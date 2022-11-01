Founders Car Insurance Coverage Options

With Founders car insurance, you can expect a standard auto insurance policy that meets minimum liability coverage limits for property damage and bodily injury, with the additional required personal injury protection or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, depending on what your state requires. Low-cost minimum insurance is Founders’ specialty.

The company also advertises comprehensive and collision insurance with deductibles up to $1,000, as well as non-owner policies for infrequent drivers. Along with low cost and getting drivers on the road quickly, Founders’ primary focus is nonstandard insurance for foreign nationals and high-risk drivers that may have poor driving histories and credit scores.

Electronic SR-22 Filings

If you lose your driver’s license and your state DMV is requiring you to have an SR-22 certificate to get back on the road, Founders Insurance Company will probably take you on. Some car insurance customers who need SR-22 insurance get turned away at other places, and this happens at some companies, but plenty of the big insurance companies sell SR-22 coverage.

Non-Owner Coverage

If you don’t own a car but need to have a license to drive here and there, you can save money on an insurance policy and still drive legally with non-owner coverage. Founders says that non-owner policyholders won’t miss out on its accidental death benefit and legal expense coverage. Also, foreign, suspended, unverifiable, and expired licenses can still be covered.

International Licenses Welcome

While some with foreign driver’s licenses might have some trouble with red tape or other issues getting covered, at Founders, you’ll be welcomed. This is part of its “nonstandard” focus on drivers that need SR-22s filed, have a history that might get them turned away, and generally require extra effort to provide auto insurance coverage.

Limited Barriers to Coverage

Founders is an open company. If you’re in bad credit card debt and don’t want your credit checked, don’t currently have insurance or any prior insurance, need to negotiate a low down payment, need SR-22 coverage, or have a foreign driver’s license and it’s hard to find insurance coverage elsewhere, Founders Insurance Company is looking for you.

