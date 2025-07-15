Home>Car Insurance>Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Car Insurance Quotes (2025)

Insurance for a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 full-size pickup costs an average of $135 per month.

The average cost of Chevrolet Silverado 1500 insurance is $94 per month for liability coverage and $176 for full coverage. This falls in between the average costs for similar full-sized pickup trucks, like the Toyota Tundra, Dodge Ram 1500, and Ford F-150.

One of General Motors’ bestselling vehicles, Chevrolet sold more than 560,000 Silverado 1500 trucks in the U.S. in 2024.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance for your Silverado 1500, including average rates by state and vehicle model year.

Quick Facts

  • Chevrolet’s Silverado 1500 has an MSRP ranging from $38,995 to $71,995. The truck can range from a basic intro pickup to a deluxe work truck.

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest rates for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, on average.

  • The average annual cost of insurance for the Silverado 1500 is $1,128 for liability-only coverage and $2,112 for full-coverage insurance.

Cost of Chevrolet Silverado 1500 insurance by model year

The average cost of insurance for a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is $94 per month for liability coverage and $176 for full coverage. USAA offers the cheapest coverage for Silverado 1500 drivers, with average rates of $44 per month for liability coverage and $93 for full coverage.

Rates vary depending on your driving record, location, vehicle model year, and more.[2] The table below shows how average rates for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vary by model year.

Model Year
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
sort ascsort desc
2025$124$226
2024$124$226
2023$121$222
2022$121$221
2021$115$210
2020$112$205
2019$108$197
2018$103$187
2017$101$185
2016$97$178
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2025 Silverado 1500 has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) ranging from $38,995 to $71,995.[3] You can get a no-nonsense basic truck for a low price, or you can upgrade everything for the all-the-bells-and-whistles trim package for a price closer to the maximum MSRP.

    Check out the average monthly quotes from top insurers for this model year below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$113
    State Farm$72$136
    Allstate$79$151
    GEICO$89$167
    American Family$92$174
    Nationwide$113$208
    Travelers$119$219
    Progressive$131$179
    Farmers$141$264
    Liberty Mutual$226$287
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Depending on specs and trim levels, the 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500’s MSRP ranged from $38,795 to $71,895. Compare average monthly insurance costs for this model year from multiple major insurance companies in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61$113
    State Farm$72$136
    Allstate$79$151
    GEICO$89$167
    American Family$92$174
    Nationwide$113$208
    Travelers$119$219
    Progressive$131$179
    Farmers$141$264
    Liberty Mutual$226$287
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Chevrolet’s 2023 Silverado had an original MSRP of $43,895. The table below includes average monthly insurance rates for this model year from several major insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59$111
    State Farm$70$133
    Allstate$77$149
    GEICO$87$164
    American Family$90$171
    Nationwide$110$204
    Travelers$116$215
    Progressive$128$175
    Farmers$138$260
    Liberty Mutual$220$282
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original MSRP for a 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 started at $36,395. Here are the average monthly quotes for this model year from several major insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$59$111
    State Farm$70$133
    Allstate$77$148
    GEICO$87$164
    American Family$90$170
    Nationwide$110$203
    Travelers$116$214
    Progressive$128$175
    Farmers$138$259
    Liberty Mutual$220$281
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original MSRP for a 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 started at $30,995. Here’s how much it would currently cost per month to insure a 2021 Silverado 1500 from different insurance companies.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$56$105
    State Farm$67$126
    Allstate$74$141
    GEICO$83$155
    American Family$85$162
    Nationwide$105$193
    Travelers$110$204
    Progressive$122$166
    Farmers$131$246
    Liberty Mutual$209$267
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Chevrolet’s 2020 Silverado 1500 had an original starting MSRP of $36,395. In the table below, you’ll find average monthly insurance rates from several insurance companies for the 2020 Silverado 1500.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$55$103
    State Farm$65$123
    Allstate$72$137
    GEICO$81$152
    American Family$83$158
    Nationwide$102$189
    Travelers$108$199
    Progressive$119$162
    Farmers$128$240
    Liberty Mutual$204$260
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2019, Chevrolet’s starting MSRP for the Silverado 1500 was $36,365. Check out the average monthly insurance quote for this model year from several major insurers in the table below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$53$99
    State Farm$63$118
    Allstate$69$132
    GEICO$78$146
    American Family$80$152
    Nationwide$98$181
    Travelers$104$191
    Progressive$114$156
    Farmers$123$230
    Liberty Mutual$197$250
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The original MSRP for the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 model year ranged from $38,205 to $58,815, depending on specific trim choices. You can find average monthly quotes for this model year from multiple major insurance companies below.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$50$94
    State Farm$60$112
    Allstate$66$125
    GEICO$74$138
    American Family$76$144
    Nationwide$94$172
    Travelers$99$181
    Progressive$109$148
    Farmers$117$219
    Liberty Mutual$187$237
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • The 2017 Silverado 1500 had an original MSRP of between $37,530 and $57,565. Below, you can compare average monthly insurance quotes for this model year.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$49$93
    State Farm$59$111
    Allstate$65$124
    GEICO$73$137
    American Family$75$142
    Nationwide$92$170
    Travelers$97$179
    Progressive$107$146
    Farmers$115$216
    Liberty Mutual$184$235
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • In 2016, the original MSRP for the Chevy Silverado 1500 started at $36,850. You can find the average monthly quotes from major insurance companies for this model year in the following table.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$48$89
    State Farm$56$107
    Allstate$62$119
    GEICO$70$132
    American Family$72$137
    Nationwide$88$164
    Travelers$93$173
    Progressive$103$141
    Farmers$111$208
    Liberty Mutual$177$226
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of Chevrolet insurance by state

Premiums for your Chevy Silverado 1500 insurance can vary based on location. Different states may have different theft rates, weather patterns, or other risk factors that could affect the cost of your insurance policy.

The table below outlines the average rates Chevy drivers pay by state. Alaska and Hawaii are not included due to insufficient data.

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$134
Arizona$163
Arkansas$240
California$226
Colorado$206
Connecticut$314
Delaware$231
Florida$216
Georgia$234
Idaho$117
Illinois$159
Indiana$135
Iowa$114
Kansas$155
Kentucky$203
Louisiana$208
Maine$141
Maryland$318
Massachusetts$167
Michigan$260
Minnesota$183
Mississippi$195
Missouri$181
Montana$156
Nebraska$164
Nevada$263
New Hampshire$106
New Jersey$167
New Mexico$149
New York$442
North Carolina$88
North Dakota$129
Ohio$121
Oklahoma$167
Oregon$151
Pennsylvania$162
Rhode Island$138
South Carolina$253
South Dakota$121
Tennessee$140
Texas$221
Utah$172
Vermont$142
Virginia$180
Washington$150
District of Columbia$323
West Virginia$147
Wisconsin$124
Wyoming$112

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Finding the right coverage level for your Chevy Silverado 1500 can help protect you financially in case of an accident. Most states require drivers to purchase minimum liability coverage, but many experts recommend purchasing higher liability limits. You may also want to consider the following optional coverages for more vehicle protection.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0ee044afbd/car-and-driving-96x96-orange_039-car-accident.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an at-fault accident with your Silverado 1500, collision insurance will help pay the repair costs of your truck. If you don’t have this kind of coverage, you’ll have to pay out of pocket to repair any damage to your pickup.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your Silverado becomes damaged because of something other than a collision, such as a falling object, vandalism, extreme weather, or theft, your comprehensive insurance will help you pay for repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments (MedPay)

    Depending on where you live, your state may already require you to carry PIP coverage or MedPay, which helps pay for your and your passengers’ medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault. Even if you don’t have to carry one of these coverages, it can be a good idea if you don’t have sufficient health insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)

    Not everyone follows the legal requirement to carry minimum insurance coverage. If you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver, UM/UIM insurance can help cover the cost of your property damage or medical bills. Some states require all drivers to carry this coverage, but it can add extra peace of mind even if it’s not a legal requirement.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Chevrolet Silverado 1500 car insurance.

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO have the cheapest average quotes for Chevy Silverado trucks, according to Insurify data.

    But any two Silverado drivers won’t necessarily find the cheapest rates from the same insurer. Rates will depend on factors like your ZIP code, driving history, claims history, vehicle age, mileage, and more. So, it’s important to compare quotes from several insurers.

  • Chevy Silverado 1500 trucks are slightly cheaper to insure than the national average. On average, it costs $135 per month, or $1,620 per year, to insure one of these pickups. The national average cost of car insurance is $150 per month, or $1,801 per year.

  • The average cost of Chevy Silverado 1500 insurance is $94 per month for liability-only insurance and $176 per month for full-coverage insurance.

  • It depends. A 4x4 truck can add complexity to the vehicle’s engine system, which can potentially increase the cost of insurance. But 4x4 trucks can also offer additional safety and towing power, which may help lower insurance costs, since it reduces the likelihood of a claim.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Good Car Bad Car. "Chevrolet Silverado Sales Figures."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500."
Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken

Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.

Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.

She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.

Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.

Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

