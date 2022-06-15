Latest Articles

Car Insurance Quotes for Pickup Trucks: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

A pickup truck driver’s guide to locking down the best auto insurance for their pride and joy. See quotes from GEICO, Progressive, Farmers, and more!

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Used Cars: Quotes, Discounts for @CurrentYear

Car insurance for a used vehicle is much cheaper on average than for a new vehicle. The average cost of car insurance for a used car is $135 per month.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Best Car Insurance for Federal Employees: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

For government employees, working in public service can lead to some benefits on your auto insurance. Insurify can show you how to find the best quotes from top companies like GEICO, Progressive, and more!

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance for Children of Divorced Parents (@CurrentYear)

Divorced couples with teens of driving age may have many questions about their insurance coverages. To ensure your teen is protected while behind the wheel, follow these tips.

3 min. readJune 15, 2022
Can I Add My Girlfriend or Boyfriend to My Car Insurance?

Yes! Even if you are not married, you can add your boyfriend, girlfriend, or partner to your car insurance policy as long as you live together.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for SUVs: Quotes, Discounts for @CurrentYear

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for SUVs; Mile Auto, $126; Foremost Signature, $129; Novo, $129; Anchor, $132.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Calculating How Much Car You Can Afford (@CurrentYear)

You shouldn’t be spending more than 10 percent of your take-home pay on your car payment. Learn the expectations – and how to save today.

6 min. readJune 15, 2022
Handicap Placards: What You Need to Know

You shouldn’t allow someone to use a handicap placard unless you’re in the car with them. Only permit holders themselves can legally use handicap placards.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Sedans: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Compare top-rated insurance companies and find the perfect coverage for your sedan today. Get a free quote!

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
Rideshare Insurance Requirements and Policies

Uber and Lyft rideshare drivers can find rideshare insurance coverage that increases their premiums as little as 15 to 20 percent per month.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance for Disabled Drivers (@CurrentYear)

It is illegal for insurers to charge drivers with disabilities higher car insurance rates under the ADA. They are required to use the same set of standards to assess every driver.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Best Military Car Insurance of @CurrentYear

USAA provides auto insurance exclusively for military personnel and veterans, and other insurance providers often offer military discounts for car insurance.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Good Credit: Quotes, Discounts for @CurrentYear

Your excellent credit score can help you find cheaper car insurance rates, learn how and find the best rate.

5 min. readJune 15, 2022
How to Avoid Tow Company Fraud (@CurrentYear)

Knowing local laws and following parking rules is the best way to avoid a scam. Read on for tips on how to avoid scams and recover losses.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Best Car Insurance for Married Couples

To help drivers find the best car insurance for married couples, Insurify compiled the insurance companies that offer the cheapest prices to married drivers.

4 min. readJune 15, 2022
