best for overall customer satisfaction: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Best for drivers older than 25: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Genesis car insurance coverages

Most states require you to carry a minimum amount of liability car insurance. A liability auto insurance policy is the cheapest car insurance you can buy, but it only covers the other driver’s property damage and medical bills after an accident where you’re at fault.

It’s a good idea to purchase optional coverage beyond your state’s minimum coverage requirements to access higher levels of protection. Here’s a look at some of the most common optional car insurance coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage can kick in if you have to repair or replace your vehicle following an accident with another driver or stationary object. This coverage applies regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Also known as “other than collision” coverage, comprehensive insurance covers damage from non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, and severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance stands for “guaranteed asset protection.” If you total your Genesis in an accident — or someone steals your vehicle — and you still owe more than its value on the loan, this policy will pay off the remaining balance. You can speak to an insurance agent to determine if gap insurance is right for your needs.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Though policy specifics vary by insurer, a roadside assistance service plan helps drivers get back on the road by covering services like tire changes, jump-starts, lock-out assistance, and more.

Genesis car insurance FAQs

A smart way to find the best rates for your Genesis is to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies. The following information should help answer your remaining questions about insuring your Genesis.

  • Who has the cheapest Genesis insurance?

    The company with the cheapest standard insurance offerings for your Genesis will depend on factors like your driving record, age, and insurance claim history, as well as whether you have good credit or qualify for savings. However, based on analysis of recent rate data, USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the best car insurance rates for Genesis vehicle owners.

  • Are Genesis vehicles expensive to insure?

    On average, Genesis vehicle owners pay $115 per month for liability coverage and $255 for full-coverage car insurance. The cost to insure a Genesis vehicle will depend on the make, model, and year of your vehicle. The average cost of Genesis insurance is higher than the U.S. overall average.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Genesis Coupe?

    Insurify doesn’t have specific car insurance rate data for the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept or the X Speedium Coupe Concept vehicles because the vehicles aren’t currently for sale in the U.S.

  • How does Genesis compare to other luxury cars?

    Compared to other luxury cars, Genesis vehicles are very affordable. This means you’ll likely pay lower car insurance rates for a Genesis than another luxury vehicle from Lexus or Mercedes, for example.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Who Makes Genesis Cars?." Accessed October 11, 2023
  2. Genesis Finance. "Vehicle Protection." Accessed October 11, 2023
  3. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "2023 Genesis G80." Accessed October 11, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed October 11, 2023
