Updated November 1, 2022
Drivers in the central Midwest with poor driving records who need quick car insurance might want to learn more about Founders Insurance Company. With auto insurance policies available in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio, Founders Insurance is geared toward high-risk drivers who may not have an easy time finding insurance elsewhere.
To get a quote from Founders Insurance, you’ll have to call one of its insurance agents. Most insurance companies offer quotes online, but it can still take hours to input your information at every insurance provider just to get a quote. That’s why Insurify is so great: in only a few minutes, it pulls real-time quotes and exclusive discounts personalized to you, for free!
Founders in a Nutshell
Founders is good for high-risk and SR-22 drivers in Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Wisconsin.
Founders isn't the best option for drivers who want lots of coverage options and add-ons.
The company offers hard-to-come-by coverages such as liquor liability insurance.
Founders Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Based in Des Plaines, Illinois, Founders Insurance Company has over a century of tenure in the insurance business, with a range of insurance products on the market. So while Founders Insurance gives you the peace of mind of being a financially secure corporation, policyholders tend to complain more than the industry average about customer and claims service.
|Industry Ranking
|Founders Rating
|Better Business Bureau
|A-
|A.M. Best
|Excellent
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Significantly more complaints than average
Founders Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
The auto insurance industry sets its prices based on the likelihood that the policyholder will get into an accident and make a claim. So if your driving record shows a history of violations or, heaven forbid, car accidents—especially if they’re your fault—you’ll likely be charged higher rates for auto insurance. Founders Insurance claims to provide low rates for high-risk drivers.
|Driver Profile
|National Average Monthly Premium
|Clean Record
|$77
|DUI
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$104
Founders Car Insurance Quotes by State
Founders Insurance provides insurance services ranging from life insurance to renters and homeowners insurance, and even liquor liability for Illinois restaurants, which happens to be Founders’ “specialty.” But it only operates in four states, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
Founders Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Certain drivers might be a great fit for a policy with Founders Insurance Company and not just Chicago bar owners. But there are some drawbacks to Founders’ coverage, and what’s more, you can only get an insurance quote by calling a phone number. If these pros and cons don’t match your needs, it’s probably not worth the phone call.
Pros
SR-22 coverage available
Low rates advertised for high-risk drivers
Solid financial strength
Cons
Quotes only available over the phone
Mixed to poor customer reviews
Limited coverage options
Founders Car Insurance Discounts
While some insurance agencies are highly transparent about the insurance discounts they offer, Founders Insurance is more opaque. Still, the company lists a few discounts that its customers can expect if they sign up for an auto insurance policy.
Driver-Based Discounts
If you have multiple cars listed on a policy with Founders Insurance Company, you’ll get a markdown, though the website doesn’t make promises as to how much. Homeowners can also get a discount, even if they don’t have a home insurance policy with Founders.
Policy-Based Discounts
Founders Insurance Company advertises a transfer discount for drivers who switch insurance providers and a renewal discount to reward loyalty. When it comes to discounts you can glean from Founders’ website, that’s the end of the story, though an insurance agent may provide you more information over the phone.
Bundling Discounts
Since Founders offers life insurance, home insurance, and a range of other policies, it’s fair to assume that you can bundle some of these with your auto insurance to get a lower premium, even if the company’s website doesn’t say this specifically.
Founders Car Insurance Coverage Options
With Founders car insurance, you can expect a standard auto insurance policy that meets minimum liability coverage limits for property damage and bodily injury, with the additional required personal injury protection or uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, depending on what your state requires. Low-cost minimum insurance is Founders’ specialty.
The company also advertises comprehensive and collision insurance with deductibles up to $1,000, as well as non-owner policies for infrequent drivers. Along with low cost and getting drivers on the road quickly, Founders’ primary focus is nonstandard insurance for foreign nationals and high-risk drivers that may have poor driving histories and credit scores.
Electronic SR-22 Filings
If you lose your driver’s license and your state DMV is requiring you to have an SR-22 certificate to get back on the road, Founders Insurance Company will probably take you on. Some car insurance customers who need SR-22 insurance get turned away at other places, and this happens at some companies, but plenty of the big insurance companies sell SR-22 coverage.
Non-Owner Coverage
If you don’t own a car but need to have a license to drive here and there, you can save money on an insurance policy and still drive legally with non-owner coverage. Founders says that non-owner policyholders won’t miss out on its accidental death benefit and legal expense coverage. Also, foreign, suspended, unverifiable, and expired licenses can still be covered.
International Licenses Welcome
While some with foreign driver’s licenses might have some trouble with red tape or other issues getting covered, at Founders, you’ll be welcomed. This is part of its “nonstandard” focus on drivers that need SR-22s filed, have a history that might get them turned away, and generally require extra effort to provide auto insurance coverage.
Limited Barriers to Coverage
Founders is an open company. If you’re in bad credit card debt and don’t want your credit checked, don’t currently have insurance or any prior insurance, need to negotiate a low down payment, need SR-22 coverage, or have a foreign driver’s license and it’s hard to find insurance coverage elsewhere, Founders Insurance Company is looking for you.
Founders Car Insurance Reputation
Is Founders car insurance good?
Founders car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. They offer coverage to high-risk drivers across the country.
Financially, Founders insurance is in pretty good shape. Customer reviews are mixed to negative, and it says its premiums are low, but without online quotes, that’s a tough claim to verify. Claims service at Founders isn’t well regarded. But if you call and the price is right, you can at least be sure you’re working with a reputable insurance company.
Founders Customer Service
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reports that Founders receives a higher-than-average number of complaints. Customer reviews tend to detail negative experiences with Founders’ claims service. However, given that the company doesn’t have much of an online or mobile presence, you’ll work with a real insurance agent, not a robot.
Founders Claims Filing Process
To get started on a claim, you can fill out a quick form on Founders’ website at their website to get set up with an adjuster. The company’s claims phone number is 1 (888) 676-4342, and you can also email their customer service department. Claims service might not be great if customer reviews are any predictor.
Founders: Is it right for you?
If you’re with limited options and need fast nonstandard insurance, Founders could work for you. But you should make sure you’ve looked at more options before signing up for a company with a mixed reputation. First, log on to Insurify and get access to free quotes from across the industry, personalized to you, all in one place. Talk about a no-brainer! And it’s fast.
Frequently Asked Questions
For those who are looking to obtain an insurance policy as fast as possible and have problems that will make other insurance agencies look twice, Founders Insurance has nonstandard coverage in four states. But if you’re not one of these drivers, you can probably find an easier company to work with elsewhere, with better reviews and service and more price transparency.
Founders Insurance only takes quotes through a phone number. So it’s not very clear what a standard policy from Founders Insurance tends to cost. But the company does advertise low rates and flexibility on payment, with monthly options and low down payments available.
Founders Insurance has a limited set of discounts available, but you can get some of the classics: multi-vehicle, a switching discount, a renewal discount, and bundling opportunities with home insurance, life insurance, and other insurance products. The company’s website doesn’t specify how much you can save from these discounts, but an insurance agent could.
The insurance industry is a numbers game. For you, the policyholder, to win, you have to look at the highest number of insurance quotes you can. Luckily, you’ve got Insurify, which searches far and wide to source real quotes personalized to your driver profile. Exclusive discounts are available too, and the service is completely free. Try it out!
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.